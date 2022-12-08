Climate Economics

Victories against ESG Starting to Accelerate

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
5 Comments

Vanguard Leaves international net zero alliance GFANZ

Covered in more detail here.

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/12/vanguard-group-one-of-big-three-index-fund-managers-quits-esg-oriented-net-zero-group/

BlackRock was subpoenaed by the state of Texas regarding illegal ESG activity.

The Texas state legislature subpoenaed BlackRock for a series of documents related to the billion-dollar financial institution’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) policy push.

The subpoena, issued late last month by the Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs, represents the latest effort from the Republican-led state to slow the so-called ESG movement. Massive asset managers like BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street have increasingly pushed ESG standards upon companies in which they hold large financial stakes in an effort to push a broad green transition from traditional fossil fuel energy sources to alternatives like wind and solar.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/texas-subpoenas-blackrock-for-documents-related-to-esg-push/ar-AA150MSR

US States divesting from BlackRock over ESG

“Using our cash to fund BlackRock’s social-engineering project isn’t something Florida ever signed up for,” Patronis said in a released statement, “It’s got nothing to do with maximizing returns and is the opposite of what an asset manager is paid to do.” Accordingly, Florida will immediately remove $600 million in short-term investments from BlackRock and freeze another $1.43 billion in long-term securities, pending their reassignment to new management in early 2023.

https://www.newsweek.com/floridas-divestment-blackrocks-esg-hijacking-sound-public-policy-opinion-1764433

Florida (two billion!)

Missouri

South Carolina

Utah

Louisiana

Arkansas

5 Comments
Tom Halla
December 8, 2022 2:09 pm

Bring civil and/or criminal charges against the fund managers for using funds they have a fiduciary duty to for diverting funds to a political cause.

BobM
December 8, 2022 2:13 pm

My 401k and thus converted IRA were with Fidelity, which is also where my pension comes from. I called my advsor and said it fhey were doing any of that ESG s*it I would move my IRA (and my spouse’s) in a heartbeat. Then I told him to make sure nothing I was invested in was a Blackrock or Vanguard fund. I’m a nit on their butt, but everyone should do it, along with Florida and the other states. It will get back to them, eventually. Call your advisor.

Old Mike
Reply to  BobM
December 8, 2022 2:41 pm

Did the same thing with my investment managers two years ago, thousands of mosquito bites can bring down any animal. It is getting back to them.

Watching the implosion of this insidious greedy, manipulative cabal of ESG promoters is a little bit like watching the defeat of the final monster in a computer game, bits are starting to drop off as the hits increase, just wonder how much collateral damage is going to be inflicted on global financial systems. Vanguard have now pulled out of GFANTZ. https://www.gfanzero.com/

Quilter52
December 8, 2022 2:43 pm

Good, because I have held some Vanguard investments for several years and was looking for the best alternative after they went stupid and forgot their duty was to maximize returns for investors. I might leave them where they are if they retain this position but maybe they have already achieved what they were trying to dos can pretend to walk away from it.

Rud Istvan
December 8, 2022 2:45 pm

This is, as posted previously, simple. An investor custodian’s duty (Fidelity) is a simple single fiduciary duty—maximize financial returns. Since ESG doesn’t adhere to that single simple duty, it is unlawful. Won’t end well except for ESG funds soliciting investments after declaring ESG—knowledgeable investor stupidity being their absolute defense.You signed up for lower retUrns, you got lower returns.

