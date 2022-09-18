Five-Day Graphical Tropical Weather Outlook, NHC, Miami, 7/22/2022
Good News: 2022 Hurricane Season Mild. Bad News: Pressure Pattern Threatens Europe with Hell Winter

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
19 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin

First the good news (and then the bad news below)

This year’s hurricane season has been unusually quiet. The USA has gotten off easy so far in terms of landfalls and damage, thus once again contradicting all the doomsday scenarios from the climate alarmists.

Mid September is usually the peak of hurricane activity. But right now it’s quiet and there are no threats to the US mainland – for the time being. Here’s the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC):


Another one goes out to sea. Image cropped from the NHC.

Currently only hurricane Fiona is active in the Atlantic, and it is projected to go out to sea hundreds of miles away from the east coast and fizzle out. It’s been a quiet season.

According to Eric Berger at arstechnica.com here:

Everyone from the US agency devoted to studying weather, oceans, and the atmosphere—the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration—to the most highly regarded hurricane professionals predicted a season with above-normal to well above-normal activity.

For example, NOAA’s outlook for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30, predicted a 65 percent chance of an above-normal season…”

Even with today’s super powerful computers and sophisticated models, accurate seasonal predictions are still proving elusive. This should tell us that climate models looking decades into future remain nothing but high-tech, wild-ass guesses.

Arstechnica.com here sums up the state of seasonal hurricane forecasting:

Seasonal forecasting is still a developing science. While it is typically more right than wrong, predicting specific weather patterns such as hurricanes months in advance is far from an established science.”

Now the bad news: 2022 hurricane season “not over by a long shot”

Concerning the remainder of the 2022 season, veteran meteorologist Joes Bastardi says at yesterday’s Saturday Summary video that there are signs out there things are going to start cooking over the next 15 days: “It’s a late starting season. It’s not over by a long shot.”

Potential killer winter on top of acute energy crisis

On another subject, some forecasters have been projecting a milder than normal winter for Europe, which would be welcome with a red carpet due to the continent’s acute energy crisis.

However, Joe notes there are signs this may not be the case. That would mean the coming winter could become – in the current dire energy situation – the Mother of Nightmares: a bitter cold winter with energy outages. In the event of blackouts, which many experts warn have a high chance of occurring, Europe would then be facing a humanitarian and economic crisis on a scale not seen in a very long time.

“Look at what the surface maps are showing,” Bastardi says. “When you have high pressure over Greenland and Iceland, and low pressure over Spain like that, folks, that is an ugly looking situation for the winter. That is similar to 2010/11.”

Normally a hard winter would be no problem for Europe in normal times, but times are far from normal nowadays as ideological Green New Deal politicians have done a great job at wrecking the continent’s energy supply system and so leaving tens of millions of people extremely vulnerable.

Europeans need to start preparing for an autumn and/or winter blackout. Note that a blackout means not only the power goes out, but so do the heat, lights, communication, Internet and potentially the water supply along with it – for days! Don’t wait and pretend it can’t happen. Hope for the best but prepare for the worst.

HotScot
September 18, 2022 6:11 pm

Got my standby petrol generator this time last year to power everything important in the house. My neighbours giggled at me because they have a wood burning stove.

I hope I don’t need the generator.

John Shewchuk
September 18, 2022 6:13 pm

See that … CO2 is not only plant food, but it’s also a tropical storm suppressor — or it could have something to do with global cooling trends. Either way, it’s a sure sign that the seasonal and climate models continue to fail due to a lack of data and incomplete science. We really should study the solar cycles more.

Old Man Winter
September 18, 2022 6:37 pm

While none of us wants to see others suffer, a Big Freeze may be what’s
needed to light a fire under Europeans’ arses to help them realize that
they’ve been swindled by corrupt scientists, leaders & businessmen. This
world has always been “Trust but verify” & it was always NECESSARY to
see if people who claimed to be friends weren’t in fact ravenous wolves.
They failed to do that & the current suffering is the result of their own
laziness. Reality bites!

They made their situation doubly hard as now they must get rid of these
crooks who gained lots of $$$ & power & will FULLY resist their removal
using EVERY means possible. If they fail again on this second part, the
suffering they incurred til now will be small potatoes compared to what
lies ahead. Things could get very heated, so to speak!

commvca2.jpg
MarkW
Reply to  Old Man Winter
September 18, 2022 8:13 pm

I’ve had a number of socialists assure me that people are naturally caring and sharing.
It’s only capitalism that teaches people to be selfish.

On the other hand, they will then turn around and declare how awful it is that they have to pay for the stuff they want. In their minds, it’s the job of government to take the stuff they want from the greedy people, and give it to them.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  MarkW
September 18, 2022 8:44 pm

Communism does work, but not the way they thought it would!

commie20.jpg
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  MarkW
September 18, 2022 9:17 pm

‘It’s only capitalism that teaches people to be selfish.’

To the contrary, since all exchanges are voluntary under capitalism, it is capitalism that requires people to act in a civilized manner. Or as Adam Smith put it:

‘It is not from the benevolence of the butcher, the brewer, or the baker that we expect our dinner, but from their regard to their own self-interest. We address ourselves not to their humanity but to their self-love, and never talk to them of our own necessities, but of their advantages’

Zurab abayev
September 18, 2022 6:41 pm

Please stop this shameless fear mongering. European gas storages are filled up to at least 90%- Please see the data. Nobody is going to freeze to death this winter

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Zurab abayev
September 18, 2022 7:50 pm

People freeze to death in Europe every winter. In fact, about 10 times as many people die from cold as they do from heat.

What is projected is that more people will die from cold. With the rapidly rising cost of electricity and gas, along with predictions of shortages, this is almost completely certain.

Joel
Reply to  Zurab abayev
September 18, 2022 8:07 pm

How many days will the full gas strorage cover? My impression it that it can over only about 33% of the winter needs. They have to kept importing all winter.
Shame they closed down a lot of gas strorage in the UK as part of their Green push.

H.R.
Reply to  Zurab abayev
September 18, 2022 8:52 pm

Filled up at what price, Zurab? And as asked above by Joel, how much of the Winter will those 90% full tanks cover?

If you are in a heat or eat situation, I guess you could pay a little bit for both and just slowly starve and freeze to death.

From what I’ve read (I’m US, not UK or EU so not deeply into the details) gas prices are projected to be so high that there won’t be enough money left over for food or rent for the average pensioner. And those living week to week on paychecks are already behind the curve due to inflation. They are already making tough choices now and Winter hasn’t hit yet.

John Shepherd
Reply to  Zurab abayev
September 18, 2022 9:02 pm

Will their chocolate ration be increased to 80 grams per week too?

ATheoK
September 18, 2022 7:00 pm

Even with today’s super powerful computers and sophisticated models, accurate seasonal predictions are still proving elusive. This should tell us that climate models looking decades into future remain nothing but high-tech, wild-ass guesses.”

Ah, no.

Using a very expensive super computer to run the same old models that used to be run on older equipment is not “high-tech”!

The adage used recently is lipstick on a pig. Lipstick never made the pig look better before, using a new color easier to apply lipstick is a waste of technology. The pig still isn’t any prettier.

Ossified in place technicians are incapable of using new technology different than how they used their old technology.

This should tell us that climate models looking decades into future remain nothing but high-tech, wild-ass guesses.” are solely wild-ass guesses.

Well, even that is not true.
A guess, implies some real knowledge is applied to making the guess. Most climate models only return the model designer’s and programmer’s confirmation biases.

another ian
Reply to  ATheoK
September 18, 2022 7:30 pm

The Russians seem to be doing better with projecting future global temperatures. Are they ahead on weather as well?

H B
September 18, 2022 7:03 pm

Whats up with the typhoon in the sea of japan hoe hyped up is it ??

H B
Reply to  H B
September 18, 2022 7:04 pm

how not hoe

Chris Nisbet
September 18, 2022 7:15 pm

“Typically more right than wrong”. Is this claim correct?

“far from an established science”. Were we reminded of this when they made the claim that there was a 65% chance of a worse than usual hurricane season?

Mr.
Reply to  Chris Nisbet
September 18, 2022 8:04 pm

The 100-year old Farmers Almanac has as good a record in predicting annual seasonal conditions as all the super computer produced models do.

Pat Frank
September 18, 2022 8:54 pm

Isn’t it great! German Greens and Progressives are finding ways to recapitulate the economic glory days of 1948.

Ruination without bombs. Such an accomplishment!

Frank S.
September 18, 2022 9:15 pm

La Nina’s setting up to be snottier than Greta Thunberg, promising “climate change” in the guise of a much colder than normal first half of winter in Europe.

