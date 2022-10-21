AMO

Scientists Warn of a Rare Third Year La Nina

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
5 Comments

Peer-Reviewed Publication

INSTITUTE OF ATMOSPHERIC PHYSICS, CHINESE ACADEMY OF SCIENCES

Arctic sea smoke
IMAGE: ARCTIC SEA SMOKE NEAR QINGDAO, CHINA ON JANUARY 7TH, 2021 WHEN COLD SURGE HIT NORTHERN CHINA. A RESULT OF FRIGID AIR PASSING OVER RELATIVELY WARM WATER, THE PHENOMENON IS RARE, EVEN IN THE ARCTIC. view more 
CREDIT: SHAOQING WANG

El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is an irregular periodic variation in winds and sea surface temperatures over the tropical eastern Pacific Ocean that affects the climate of much of the tropics and subtropics. This natural phenomenon is important to study because of the socioeconomic impacts it can have on matters such as food security, agricultural production, human health and water resources, to name but a few.

With its strong preference to peak during boreal winter and rapidly decay in spring (known as “phase-locking”), and quasi-periodic oscillations of 2–7 years, historically, ENSO rarely maintains for long in either its cold phase (La Niña) or warm phase (El Niño). However, since the turn of the current century, three instances of so-called “double dip” La Niña events have occurred, in 2007–09, 2010–12 and 2020–22.

This succession of double-dip La Niña events is intriguing enough in itself; but now, based on updated data from several organizations issued in April 2022, it seems that the current event is likely to continue through the boreal summer and fall of 2022, suggesting a strong possibility of a third-year La Niña lasting from 202023.

“This would be the first third-year La Niña since the 1998–2001 event, which was the only such event observed since 1980,” explains Dr Xianghui Fang from Fudan University, China.

By examining the status of the atmosphere–ocean system over the tropical Pacific in March 2022, Fang and his collaborator, Prof. Fei Zheng, from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, found that the equatorial central to eastern Pacific was still maintaining colder conditions than normal, and the southeasterly winds over the equatorial Pacific were appreciable.

The team analyzed the possible contributions of four physical factors related to the thermocline (the boundary between warmer ocean water at the surface and cooler water below) and surface winds in this potential third-year La Niña. Historically, the atmospheric variables in spring 2022 indicate the easterly and southerly winds will reach their largest amplitude since 1980, which supports the emergence of a third-year La Niña.

The team further discusses the possible global climate impacts of this impending third-year La Niña event in a News & Views article published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences. Specifically, they examine the only two other similar events in history, in 1973–1976 and 1998–2001, and, based on the similarities and differences, conclude that there is much uncertainty in predicting the climatic effects of the current event, both in terms of summer precipitation and winter temperature.

“Nonetheless, we should be aware of the risk of intense cold surges in Eurasia, which could also produce more cold extremes either in eastern or northeastern China,” Fang warns.

JOURNAL

Advances in Atmospheric Sciences

DOI

10.1007/s00376-022-2147-6 

ARTICLE TITLE

Will the Historic Southeasterly Wind over the Equatorial Pacific in March 2022 Trigger a Third-year La Niña Event?

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

26-Jul-2022

5 Comments
Eng_Ian
October 21, 2022 2:21 am

So why is this newsworthy?

It happened in 1973–1976 and 1998–2001 and if it occurs now, that will be three times in 50 years.

If you were to think of this as an equal chance outcome, El Nino or La Nina AND they being independent, then to get a triple event would be like tossing a coin and getting heads three times in a row, to do this three times out of fifty tosses does NOT seem out of the ordinary. 3 heads in a row has a 1:8 chance of occurring. There are simple sums to work out the probability for this sequence. To only get 3 seems unusually low, not high.

Then again, as I suspect, there is a hidden detail or driver that means that the ‘coin tosses’ are NOT independent events, effectively, having an El Nina probably raises the chance of the next event being a La Nina, and vice versa.

I would have liked to have read WHY they influence the next season, that surely is the information that should be studied and could lead to better forecasts. I’d like to read about that.

Javier
Reply to  Eng_Ian
October 21, 2022 2:45 am

Exactly. In random probability terms getting a triple-Niña every 20 years is nothing unexpected. Niñas are more probable during and after the solar activity has been low, and that is exactly what we observe in this case.

This is figure 10.11 from my book showing how ENSO follows the solar cycle by favoring neutral years when solar activity is high, and Niñas when it is low, with Niños perturbing the fit as they take place when the warm water volume anomaly (c) is high. (b) shows the 11-year frequency peak in ENSO frequency.

comment image

I must add that there are 1-3 Niños in a 5-year period, but 0-4 Niñas or neutral years, so the probability is not the same for each instance. It is a lot easier to get 3 Niñas in a row than 3 Niños.

Ron Long
Reply to  Eng_Ian
October 21, 2022 2:53 am

Eng_lan and Javier, leaving the cause alone, the effect of three years consecutive La Niña, depending where in the world you are, is quite negative. The easiest way to remember the impacts is to think of El Niño as a good boy, and La Niña as a bad girl (for sure not politically correct). So, the report is newsworthy because of the difficulty the event produces, including reducing the number of days I can play golf.

strativarius
October 21, 2022 2:50 am

“Global warming should be called global heating, says key scientist
 
UK Met Office professor tells UN summit Earth’s ‘energy balance’ is changing” – The Grauniad

“we should be aware of the risk of intense cold surges “

Intense cold in a globally heating world? That’ll be their displaced polar vortex, then.

As for being aware, my political and media elites have started pantomime season well early this year. A remainer Parliament that is gradually ridding itself of Brexiteers in positions of power and any opponents of the net zero suicide pact.

Westminster is experiencing its own great reset…

“Boris Johnson jumps on plane for UK after Liz Truss resigns”

This time candidates need 100 MPs’ votes, word is he can get 140+

Carrie could get back into No 10

Aarrgghh………….

Javier
October 21, 2022 2:59 am

“Nonetheless, we should be aware of the risk of intense cold surges in Eurasia, which could also produce more cold extremes either in eastern or northeastern China,”

That risk is called “the winter.” It is very much reduced during summer.

