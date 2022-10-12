German Government Fears Millions of Furnaces Going Off…Children Now Being Handed Blankets at School

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin

Confidential government conference fears millions losing heat this winter…schools now handing out blankets for children to keep warm.

German online daily Bild here reports on how the country’s federal government “fears a millionfold heating failure in winter”, citing sources from a confidential conference between the office of the Chancellor and the federal states.

The worries that Germans may have to freeze and go to extremes to stay warm are as real as ever, so much so that German schools have begun turning down the heat to save on fuel and handing out blankets to children so that they can keep warm in the classroom during their lessons, reports the pleiteticker.de here.

It’s the latest humiliation German children have been subjected to after 2 years of cancelled lessons, curfews and mandatory mask wearing due to the Corona “pandemic”.

“Children must not freeze in schools,” officials have declared, but that doesn’t mean the classrooms will be heated sufficiently for the eleven million or so schoolchildren in Germany. Schools are planning a room temperature of 20 degrees or less as they are being called upon to save energy individually. “In Heppenheim, too, the classroom temperature for secondary schools is 19 degrees – elementary school students are still allowed to freeze at 20 degrees,” according to pleiteticker.de.

“In order to offer the little ones some protection against the frost, the Martin Buber School’s booster club has now even handed out 50 cuddly blankets – decorated with the school logo,” according to pleiteticker.de. With room temperatures below 20°C, the children will certainly need them.

Moreover, Germany’s Federal Environment Agency recommends classrooms should be aired every 20 minutes to keep the air fresh and clean of viruses, thus exacerbating the situation additionally Shock ventilation increases heating energy consumption by up to 20 percent.

“The whole situation is absurd,” reports pleiteticker.de. “You want to fight Corona and save energy at the same time. Meanwhile, whether children receive the little bit of education still left that the German school system offers is of just as little interest as their physical and mental health.”

