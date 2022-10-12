Climate Politics COP conferences

“Not fair”: $25 Billion Promised, $55 million Pledged for Climate Adaption

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
17 Comments

The odds are growing that the cost of hosting the next COP conference will exceed the money actually delivered on all those broken climate promises.

‘Not fair’: Ghana slams West over low funding for climate change

Western countries said they will spend about $25bn by 2025 to help Africa adapt to climate change but pledged only $55m.

11 Oct 2022

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has criticised Western nations for their low financial commitment to addressing issues caused by climate change on the continent.

“$55m for 54 countries – this is not fair,” Akufo-Addo was quoted as saying by French state broadcaster RFI on Monday.

Akufo-Addo who is on a six-day visit to France where he is expected to meet President Emmanuel Macron, was referring to commitments made during a climate summit in Rotterdam last September – $23m from the United Kingdom, $15m from Norway, $10m from France and $7m from Denmark.

“The adaptation summit had the mission of mobilising $25bn by 2025 … ridiculously, while the G20 countries are responsible for 80 percent of emissions, Africa left Rotterdam with pledges of up to $55m,” the Ghanaian leader said.

The African Development Bank pledged an additional $12.5bn to support the cause.

“It is a lot, of course, but it is derisory,” said Akufo-Addo, reminding that G20 countries “are responsible for 80 percent of [gas] emissions”.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/10/11/not-fair-ghana-slams-western-pledges-to-address-climate-change

I’m not sure I’d complain about $55 million, or even a fiftieth share of $55 million. But I can understand President Nana Akufo-Addo’s frustration. He was expecting a lot more.

The solution is obvious – instead of allowing themselves to be led around by the nose, the leaders of countries which expected to receive climate finance should boycott COP27, until a decent amount of money shows up.

Everyone would benefit from such a boycott – not only would African leaders finally receive a substantial amount of climate cash, Western politicians would have to start explaining to voters why they are sending billions of dollars to Africa, when there so many problems at home which need addressing.

tgasloli
October 12, 2022 10:04 am

Beggars can’t be choosers. Maybe instead of waiting for “climate change” handouts they should develop their resources and grow their economies.

Bryan A
Reply to  tgasloli
October 12, 2022 10:35 am

Sooo…what happened to the $500,000,000 (1/2 billion) O’Bummer gave them back in 2016?
I guess cash down the wabbit whole doesn’t count.

william Johnston
Reply to  Bryan A
October 12, 2022 10:41 am

I demand there be an accounting of all the previous moneys sent to these “deserving” countries. And not another dime until then.

H. D. Hoese
October 12, 2022 10:16 am

I just discovered another new (2019) journal–Conservation Science and Practice. Here is their solution. https://conbio.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/25784854

“Our findings reveal that higher education courses on climate change may be missing key aspects of climate literacy. These gaps include a dearth of place-based solutions, little attention to climate change communication, and few references to biodiversity. Improvements could be made by making climate change courses more interdisciplinary and ensuring biodiversity and natural ecosystems are addressed. Also, including place-based information, and mitigation and adaptation solutions will make it easier for students to digest complex systems, deepen their level of inquiry, and practice communication skills.” Curriculum Gaps for Adult Climate Literacy. Olivia Cooper, et al. 2019. Vol 1(10). e102.
https://doi.org/10.1111/csp2.102

Ron Long
October 12, 2022 10:19 am

What the heck, I’ll pledge a Billion Dollars myself. The check is in the mail. Idiots.

John Hultquist
October 12, 2022 10:25 am

 In the USA, interest on the National Debt is increasing – as is the debt itself. Uncle Sam is $24 Trillion down and interest rates are going up. This is approaching what economists call a “doom loop”. [Red Jahncke, WSJ Sept. 29th – page A17, Opinion]. Use ‘doom_loop’ as a search term.
In Josh’s cartoon, instead of people one could use the national flags of countries. Think of the leaders sitting in a circle saying, “I don’t have any money, can I have some of yours?”

Brad-DXT
Reply to  John Hultquist
October 12, 2022 10:44 am

Uh, your information is dated.
THE CURRENT U.S. NATIONAL DEBT: $31,148,886,822,497 on 10-12-2022.

I like your conceptual change on Josh’s cartoon.

Mr.
October 12, 2022 10:42 am

Isn’t there a prince in Nigeria who has an inheritance of $55 million or so, but it’s held up in probate or something, but he can get it out if only he has a western country bank account to put it into

He’ll split the proceeds with anyone who will send him their bank account details. Or so he said in his unsolicited email to me.

Why doesn’t Mr. Akufo-Addo contact the Prince and get a big share of his $55m ?

David Kamakaris
October 12, 2022 10:44 am

“Not fair”. ???

Cry me a f-n river! Go ask Gore, Kerry, Obamao, Griff as well the rest of those elitist bums for your handout.

Richard Page
Reply to  David Kamakaris
October 12, 2022 10:58 am

Yup the assholes that lied to these people and told them that life was fair can pony up. The rest of us know the truth.

Brad-DXT
October 12, 2022 10:49 am

Did Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo travel to Europe via a sailship to beg for money?

Maybe he bought carbon credits to offset his additions to CO2.

ResourceGuy
October 12, 2022 10:52 am

They can hold down the cost of COP27 by holding all the meetings in eastern Ukraine where reality is currently in play.

Strativarius
October 12, 2022 10:53 am

“”It is a lot, of course, but it is derisory””

Jog on… we’re skint

Redge
October 12, 2022 10:58 am

I wonder what happened to the £55million raised by Band-Aid in 1984.

Pretty sure the starving saw very little of the money.

David Anderson
October 12, 2022 11:15 am

$55million bound for Swiss Banks.

Craig
October 12, 2022 11:18 am

African countries don’t need help adapting to climate change, however they will need a lot of help surviving the dictates of western liberals hell bent on preventing them from acquiring the low cost electricity that has been the cornerstone of every successful nation on earth.

MarkH
October 12, 2022 11:47 am

To paraphrase James Cole from 12 Monkeys: It’s not about adapting, it’s about following orders, it’s about doing what you’re told.

The climate scam isn’t even about climate, it could have been about anything. But CO2 emissions proved to be a weapon that could wielded against Western countries quite effectively. It’s fundamentally about power and control as a small group of Neo-Marxist aim to plunge the world into a Technocratic authoritarian dystopia.

