Australian Government to Ban All Future Fossil Fuel Projects?

Essay by Eric Worrall

As ordinary Australian reel from skyrocketing energy prices, and our electricity network hovers on the brink of collapse, the Australian Government is moving to block future coal and gas projects.

Climate impacts could block fossil fuel projects under Plibersek change

By Mike Foley, Laura Chung and Nick Toscano

Updated November 4, 2022 — 5.43pm

The global warming impact of fossil fuels will, for the first time, be factored into the federal government’s environmental assessments as Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek opens the possibility of coal and gas projects being blocked due to climate change.

…

Until now, federal government assessments only considered a project’s impacts on native wildlife and ecosystems.

However, prompted by a potential legal challenge being launched by the Environment Council of Central Queensland, the government will now consider public comment on climate impacts on the projects, which are all seeking federal approval for their proposed developments.

…

The coal and gas projects to face greater environmental scrutiny are worth billions of dollars, including Whitehaven’s Narrabri underground coal mine extension in NSW, BHP’s Saraji metallurgical coal mine in Queensland, Glencore’s proposed Valeria coal mine and Clive Palmer’s Waratah Coal Alpha North mine in the Galilee Basin.

…

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there would be enough supply to prevent blackouts over the weekend, but Mining and Energy Union Queensland vice president Shane Brunker said the outages created a risk of blackouts if wet weather disrupts other electricity generation or if hot weather increases power demand.

