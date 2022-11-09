Climate FAIL IPCC It's Worse Than We Thought!

IPCC’s 1990 Predictions Were Even Worse Than We Thought

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley

My article on IPCC’s 1990 predictions has provoked such panic among the ranks of the ungodly that I have taken a closer look at the First Assessment Report. Its predictions prove even more wildly exaggerated than has hitherto been realized. For two years, month after month, trolls commenting on my monthly posts about the New Pause have been saying that one should not judge IPCC by its Scenario A (business as usual) predictions. However, a commenter on my recent piece about IPCC (1990) kindly directed me to a table in the Working Group III report, showing the Scenario A prediction for global annual CO2 emissions in billions of tons per year from energy and industry, which sum to 10 BtC yr–1:

The above table gives the actual prediction in IPCC (1990) of 10 bn tons a year of business-as-usual emissions from energy and industry in 2025. Sure enough, like-for-like emissions reached 10 bn tons in 2019, showing that, despite the trillions spent, the dozens of earnest hand-wringing, bed-wetting international conferences of strutters and fretters, the trashing of the West’s energy infrastructure and the consequent transfer of just about all energy-intensive manufacture to China with the loss of millions of working-class jobs in the free world, it is indeed the business-as-usual emissions scenario that the world has chosen to follow.

The reason, as explained in my earlier article, is that large nations like India and China, each with its own space program, can gain a substantial commercial advantage over the feeble-minded Western classe politique by pretending that they are “developing countries” exempt from any obligation under the Paris and related treaties to abate their emissions. The feeble-mindedness is particularly extreme in Britain, where our entire emissions since 1750 are less than just the past eight years of China’s emissions: and yet our daft governing class wants to pay “climate reparations” to developing countries, and to hell with British taxpayers and jobs.

In one respect, my earlier article contained an error. I had cited IPCC (1990) as predicting that, compared with the then present (i.e., 1990), business-as-usual CO2 emissions would be 10-20% greater, whereas the outturn was about four times that. I had been misled by poor drafting on IPCC’s part. Buried in the body of the report was a paragraph making it clear that IPCC had not meant what it had said in its official definition of Scenario A.

The closer reading of IPCC (1990) shows that IPCC’s then outlandish predictions were even further in excess of mere observed reality than had been realized. Even though emissions have been rising at a rate in line with IPCC’s original business-as-usual scenario-A prediction set out in the table above, anthropogenic radiative forcing since 1990 has risen at little more than half the business-as-usual rate originally predicted by IPCC (1990):

The full horror of IPCC’s over-prediction is revealed when one moves from p. 56 to p. 338, where predicted forcings are rebased on the assumption that, though in reality annual emissions by 2020 were already close to two-thirds greater than in 1990, the world would not increase its annual CO2 emissions from 1990 onward:

In short, IPCC made the colossal error of very greatly overstating the radiative forcing to be expected per unit of anthropogenic emissions. Even assuming no growth in annual emissions since 1990, predicted forcing from 1990-2020 exceeded observed forcing by 30%. Yet, on the business-as-usual basis of emissions in line with observed reality since 1990, predicted scenario-A forcing from 1990-2020 was almost double observation.

It is a similar story for growth in CO2 concentration. Observed outturn falls between the predictions for Scenario A and Scenarios B-D, closer to A than to B-D:

However, assuming no growth in annual emissions since 1990, the predicted and observed increases in CO2 concentration from 1990-2020 are close to one another, but the basis for that predicted increase is that annual greenhouse-gas emissions would remain constant at 1990 levels, when in reality a 60-70% increase has occurred.

On the same basis, global temperature predicted by IPCC is well above observation. Even if the world had followed the B, C or D scenarios from IPCC (1990), the predictions would only have matched the 1 W m–2 outturn in forcings from 1990-2020 with no increase in annual emissions since 1990. Yet, though the observed increase was 60-70%, there has been only 1 W m–2 forcing since 1990. Our extra sins of emission since then have had no effect:

Sea level change – the big, scary threat – shows the same pattern. IPCC predicted in 1990 that sea level would rise about 10% faster than NOAA’s itself much-exaggerated observed rate from 1990-2020, but IPCC made that prediction in 1990 on the basis, disproven by events, that the world would not increase its emissions each year compared with 1990:

Conclusions

The official descriptions of scenarios A (business as usual) to D, described in Appendix 1 of IPCC (1990), describe – and differ from one another in – the trajectories of emissions after 1990. They are indeed emissions scenarios. Chiefly because China now does the West’s manufacturing because it builds as many coal-fired power stations as it needs to make electricity affordable, it is the emissions in scenario A that the world has followed since 1990. It is on the basis of scenario A, therefore, that IPCC’s predictions in 1990 should be judged.

On scenario A, IPCC (1990) had predicted 0.3-0.34 [0.2 to 0.5] C° global warming per decade to 2025. However, UAH midrange data show the world has warmed at only 0.14 C°/decade since 1990, while RSS, which uses out-of-date data that yield a higher trend, suggests a midrange rate 50% greater, at 0.2 C°/decade. Both these values are at or below the lower bound of predicted warming under Scenario A.

Here is the punchline. IPCC (1990) predicted 3 [1.5 to 4.5] C° global warming in response to doubled CO2 concentration. Now that we have run IPCC’s business-as-usual experiment for almost a third of a century, and now that it is clear that IPCC’s midrange medium-term prediction has proven to be a 140% exaggeration, IPCC should have amended its midrange ECS projection from 3 to less than 1.5 C°. Instead, it has retained its 3 C° midrange projection, and has actually increased the bounds from [1.5 to 2.5] C° to [2 to 5] C°.

Since predicted radiative forcings from all anthropogenic sources over the 21st century and from doubled CO2 are approximately the same, the true interval of global warming from 2000 to 2100, after correcting IPCC’s exaggerated predictions to bring them into line with mere observed reality, is 1.2 [0.6, 1.8] C°. Deduct the observed 0.3 [0.2, 0.4] C° warming since 2000 and the warming for the rest of this century will be just 0.9 [0.4, 1.4]  C°.

Therefore, no “climate action” is necessary. Even if it were, each $1 billion spent on futilely attempting to attain global net zero emissions would prevent just 1/5,000,000 C° global warming (or 1/2,000,000 C° if you still want to believe climate “scientists’” long discredited and overblow predictions). Will someone tell the strutters and fretters at Sharm-al-Shaikh?

Javier Vinós
November 9, 2022 10:17 am

Therefore, no “climate action” is necessary.

And none will be taken globally, judging from history. Countries that impose hard climate measures on their population will receive no benefit for their “virtue,” but will pay a penalty for the privilege of transferring wealth to other countries.

E. Schaffer
November 9, 2022 10:23 am

It is still a bit unclear what exactly those emission scenarios were. I mean it is not just CO2, but other GHGs as well (NH4, O3, N2O, Halogens..). While scenario A underestimated the actual CO2 emission pathway, those other GHGs remained relatively flat, increasing by less than 1.5% annually.

The question if scenario A underestimated forthcoming emissions is really depending on wether it was about CO2 alone, or it included all GHGs.

bigoilbob
Reply to  E. Schaffer
November 9, 2022 10:42 am

CMoB lost this discussion with Nick Stokes and bdgwx in an almost identical post a few days ago. Rather than dig himself in deeper there, he reposted here.

No Mr. Benchley, I’m not a commie. I’m a free marketeer most interested in reducing external corporate costs communized onto the rest of us. That’s because good price information is a hallmark of free enterprise. AGW is a good example of how those signals can get distorted and result in trickle up benefits/trickle down costs….

Richard Greene
November 9, 2022 10:38 am

“IPCC’s 1990 Predictions Were Even Worse Than We Thought”
Climate Howlers started with a conclusion in the1979 Charney Report.
That became the official ECS wild guess, and it has barely changed since then.

There are no predictions based on climate models.
There are managment dictated conclusions.
The conclusions were determined by “management” (governments) in 1979.
The computer games only have to be programmed to generally agree with the desired conclusion. The Russians didn’t buy into the conclusion — they are the one exception, that gets almost no attention.

There are no climate models.
There are only computer games.
There must be a strong knowledge of what every climate change variable does to create a model of the climate on our planet. That knowledge does not exist. Therefore, if a computer game appears to make a good prediction, it is just a lucky guess, not good science.

Computer games are science-like props, operated by scientists, to support CAGW propaganda. And they work for that purpose. The scientist Climate Howlers know that. When we attack model accuracy, their only response is to say the models when used for TCS, rather than ECS, using RCP 4.5, rather than RCP 8.5, are pretty good. Zeke H. used those two “adjustments” to defend the beloved “models”. And never mind that the IPCC promotes ECS with RCP 8.5.

mleskovarsocalrrcom
November 9, 2022 10:39 am

Few are listening because the voice of reason is being censored. The Marxists have gained control of the MSM ….. not a theory, just read the paper or watch TV. Only the internet can save us now and ‘they’ are trying to control that as well. Constant propaganda about the perils of AGW are numbing everyone to what the truth is.

Richard Greene
November 9, 2022 10:42 am

Very good article
Focus on one point
No one called a climate Communist
yet … ha ha

Rud Istvan
November 9, 2022 10:42 am

The IPCC has gotten almost nothing right from its inception. It has always been about climate fear mongering based on shoddy (or worse) ‘science’.

  1. Manufactured ‘consensus’ except among ‘climate deniers’.
  2. Bogus hockey sticks.
  3. Polar bears threatened—except they depend on spring sea ice during the seal whelping season, which even IPCC said would not disappear.
  4. Sea level rise would accelerate, except it hasn’t.
  5. Vanuatu and Tuvalu would disappear, except they haven’t.

There is a basic reason everything is off. The IPCC charter concerns anthropogenic emission impacts, so it largely ignores natural variation. This despite the fact that AR4 WG1 SPM figure four showed it exists and is significant.

walterr070
November 9, 2022 10:57 am

Let’s not forget that a large portion of the global temperature rise is due to El Niño’s. I’m thinking that in the years ahead UAH will divert so far from the other adjusted data sets that it will raise a lot of suspicion. Either Roy is lying or they are lying and given the fact that Roy and John is pretty much retired and have nothing to gain from this, I don’t think reasonable people will have trouble picking sides.

A_Squared
November 9, 2022 11:09 am

Not so much a comment but a suggestion. Any numbers cited, especially temperature, should include the error. To illustrate what I am getting at, in the conclusions it states “UAH midrange data show the world has warmed at only 0.14 C°/decade.” I have a hard time believing that the accuracy of the temperature gauges used to determine that value were less than plus/minus 0.2°, but I am just guessing here. Regardless, the precision implied by the statement is likely within the margin or error. The same applies to sea level values and other numbers that are presented in the literature, typically to the second decimal place implying an accuracy that likely does not exist. If within the margin of error is there any real change?

Nick Stokes
November 9, 2022 11:15 am

“my earlier article contained an error. I had cited IPCC (1990) as predicting that, 
compared with the then present (i.e., 1990), business-as-usual CO2 emissions would be 
10-20% greater” 

You’re having a lot of trouble getting stuff right. bdgwx and I tried to explain endlessly what the statement about 10-20% rise in emissions really meant, but no, we were climate communists or some such. And here you go again:

comment image

The claimed observed forcing of 1 W/m2 from the NOAA AGGI is wrong. The figure of 1 given here is actually the AGGI index, which is not a forcing, but a unit-less index. The forcing was in fact about 2.1 W/m2 in 1990.

comment image

