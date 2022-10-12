Climate FAIL Energy Fail Government idiocy

German Government Fears Millions of Furnaces Going Off…Children Now Being Handed Blankets at School

10 Comments

Confidential government conference fears millions losing heat this winter…schools now handing out blankets for children to keep warm. 

German online daily Bild here reports on how the country’s federal government “fears a millionfold heating failure in winter”, citing sources from a confidential conference between the office of the Chancellor and the federal states.

The worries that Germans may have to freeze and go to extremes to stay warm are as real as ever, so much so that German schools have begun turning down the heat to save on fuel and handing out blankets to children so that they can keep warm in the classroom during their lessons, reports the pleiteticker.de here.

It’s the latest humiliation German children have been subjected to after 2 years of cancelled lessons, curfews and mandatory mask wearing due to the Corona “pandemic”.

“Children must not freeze in schools,” officials have declared, but that doesn’t mean the classrooms will be heated sufficiently for the eleven million or so schoolchildren in Germany. Schools are planning a room temperature of 20 degrees or less as they are being called upon to save energy individually. “In Heppenheim, too, the classroom temperature for secondary schools is 19 degrees – elementary school students are still allowed to freeze at 20 degrees,” according to pleiteticker.de.

“In order to offer the little ones some protection against the frost, the Martin Buber School’s booster club has now even handed out 50 cuddly blankets – decorated with the school logo,” according to pleiteticker.de. With room temperatures below 20°C, the children will certainly need them.

Moreover, Germany’s Federal Environment Agency recommends classrooms should be aired every 20 minutes to keep the air fresh and clean of viruses, thus exacerbating the situation additionally  Shock ventilation increases heating energy consumption by up to 20 percent.

“The whole situation is absurd,” reports pleiteticker.de. “You want to fight Corona and save energy at the same time. Meanwhile, whether children receive the little bit of education still left that the German school system offers is of just as little interest as their physical and mental health.”

tgasloli
October 12, 2022 6:12 am

20C = 68F how on earth can you describe an indoor temperature of 20C as so cold it requires blankets.

First they want us hysterical about global warming then the want to describe 20C as freezing. The Europeans are fools.

Dave Yaussy
Reply to  tgasloli
October 12, 2022 6:34 am

It’s the temperature they keep our offices at. With a sweater it’s perfectly comfortable, and I’m one who hates the cold.

There are plenty of effects of the energy miscalculations made by the Germans that are going to cause them short and long term harm. This probably isn’t one of them.

Doug
October 12, 2022 6:20 am

A sitting temperature of 68 is not comfortable for a 60 pound child

strativarius
October 12, 2022 6:20 am

“Millions of Furnaces”

Gas boilers?

Surely a furnace is where steel etc is made?

It hasn’t been the German’s century. Weimar, National Socialism, and the neverending post-war denazification, and colonisation. Ever been to Garmisch-Partenkirchen? One of the things I admired coming out of there was US forces radio. They played good stuff and there was no boring speech save for the top and bottom of the hour for a service related announcement. Otherwise it was back to back.

And now this. They’ve been trained to take in the world instead of conquer it, and now they must die to save it.

Last edited 38 minutes ago by strativarius
Krishna Gans
Reply to  strativarius
October 12, 2022 6:52 am

AFN I liked a lot too, was briadcasted also in Berlin as I wss young 😀

Len Werner
October 12, 2022 6:22 am

“In Heppenheim, too, the classroom temperature for secondary schools is 19 degrees – elementary school students are still allowed to freeze at 20 degrees,” 

Freeze at 20 degrees?? Is this really the stamina of the modern German child? Or just the prose of a goofy writer that makes a crisis out of anything?

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Len Werner
October 12, 2022 6:55 am

A “modern” German child has not to show joy when winning a little game. It’s to protect the losing one.

ResourceGuy
October 12, 2022 6:48 am

Vote Green and freeze. Send all aid to brave Ukraine, not these dopes in Germany.

Steve Richards
October 12, 2022 6:52 am

It seems a likely problem.

Looking at weather.com for hourly forecasts of Berlin, it starts at 46F at 0900, rising to 61F between 1500 and 1600.

If the classrooms were like mine, single glazed large windows, it would feel pretty cold for young people, effectively trapped at their desks listening to their teacher.

Talk of office work temperature for adults is not the same. You can get up and move around, have a coffee etc. Not so for the kids. Unless the lesson subject os woke!

ResourceGuy
October 12, 2022 6:57 am

What will they eat while shivering?

New Zealand plans to tax emissions from livestock burps and dung (cnbc.com)

