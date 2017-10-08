Guest essay by David Archibald
The sun today – spotless
Image from the Solar Dynamics Observatory HMI Continuum
Solar Update October 2017
Solar activity continues to look weak. If the 23/24 solar minimum was the end of the Modern Warm Period, it does not look like it will be followed by a compensating period of especially low solar activity.
Figure 1: F10.7 Flux 2014 – 2017
Figure 2: Heliospheric Current Sheet Tilt Angle 1976 – 2017
The solar cycle isn’t over until the heliospheric current sheet flattens. It is now in striking distance of flattening.
Figure 3: Aligned on minimum by solar cycle
Aligned on solar minimum, Solar Cycle 24 plots on top of Solar Cycle 22 at the same time elapsed from cycle start. If it followed 22 from here, it would be another 15 months long with the minimum in December 2018.
Figure 4: Solar Polar Field Strength
After timing, the next consideration is solar cycle amplitude. The best indication of that comes from the solar polar field strength at minimum. While that is at least a year away, current indications are that Solar Cycle 25 will be of an amplitude similar to that of 24.
Figure 5: Oulu Neutron Count 1964 – 2017
Neutron count has fallen over the last few months in reponse to the higher solar activity evident in Figure 1.
Figure 6: Ap Index 1932 – 2017
The Ap Index during this cycle has remained around the previous floor of activity.
Figure 7: Interplanetary Magnetic Field 1966 – 2017
The IMF has not weakened despite being late in the cycle.
Figure 8: Solar Wind Flow Pressure 1971 – 2017
David Archibald is an independent researcher based in Perth, Western Australia. He is author of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare
9 thoughts on “Weak solar cycle continues – the sun is spotless again”
I see three small spots. No, wait. That’s on my screen. My bad.
IMO, it’s too soon for the Modern Warm Period to end. All centennial-scale warm and cool periods show cycles counter to the secular trend. The late 20th century warm cycle can be followed by an early 21st century cool cycle without ending the secular warming trend since the end of the LIA.
Yes. The solar cycle in the sixties and seventies aligned with a cooling trend, but the fluctuations since did not seem to have much of an effect on climate.
Tom,
As you know, the Current WP (preferable so as not to be confused with the Medieval WP in abbreviation) had enjoyed three warming cycles and so far two cooling cycles, with the present “Pause” probably the start of the third cooling cycle.
The CWP started with the mid-19th century warming, followed by the late 19th century (extending into the 20th) cooling, followed by the early 20th century warming, followed by the dramatic mid-20th century cooling, despite rapidly increasing CO2, followed by the late 20th century warming, which accidentally coincided with still rising CO2. Now we’re due for an early 21st century cooling.
Previous warm and cool periods showed pro- and counter-trend decennial-scale cycles of similar length.
Not good for Amateur Radio operations…
I get somewhat frustrated by many of the articles on this website. Don’t get me wrong, its a wonderful website. But I need simpler articles with a clearer conclusion. What is the actual conclusion of this article? What do these various numbers mean? What is their significance?
I thought that the Sun was on track to have cycles similar in strength to the Dalton Minimum or such like? This now seems to have changed.
I understand, I’ve mentioned to Mr. Archibald on several occasions that his lack of introduction and summaries leave his articles open to interpretation, especially for people who aren’t experts at interpreting these graphs.
Hopefully he’ll add something in comments that I can add to the body of the essay.
Several scientists at Marshall do make predictions for solar cycles and they are far better at those prediction than the IPCC is at climate predictions, yet they are the first to admit it is still a work in progress. Last I looked they were predicting a lower than “average” cycle for at least the remainder of this cycle and the next. How low is probably at this point is still a guess. Of course solar activity doesn’t seem to matter to the CAGW crowd since apparently the only driving force is carbon dioxide.
David A – Thanks for the article.
1. I know that little data is available for the pre-satellite past, but is there any indication that the recent pattern is similar to any set of cycles in the more distant past?
2. There have been suggestions that solar cycle length is significant, ie. that a long cycle tends to precede a cooling period. Does #24 appear to you more likely to be short than long?
3. You say “If the 23/24 solar minimum was the end of the Modern Warm Period, it does not look like it will be followed by a compensating period of especially low solar activity.“. What makes you make that “forecast”?