Climate cash Government idiocy

Australia’s Green Energy Dream Sinking Under Royalty Demands, Tradie Shortages

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Was this in the budget? Australian Aboriginals have joined farmers in demanding cash payouts or royalties for renewable energy installations which impact their land.

‘Don’t make the same mistake’: Traditional Owners’ warning over renewable projects on Aboriginal land

First Nations experts and Traditional Owners say the federal government must properly consult and share benefits with Aboriginal people in the development of the new green economy.

Published 20 November 2022 at 6:45am
By Tom Canetti

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Indigenous climate activists have protested at COP27.
  • First Nations people in Australia say they aren’t consulted on fossil fuel mining projects on their land.
  • They say this is a mistake Australia can’t make in the renewables transition.

Traditional Owners and Aboriginal sustainability experts have warned the Australian government against making the same “mistake” it did with fossil fuel mining, and to properly consult First Nations leaders before developing renewable energy projects on their land.

It came as Indigenous activists from across the planet called on governments to respect First Nations’ land rights during 

Experts say coal and gas projects, which have received bipartisan support from Australian governments, have gone ahead on Aboriginal land without their approval and without equal sharing of benefits.

 and an influx of investment into renewable projects, Dr Heidi Norman, convener of the Indigenous Land and Justice Research Hub, told SBS News that now is the “best opportunity for Australia to rethink its relationship with Aboriginal people”.

Read more: https://www.sbs.com.au/news/article/dont-make-the-same-mistake-traditional-owners-warning-over-renewable-projects-on-aboriginal-land/1v2x3h245

A few weeks ago farmers reached an agreement to be paid $200,000 per km ($320,000 / mile) for green energy grid lines which cross their land, on the grounds that the new lines are a fire hazard – fire fighting helicopters refuse to approach power lines, for obvious reasons.

Australia is facing a severe skills shortage – there aren’t enough electricians to implement the green revolution AND service Australia’s ongoing mining projects.

On top of this, greens have started demanding energy storage targets, to address obvious problems with their green energy revolution.

In every direction people are demanding cash payouts, with substantial justification – Aboriginals, because they don’t want to be exploited without compensation, farmers, to cover loss of land use and increased fire risk, and greens, to address the obvious need for energy storage to back the unreliables.

Something tells me Prime Minister Albanese’s green revolution is either going to suffer a gigantic cost blowout, or die a death of a thousand cuts.

4.3 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
9 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ed Reid
November 20, 2022 2:07 pm

The energy storage issue could be resolved by requiring that all new intermittent renewable projects include sufficient storage to render them dispatchable, and that all existing installations install such storage. A return to economic dispatch would also help once renewables are dispatchable.

1
JamesB_684
Reply to  Ed Reid
November 20, 2022 2:23 pm

… except for the fact that it is not yet possible, using existing technology, to include (or add) sufficient storage to render them dispatchable. Line losses in the transmission lines to/from storage facilities would further reduce the already woefully inadequate power available.

2
Tom Halla
Reply to  JamesB_684
November 20, 2022 2:29 pm

Grid scale storage is defacto vaporware. As far as I know, the largest bettery installation will support the grid for minutes, not days.

1
Rud Istvan
Reply to  JamesB_684
November 20, 2022 2:31 pm

Which is why the proposed requirement is clever. It would mean no more ruinable renewables.

2
Nick Stokes
November 20, 2022 2:14 pm

“A few weeks ago farmers reached an agreement to be paid $200,000 per km ($320,000 / mile) for green energy grid lines which cross their land, on the grounds that the new lines are a fire hazard”

It isn’t anything to do with fire hazard. Farmers have always received compensation when grid lines cross their land. Greens didn’t invent power lines.

-5
Mr.
Reply to  Nick Stokes
November 20, 2022 2:32 pm

Argue the toss with The Guardian, Nick.
Here’s what their linked article says –

“[Aerial firefighting craft] can’t fly anywhere near them – they’re just too dangerous. Firefighters can’t even work near them if they’re switched on,” Katz said.

The community also had concerns the towers themselves could cause fires, citing the Dixie Fire, the second-largest fire in California history, which was caused by a transmission line igniting a tree.

3
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Mr.
November 20, 2022 2:36 pm

Yep.

2
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Mr.
November 20, 2022 2:56 pm

Here’s what their linked article says”
Yes. It quotes an objector to the power lines complaining about fire risk. Nowhere does it say that the $200 per m is linked to fire risk. And it isn’t. It just codifies the normal compensation which has always been paid to farmers.

Again, there is nothing new about building power links across farming land.

0
pillageidiot
Reply to  Nick Stokes
November 20, 2022 2:38 pm

That is a ludicrous level of compensation!

How wide is the ROW or land impairment? A mile of lines with a 100′ impairment is 12 acres. No way agricultural land in Oz is worth $26,000/acre (US $).

Any of our Aussie’s know the value of 5 hectares? (Especially when you get to own and still use the land!)

The Green Energy scam continues unabated!

1
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: