COP27 Awkward: John Kerry Shaking Hands with Accused Narco-Terrorist Venezuelan dictator Nicholas Madurro. Madurro has a Justice Department Bounty of $15 million. Source Daily Mail, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject.
John Kerry Accused of Proposing US Companies Buy Their Way Out of Climate Action

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

A scheme for permanent impoverishment of poor countries? US companies pay poor countries to stay poor?

Kerry announces — and is immediately criticised for — a new plan to raise money for climate action

By CNN 4:49am Nov 10, 2022

US climate envoy John Kerry has announced a new, controversial plan to raise cash for climate action in the developing world — by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.

Speaking at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Wednesday, Kerry said the initiative should be “up and running” within a year and would help finance energy transition in vulnerable countries. He said Chile and Nigeria were two countries that had already expressed interest in the scheme.

But the plan has already attracted criticism because of the way it will be financed — with money raised in sales of carbon credits, which allow companies to pay for someone else to cut their planet-warming emissions, instead of cutting their own.

Read more: https://www.9news.com.au/world/cop27-un-climate-conference-us-climate-change-funding-plan-john-kerry-criticism/66b80d49-4bef-441f-a066-d5c6e971e3e0

What can I say – wrong on so many fronts. For once I agree with Kerry’s green critics.

Not only would this scheme allow US companies to buy their way out of the climate action greens like Kerry say is vital to save the planet, Kerry’s proposed scheme would pay poor countries not to copy the US path to industrialisation – which would likely condemn them to staying poor.

If renewable energy is so much cheaper than fossil fuel, as green advocates claim, poor countries will jump at the opportunity to invest in green energy of their own free will, without any need for climate finance schemes like the one Kerry proposed. Any day now /sarc.

Update (EW): Added The DEA Wanted Poster for accused Narco-Terrorist Nicholas Maduro, the guy Kerry shook hands with. I hope Kerry does his duty and lets DEA agents know the location of a wanted accused narco-terrorist.

mrbluesky
November 9, 2022 2:03 pm

I find it hard to understand how people can listen to him and agree with him. He spews more crap than a broken sewer!!

Mac
Reply to  mrbluesky
November 9, 2022 2:28 pm

Can you imagine if he hadn’t been Swift Boated in his bid to be president?

mleskovarsocalrrcom
November 9, 2022 2:05 pm

“Carbon credits” are as big a scam as AGW.

MarkH
Reply to  mleskovarsocalrrcom
November 9, 2022 2:59 pm

The “Indulgences” of the modern era. Though the itinerant preachers who would sell indulgences have been replaced with morally questionable (at best) globalist extra-governmental organisations. The recipients of these modern day indulgences aren’t planning on building cathedrals, they’re planning on building panopticons.

DonM
November 9, 2022 2:12 pm

“He said Chile and Nigeria were two countries that had already expressed interest in the scheme.”

That simply means that there are govt entities in Chile & Nigeria that need to be audited & investigated. If they are interested in that kind of corruption, it ain’t likely they are first-timers.

Larry Hamlin
November 9, 2022 2:12 pm

Incredible idiocy by climate alarmist propagandists. Disgusting.

Rud Istvan
November 9, 2022 2:12 pm

‘Lurch’ never was very bright. He proves that again here with his non-starter proposal.

ResourceGuy
November 9, 2022 2:29 pm

Send the bill to the UAW, AFLCIO and other unions.

Pat from Kerbob
November 9, 2022 2:49 pm

I have a couple letters from a Nigerian prince back in the 90’s promising me millions, back in the old school scam days.
I think that has more credibility than Kerry

