LIVE AT NOON CDT TODAY: COP27 and the “cop out” of nations

It’s no secret that people across the globe are dealing with an energy shortage. The convenient excuse has been to blame Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is a factor, but this narrative doesn’t tell the whole story. For decades, politicians have passed anti-human policies to signal how “green” they are, and people are paying the price.

With the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) just days away, the question turns to how global elites will explain the hardships regular people are suffering through. Their plans of controlling global temperatures through limiting carbon dioxide, a foolish plan outright, requires massive sacrifice in standards of living. With gas prices at all-time highs, supply chain woes, and energy rationing aplenty, are people truly willing to lower their standards of living more?

In today’s episode of Climate Change Roundtable, Andy Singer, Anthony Watts, Linnea Lueken, and H. Sterling Burnett discuss the false information barrage being pushed my the corporate media in preparation of COP27.



