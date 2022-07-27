Francis Egan, British Shale Gas Entrepreneur. Source GB News, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject.
Government idiocy

British Government: Shiver in the Dark, to Save Britain’s Broken Green Electricity Grid

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova; Under emergency energy rationing plans, the British government is considering launching winter appeals for ordinary people to sacrifice their personal comfort to prevent blackouts.

Back to the dark ages? Now millions of Britons could be told to switch off the lights and turn down the thermostat to avoid blackouts this winter under emergency plans

The government could introduce the plan if the energy crisis worsens in winter 

The National Grid might also have to pay big energy users to cut down 

A document shows contingency plans for avoiding blackouts in the UK this year

By ALASTAIR LOCKHART FOR MAILONLINE
PUBLISHED: 10:49 AEST, 24 July 2022 | UPDATED: 10:52 AEST, 24 July 2022

Households might have to turn down their thermostats and switch off lights to avoid blockouts under emergency plans.

Government measures to tackle the energy crisis this winter would include appeals to the public to cut down on energy use in the event of an electricity or gas supply shortage.

A document of contingency plans by the National Grid seen by The Telegraph showed ministers would use the option if the energy crisis worsened even further.

The news comes as EU countries were told to cut their usage by 15 per cent from next month over concerns they will not be able to store enough for winter after Russia reduced its supply of gas on the NordStream pipeline.

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11042881/Millions-Britons-told-switch-lights-avoid-blackouts.html

Lest we forget, the politicians making this appeal are the same clowns who earlier this year ordered Britain’s only shale gas wells be sealed with concrete, lest the evil of trying to ensure adequate domestic gas supplies undermine their net zero push.

Last I heard the deadline for sealing the gas wells has been deferred to 2023. But no entrepreneur should have to put up with such inconsistency and bullying. British Shale Gas entrepreneur Francis Egan (picture at the top of the page) is a hero to be on the receiving end of such political persecution, yet still keep trying. But continuous threats of permanent shutdown are not going to help Egan raise funds to expand his business, to fill Britain’s energy shortfall with his product.

The above is an interview with Francis Egan, British shale gas entrepreneur. Note this interview was recorded a few weeks before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

If British politicians started right now, gave Egan’s company Cuadrilla an unequivocal green light to drill more shale gas wells, and maybe a few grants to help him buy equipment and hire US experts, there is a chance Britain might have enough fracked gas in production by January 2023 to alleviate Britain’s coming winter energy shortages.

Instead, the British government plan is to tell ordinary people to turn their thermostats down, and put up with the hardship.

I guarantee important people like the politicians in Whitehall who created this mess will not go cold or hungry this winter. I can’t say the same for everyone else in Britain.

5 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
July 27, 2022 10:07 am

Well, Boris Johnson is out, so maybe his replacement will recognize his folly.

0
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 27, 2022 10:22 am

One is ‘continuity candidate’ who got in there at the last moment as the BoJo’s self destructing plant, so he can come back sooner than later.
The other is ‘hare Krishna hare Krishna Rama’ semi-socialist with a billionaire missus.

0
Reply
Vuk
July 27, 2022 10:08 am

Leave off, we are busy watching tories’ elections sh1t show
comment image
source:https://www.thetimes.co.uk

Last edited 46 minutes ago by Vuk
1
Reply
Tom Abbott
July 27, 2022 10:26 am

All brought to you by the Great Climate Crisis Lie.

1
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
July 27, 2022 10:37 am

Anyone who believes in the net zero bullshit needs to stop exhaling CO2, right now.

1
Reply
Rod Evans
July 27, 2022 10:42 am

It is completely Kwasi I tell you. He would rather buy gas from anywhere rather than give permission to frack our own massive gas deposits here in Blighty.
That lunacy is driven by Net Zero ideology. The politicians are scared witless. They can not be seen advocating any rules or authority that allow domestic fossil fuel extraction/increase.
Madness complete madness.

0
Reply
Chris Nisbet
July 27, 2022 10:57 am

Hmm, people will be expected to suffer through the cold because the planet is overheating.
Makes perfect sense.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Government idiocy

The EU’s Green Experiment

3 days ago
Andy May
Climate News Government idiocy

Ability of mankind to solve problems is beyond imagination

6 days ago
Guest Blogger
Government idiocy

Be Proud that we Excel

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Government idiocy

Sri Lanka Begging Russia and India for Fuel: A Nation Wrecked by Green Agricultural Policies

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Government idiocy

British Government: Shiver in the Dark, to Save Britain’s Broken Green Electricity Grid

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Oil and Gas

Guyana, Suriname Oil Bonanza to Boost Economies, Help Meet Global Demand

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Climate Propaganda

Shark Attacks and Climate Change

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

John Kerry BBC Net Zero Rant: Instructs Tory Candidates Not to “Jigger” with 2050

17 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: