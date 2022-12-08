ClimateTV – Live at NOON CST Friday – The Futility of Electric Vehicles

I will be hosting this live video event.

Advertisements for electric cars and trucks are EVERYWHERE now, but it seems that few people are looking at the real challenges of production, operation and ownership. A new study from Argonne National Laboratory in Chicago shows that the implementation of electric vehicles has had almost a negligible impact on the consumption of gasoline – amounting to about two days worth of gasoline consumption reduction in the last 10 years. See our WUWT post by Willis Eschenbach on that subject here.

Essentially, electric vehicles have had negligible impact of the use of fossil fuels in transportation over the last decade. Meanwhile, there’s a massive push to meet a “Net Zero” goal by 2050 by implementation of wind and solar technologies in the hope they will power the future of transportation.

In this episode of Climate Change Roundtable, Sterling Burnett, Linnea Lueken, and host Anthony Watts will discuss the futility of electric vehicles and the plan to power them in the future.

Tune in LIVE at NOON Central Time on Friday December 9th – watch below or direct link here.

