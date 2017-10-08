Reported Plunge in Renewable Costs Prompts Aussie Government to Pull Subsidies

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Australian government is so impressed by the alleged plunge in renewable and battery storage costs they think it will no longer be necessary to subsidise renewables.
Coalition rethinks need for clean energy target as renewable cost plunges
The Turnbull government is rethinking the need to adopt a clean energy target, believing the rapidly falling cost of renewable energy means there may no longer be a requirement for subsidies.
In the keynote address to The Australian Financial Review National Energy Summit, federal Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg will highlight the falling costs of wind and solar energy, including battery storage capacity, as he stresses emissions reduction cannot come at the expense of reliability and affordability.
“It is challenging but possible to simultaneously put downward pressure on prices and enhance the reliability of the system, while meeting our international emissions reductions targets,” he will say at the start of the two-day summit that begins on Monday.
The speech will signal a possible shift away from plans to design and implement a CET from 2020 onwards, in the belief emissions reduction can be achieved without such a scheme.
Mr Frydenberg will place great emphasis on reliability. Apart from already flagged reliability measures such a strategic power reserves over the next four summers, and the push to keep open the Liddell coal-fired power station, Mr Frydenberg will flag the introduction of “day-ahead commitments” to apply to the renewable energy industry.
Currently, a wind farm, for example, produces power on the same day it sells it into the market. Under the change, it would have to commit to provide the power the day before, meaning it would need either back-up storage or an agreement with a gas generator, for example, to meet the commitment should the wind not be blowing.
“It is against this backdrop of a declining cost curve for renewables and storage, greater efficiencies that can be found in thermal generation and the need for sufficient dispatchable power in the system that we are considering the Finkel review’s 50th recommendation to which we’ll respond before the end of the year,” he will say of the plans for a CET.
Read more: http://www.afr.com/news/politics/coalition-rethinks-need-for-clean-energy-target-as-renewable-cost-plunges-20171008-gywjfc
Sadly existing subsidies will be maintained for now, but at least at face value this announcement by the Australian federal energy minister appears to provide a roadmap for the eventual complete elimination of renewable subsidies, and a normalisation of the relationship between renewable providers and other energy providers.
If this announcement is followed by swift action to axe all renewable subsidies, and remove all special privileges for renewables in the marketplace, it pretty much eliminates my objections to renewables. All I ever demanded is that renewables compete on a level playing field. If renewables businesses are now able to compete due to plunging costs of renewable installations and energy storage, good luck to them.
Of course, if claims of renewable and energy storage cost parity with fossil fuels all turn out to be a pack of marketing spin, with market normality restored most existing Aussie renewables businesses will die by the invisible hand of Adam Smith.
19 thoughts on “Reported Plunge in Renewable Costs Prompts Aussie Government to Pull Subsidies”
This ought to be good :-)
So you subsidize batteries, wind and solar and big biz invests in same. Guv is surprised by rent seeking.
Stop subsidizing stuff and lower taxes.
You still only get one kWm^-2 max for sun vector oriented areas, and there are NO plans to increase that allowance any time soon.
Of course, you actually get only 20-25% of that as grid electricity; if you are lucky; excuse me that’s if you are damn lucky.
With global cloud cover typically at 60% according to NASANOAA, you can’t even count on that much.
Yes there are higher efficiencies available from Triple Junction Triple Band Gap solar cells; something north of 43%, but that is with concentrator cells and Non-Imaging Optics (NIO) collectors (fully steerable).
Please note that fully steerable arrays are known to cast shadows as the sun moves around the sky; so each steerable element in such an array uses a ton more land area than just the mirror area alone; pretty much as bad as windmill farms if you think about it.
Also note that ” a ton ” is NOT an SI unit of land area.
G & g
george, that’s why we save them for satellites.
Don’t believe anything from Turnbull camp on such matters!
I’ve got my doubts as well, about whether actions will match the rhetoric – but its still a good stir.
Renewables will need more than good luck to compete as a dependable generation source. They will need a technological miracle
I can hear the greens throwing a tantrum already and they’ll throw in something about blame coal aswell
Got this on my twitter feed, first to comment I guess but the last laff will be on the invisible hand.
Interesting proposal on pricing wind power, but why not a month out? a year?
Even if they remove subsidies for renewables, we will still have the requirement that power retailers must take solar and wind generated power first at any price, leaving coal stations to bid in for the left overs, and I don’t think that will help investment.
That’s keeping your eye on the pea!
Looks like Fake News generated by Oz itself (the Oz Gov lives on subsidies from the EU an UN).
Back in the day this would be called disinformation.
Let The Good Times Role!
You just never know – if the subsidies are pulled they will have to become efficient or die. That is very motivational.
I have lately been reading (and hearing) about the “plunging” costs of renewables (wind & solar), but I have never encountered an explanation exactly what costs have been reduced. Is it labour or materials, or are windmills and solar panels now way more efficient and reliable? Can anyone explain the logic behind this, or what they think the logic might be?
I live in the province of Ontario that is continually adding unnecessary additional wind and solar capacity. May I expect, at some point, a reduction in the KWH price that has more than doubled since 2006? That’s when the Liberal government started shutting down coal-fired generating plants and replacing them with windmills, solar and 19 (at last count) gas-fired “peaker” plants. The Output of windmills, in Ontario, over the last 1-1/2 years I’ve been tracking is ~26% of Capacity. Solar is ~19%.
Means China is charging less for you to buy renewable equipment.
Chinese companies Trina Solar, JA Solar and Hanwha Q Cells are the largest Solar cell providers by number with Canadian Solar going down to 4th. On wind turbines China’s Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology was the largest supplier but was narrowly beaten to 3rd this year behind Vestas from Spain and GE 2nd. Overall companies manufacturing from China dominate both markets.
Pretty easy to become the cheapest manufacturer when your currency isn’t floated and the rate is pegged to a fixed rate of 8.28 yuan to the US dollar with a small trading range. Find a market analysts who will tell you it isn’t undervalued to make manufacturing and exporting much more competitive … good luck with that.
“means there may no longer be a requirement for subsidies.”
And the far-left wailing and screeching begins !! :-)
Interesting. The Australian government has gone up in my estimation.
They are now at -999,999,998 which is up 2 from my previous rating of -1,000,000 (the maximum negative rating). Barring further stupidity they should reach around -990,000 by the time they lose office.
It sounds clever … but it is not coming from parties that are renowned for their cleverness I’m afraid.