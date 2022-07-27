British Government: Shiver in the Dark, to Save Britain’s Broken Green Electricity Grid

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova; Under emergency energy rationing plans, the British government is considering launching winter appeals for ordinary people to sacrifice their personal comfort to prevent blackouts.

Back to the dark ages? Now millions of Britons could be told to switch off the lights and turn down the thermostat to avoid blackouts this winter under emergency plans The government could introduce the plan if the energy crisis worsens in winter The National Grid might also have to pay big energy users to cut down A document shows contingency plans for avoiding blackouts in the UK this year By ALASTAIR LOCKHART FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 10:49 AEST, 24 July 2022 | UPDATED: 10:52 AEST, 24 July 2022 Households might have to turn down their thermostats and switch off lights to avoid blockouts under emergency plans. Government measures to tackle the energy crisis this winter would include appeals to the public to cut down on energy use in the event of an electricity or gas supply shortage. A document of contingency plans by the National Grid seen by The Telegraph showed ministers would use the option if the energy crisis worsened even further. The news comes as EU countries were told to cut their usage by 15 per cent from next month over concerns they will not be able to store enough for winter after Russia reduced its supply of gas on the NordStream pipeline. … Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11042881/Millions-Britons-told-switch-lights-avoid-blackouts.html

Lest we forget, the politicians making this appeal are the same clowns who earlier this year ordered Britain’s only shale gas wells be sealed with concrete, lest the evil of trying to ensure adequate domestic gas supplies undermine their net zero push.

Last I heard the deadline for sealing the gas wells has been deferred to 2023. But no entrepreneur should have to put up with such inconsistency and bullying. British Shale Gas entrepreneur Francis Egan (picture at the top of the page) is a hero to be on the receiving end of such political persecution, yet still keep trying. But continuous threats of permanent shutdown are not going to help Egan raise funds to expand his business, to fill Britain’s energy shortfall with his product.

The above is an interview with Francis Egan, British shale gas entrepreneur. Note this interview was recorded a few weeks before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

If British politicians started right now, gave Egan’s company Cuadrilla an unequivocal green light to drill more shale gas wells, and maybe a few grants to help him buy equipment and hire US experts, there is a chance Britain might have enough fracked gas in production by January 2023 to alleviate Britain’s coming winter energy shortages.

Instead, the British government plan is to tell ordinary people to turn their thermostats down, and put up with the hardship.

I guarantee important people like the politicians in Whitehall who created this mess will not go cold or hungry this winter. I can’t say the same for everyone else in Britain.

