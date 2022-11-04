Britain Missed a £260 Million Climate Finance Payment Deadline

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; No wonder he didn’t want to attend – the first thing Prime Minister Flip-Flop could face when he arrives in Sharm El-Sheikh will be a demand for overdue payment.

UK criticised for failing to pay $300m in promised climate funds ahead of Cop27

Missed deadline for money pledged to assist developing countries sends ‘strong negative signal’ ahead of Egypt summit, say experts

Karen McVeigh @karenmcveigh1 Tue 1 Nov 2022 22.31 AEDT

The British government has come under fire for sending a “strong negative signal” ahead of the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt, by failing to make $300m (£260m) of promised climate finance payments.

The UK has already caused upset among developing countries hit hardest by the climate crisis, after a statement from Downing Street that Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, would not attend Cop27 due to his focus on domestic issues.

Britain is the current holder of the Cop presidency and will hand over to Egypt in November.

The UK missed its September deadline to provide $288m to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) dedicated to helping developing countries adapt and mitigate climate effects, Politico reported.

…