Destruction Of German Heritage…430 Year Old Family Craft Bakery Succumbs To “Green Revolution”

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
11 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin 

Germany’s economic and heritage destruction has reached an all new level, thanks to the Green Revolution

Traditional family companies, in business for generations, are now being forced to close up due to energy scarcity and high prices, mostly brought on by the “Green Revolution” madness.

430 years of tradition in Germany gets destroyed by high energy prices as Bavarian traditional bakery, established in 1591, can no longer afford energy. Image: public domain

Traditional companies now “struggling to stay alive”

Germany’s Chamber of Industry and Trade reports that the potential to further reduce natural gas consumption has “exhausted” and that many companies are struggling to stay alive. This is reported by Pleiterticker.de here.

Some family companies, with generations of treasured tradition, have now succumbed to the “Green Revolution” despite having survived all the terrible upheavals over Germany’s tumultuous history.

430-year old bakery calls it quit

The latest shocking news comes from the Sinzinger bakery from Otterskirchen near Passau in Lower Bavaria.

“The traditional bakery has been baking since the 16th century – now it has to close down,” reports Pleiteticker.de here. The Sinzinger bakery was even able to survive the nasty Thirty Years’ War, Napoleon, two destructive world wars and numerous technological and economic upheavals, but not Germany’s Green Revolution and the energy shocks it has brought with it.

According to Pleiteticker.de: “In 1591, the company received its baker’s right. Now the 430-year-old family bakery must close all of its nine branches by February 2023. The reason is rising energy prices.”

“Rising energy prices”

“‘With all the rising energy prices and raw material costs, we can not simply continue the operation,’ said master baker Klaus Wagner to Die Welt,” so reports Pleiteticker.de. “Now 70 employees face unemployment. With five delivery trucks, the baked goods were also taken to old people’s homes and butcher’s shops in the region.”

“Now the baking ovens are going out. It’s a shock for employees and customers.”

The real tragedy here is that this is not just a company that’s closing, but rather it represents the end of centuries of heritage for many of Germany’s small craft businesses, many of which have been in the family for generations. A cultural tragedy is taking place.

11 Comments
Scissor
October 26, 2022 6:05 pm

Wait until they come after the breweries.

Tom Halla
October 26, 2022 6:13 pm

Let them eat bugs.

ATheoK
October 26, 2022 6:55 pm

The Sinzinger bakery was even able to survive the nasty Thirty Years’ War, Napoleon, two destructive world wars and numerous technological and economic upheavals, but not Germany’s Green Revolution and the energy shocks it has brought with it.”

And that is before they were forced to purchase and charge 10 EV trucks to replace their current 5 ICE engine fleet.

tgasloli
October 26, 2022 6:55 pm

All so they can prop up the corrupt oligarchs of Ukraine & the subsidy farmers of “renewable energy.” Germans need to get a spine & throw out their government.

MarkW
Reply to  tgasloli
October 26, 2022 7:11 pm

How dare those nasty Ukrainians, if they had just allowed Putin to take as much of their territory as he wanted, all of this nastiness could have been avoided.

Michael
Reply to  MarkW
October 26, 2022 7:26 pm

As Ye Sow, so shall Ye Reap.

Michael VK5ELL.

John Tillman
Reply to  tgasloli
October 26, 2022 7:57 pm

Ukraine has made strides in correcting its corruption. Russia, not so much, as so dramatically shown by its plundered army.

Bob
October 26, 2022 7:24 pm

These green devils are pure evil.

Sage
October 26, 2022 7:26 pm

It is truly unfortunate.
However, this is what happens when you californicate a country.

EOM
October 26, 2022 7:29 pm

Mental disorder has two forms, often physiological. Neurosis is an irrational exaggeration of some aspect if reality. Psychosis is a total removal from reality which is often permanent.

The overwhelmingly tragedy is this: Individual dysfunction has been extensively studied and treated. But what of the contagious, rapidly spreading, possibly spiritual aspect of certain violent and criminal forms of psychosis. Whole nations quickly become infected. Marxism. Nazism. Dialectic Materialism. Super-spreaders include Rousseau, Marx, Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, Mao, Pol Pot, a number of leaders in office today. In the 20th Century alone, over 100,000,000 people were murdered or starved. Such epidemics of madness vastly out-killed such catastrophes as the Black Death of the mid 1300s.

Today, such pathologies, fomented by many very sick leaders threaten to overwhelm much of the human race. When will it stop?

markl
October 26, 2022 7:43 pm

Don’t say no one told you this would happen if you continued voting Marxists to office.

