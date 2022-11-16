COP conferences Government idiocy

COP27 — Colombia Claims an Absurd $800 Billion a Year “Loss and Damage”

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
4 Comments

From CFACT

David Wojick

This preposterous claim shows the dangerous absurdity of the “loss and damage” doctrine. At this rate of damage the global total would run around TWO HUNDRED TRILLION DOLLARS A YEAR. There is not that much money in the whole world.

The $800 billion a year is from a report presented by Colombia at COP27. The mainstream green press either did not notice or decided to ignore it, lest it raise issues best left alone until the proposed UN Loss and Damage Facility is created.

Look at it this way. Colombia is a relatively small country with a GDP of around $300 billion a year, about the 40th largest in the world and just 0.4% of the global total. Its “loss and damage” claim is roughly 2.5 times its GDP, so let’s assume that ratio globally.

World GDP is about $81 trillion, which multiplied by 2.5 equals just over $200 trillion a year.

Here are some large developing country examples, using the 2.5 times GDP estimate, rounded off. (GDP is from 2017)

Estimated “loss and damages” from human caused climate chaos:

India $6.6 trillion a year

Brazil $5.1 trillion a year

Mexico $2.9 trillion a year

Indonesia $2.5 trillion a year

Argentina $1.6 trillion a year

Iran $1.1 trillion a year

Obviously these numbers are absurd as far as reparations go. Of course they are also absurd as far as human caused climate damages are concerned, but that is a very different issue, since they well might still be claimed. When it comes to the UN, absurdity is no obstacle.

These enormous numbers dwarf the present COP27 negotiations, where the finance issue is maybe upping total financial flows from $100 billion a year to $1 trillion. None of that is for so-called “loss and damage”, which is extra. Note that even the $100 billion has never been paid.

Before the “loss and damage” talks proceed we should ask “What kind of money are we talking about?” Because there is no point in talking about paying the developing countries hundreds of trillions of dollars. It cannot happen.

That no numbers have been included in the “reparations” laden news coverage is significant. Why this preposterous Colombian claim did not make headlines is itself a telling question. I found it buried as the third story in a newsletter from the Climate Home News (CHN).

See https://mailchi.mp/climatehome/everybody-needs-good-neighbours?e=edd9ee2911

One would expect the big green media like the Washington Post, New York Times, BBC, CNN and the Guardian to be all over this story. I am sure their climate reporters all read CHN. But it might scare developed countries away from the table, right? And we just got them there, right? Best be quiet.

Of course it is possible that Colombia is just an astronomical outlier. In other words a crook. Maybe no other developing country is going to come up with absurd numbers like this. Well we should certainly wait and see.

According to the CHN article, the Interamerican Development Band is sponsoring similar “loss and damage” analyses by Panama and Peru. We should at least wait until these numbers come out before entering into any negotiations. After all, if their numbers are like Colombia’s then there is nothing to negotiate.

As an aside, it may well be that the banks love these big numbers because they would get to handle the action. And when it comes to reparations, the more the better, right?

Speaking of nothing to negotiate, there have been several token contributions to a future UN “loss and damage” fund. I think at least Denmark, New Zealand and Scotland have each promised $10 million or so. Compared to the astounding Colombian numbers this is as nothing, a tiny fraction of round off error, as it were.

As a final thought, how can a country consistently lose over twice its GDP each year and still survive? Surely this is a hoax.

No negotiation should proceed until the numbers are known.
David Wojick, Ph.D. is an independent analyst working at the intersection of science, technology and policy. For origins see http://www.stemed.info/engineer_tackles_confusion.html For over 100 prior articles for CFACT see http://www.cfact.org/author/david-wojick-ph-d/ Available for confidential research and consulting.

4 Comments
Edward Katz
November 16, 2022 6:06 pm

There’s no way the tax dollars should be transferred from the Developed World to any of these long-established kleptocracies so that they can supposedly take climate action. The money will wind up in the personal bank accounts of their leaders or it will go to finance their armies and police forces to enable them to stay in power.

2
terry
November 16, 2022 6:19 pm

God I love it. You go Columbia!

0
Graham
November 16, 2022 6:32 pm

I have never traveled to Columbia but how can any country claim loss and damage caused by climate change .
There is no way that any country can prove that emissions from other countries have caused the climate to change in their country .
Have the Colombians been using fossil fuel at around the same ratio as many other countries .
Columbia and every other country has had immense benefit from using fossil fuel .
Just take a minute to think rationally that the worlds poulation has increased from around 2.5 billion in 1950 to pass the 8 billion mark this week.
How could those extra 5.5 billion people have been fed and housed without fossil fuel ?
The facts are quite clear that over half of the 8 billion rely on natural gas which is essential to manufacture nitrogenous fertilizer which grows over half of the food on this planet .
Of course facts don”t matter when politicians think that they can get other countries to pay them a ransom.
How much of these reparations will go to the people who are really in need ?

0
Bob B.
November 16, 2022 6:59 pm

Biden is reaching for the check book as I type this.

0
