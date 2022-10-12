Alarmism Climate Propaganda It's Worse Than We Thought!

Climate Change Risk to Castles? No, Just More BBC Fake News!

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Paul Kolk

The propaganda goes on and on!

Castles that have stood for hundreds of years are at risk of being damaged by climate change, conservation charity English Heritage warns.

The charity, which manages over 400 historic sites across England, highlighted six castles threatened by coastal erosion and rising sea levels.

They include Tintagel in Cornwall and Hurst Castle in Hampshire

It is appealing for money to repair walls and improve defences against storms and more powerful waves.

“It seems to be that the whole natural dynamics of the coastline in some places have been accelerated by climate change,” Rob Woodside, English Heritage’s estates director, told BBC News.

“What we’re trying to do now is essentially buy time, so with places that we value, and people want to look after, we put measures in place to protect them.”

There is broad consensus among scientists that even if the greenhouse gas emissions that warm the Earth are dramatically cut, global sea levels will continue to rise for several hundred years. Higher sea levels mean more powerful waves coming closer to the shore, and faster coastal erosion.

These are the six sites that English Heritage says are most at risk:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-62995598

I’ve looked at the first example, Hurst Castle, and climate change has nothing to do with the matter. I gave up on the rest before I lost the will to live! If anybody wants to follow up on those, I’ll gladly publish.

According to the BBC:

Originally built by Tudor King Henry VIII between 1541 and 1544, a section of Hurst Castle’s east wing collapsed into the sea in February 2021 after its foundations were eroded. As part of efforts to defend the castle 5,000 tonnes of granite boulders have been put in place to form a barrier, or “revetment”.

A classic case of sea level rise, I hear you say!

Well, maybe not.

According to Wikipedia:

Hurst Castle is an artillery fort established by Henry VIII on the Hurst Spit in Hampshire between 1541 and 1544.

Hurst Spit is a one-mile-long (1.6 km) shingle bank near the village of Keyhaven.

And this is the spit of land:

Anybody with a smattering of geography knows that spits and shingle banks are not permanent features; They are constantly shifting, sometimes gaining material and sometimes losing it, as currents shift around, and the Hurst Spit is no exception.

The Engineers Report for the Hurst Spit Stabilisation Scheme explains further:

It is of course doubly ironic that the Spit is largely formed from sediments from erosion in Christchurch Bay:

And as we often see in cases such as this, it has been the construction of sea defences upwind which have thrown the natural equilibrium out of balance at Hurst:

Sea levels in the area have been rising steadily since the 19thC, at a rate of 1.67mm a year at Portsmouth, and there is clearly no acceleration:

https://www.tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/sltrends_station.shtml?id=170-131#tabscenario

Such a tiny rise is not a significant factor in the erosion undermining the castle. The real culprit is the construction of coastal defences in Christchurch Bay.

But don’t expect the BBC to tell you that.

11 Comments
Oldseadog
October 12, 2022 2:22 am

I looked at the whole paper and clicked on the link that says it is a simple guide to climate change.
If I could afford it I would take English Heritage to court for spreading misinformation, or, in fact, telling complete lies.

5
Reply
strativarius
Reply to  Oldseadog
October 12, 2022 2:37 am

EH, like everything else has gone woke.

What makes ‘wokeness’ formidable is certainly not intellectual cogency or even numerical strength. Rather, it is the willingness of institutions —international corporations, globalised universities, civil services, museums, the media, schools, local government, and even churches — to give in to, or worse, to exploit it. Paying lip-service to wokeness is an insurance policy that seems to cost little and offer much: a fig-leaf for the privileged, a PR strategy for institutions, a path to personal advancement, a source of profit, a shield against criticism, a token of virtue, and an instrument of power.”

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/-wokeness-and-the-collapse-of-intellectual-freedom-in-the-west

Last edited 1 hour ago by strativarius
2
Reply
Michael in Dublin
Reply to  Oldseadog
October 12, 2022 3:20 am

If one looks at the climate zones and the complexities involved with weather and climate, building a castle or skyscraper, highway or dam is child’s play compared to trying to influence even a single factor impacting climate. This is especially so when we cannot even quantify how much of a difference say reducing CO2 would mean.

We do not even know if there are natural mechanisms to prevent CO2 levels going beyond a certain point or how weather conditions will act to moderate raised temperatures over larger areas. These are not things that can be replicated in a lab.

Last edited 37 minutes ago by Michael in Dublin
1
Reply
strativarius
October 12, 2022 2:29 am

I caught a funny interview on R4 Today this morning. Mishal Hussein was attempting to grill Jacob Rees-Mogg about a windfall tax on unreliables. He went into some detail about how CfD contracts work and Hussein stopped him… Hang on, she said, that’s technical. Mogg replied it’s a technical subject. And it is.

“Castles that have stood for hundreds of years are at risk of being damaged “

That much is true.

“MINISTERS tried to rent a castle to put up illegal migrants, we can reveal.

The move came as more than 1,000 arrived in Britain in small boats on Sunday.

Owner John Mappin says he was offered a £1million deal for the £256-a-night rooms but turned officials down as he feared the place would be trashed.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20065848/government-castle-put-up-illegal-immigrants/

If any castle is under threat, it’s most likely from the occupants. But don’t expect to learn that from the Waffen BBC. They’re giving that truth a very wide berth.

2
Reply
spangled drongo
October 12, 2022 3:07 am

The sinking rate of the land along the south coast of England is about the same as the rate of sea level rise there. IOW, nothing much happening.
And the same can be said for their [and our] climate change. A bit of natural variability.

0
Reply
spangled drongo
Reply to  spangled drongo
October 12, 2022 3:09 am

BTW, IOW doesn’t mean [just] Isle of Wight.

0
Reply
strativarius
Reply to  spangled drongo
October 12, 2022 3:15 am

It did in 1970….

0
Reply
KAT
October 12, 2022 3:19 am

There is broad consensus among scientists that even if the greenhouse gas emissions that warm the Earth are dramatically cut, global sea levels will continue to rise for several hundred years. 

During the Eemian interglacial there weren’t any (zilch, zero, nada) meaningful anthropogenic emissions of CO2 and yet sea levels plateaued at 6 to 9 metres above present day levels.
Obviously one can conclude that if this planet is destined to be on the same course, during this interglacial (Holocene), then there is absolutely nothing (zilch, zero, nada) that anyone can do about it.

My advice to these scientists – breathe out slowly and stop gnashing your collective teeth.
Consensus is only required by researchers that are unsure of their conclusions and need validation to quell their uncertainty.
﻿Consensus does not belong in science!

Eemian – Wikipedia

Last edited 39 minutes ago by KAT
1
Reply
Right-Handed Shark
October 12, 2022 3:27 am

It is well known that the south coast of England is sinking whilst Scotland is rising due to isostatic rebound from the last ice age. (Or more accurately, the last glacial period of the current ice age) Not that I would expect the BBC acknowledge inconvenient facts.

https://www.theanswerbank.co.uk/How-it-Works/article/ive-heard-that-britain-is-sinking-in-the-south-and-rising-in-the-north-how-can-that-happen/

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
October 12, 2022 3:46 am

Shifting sands is a well known phenomenon in the north of the Low Countries, a place called the ‘Wadden Sea’, mudflats at low tide, flooded at high tide. The boundary with the North Sea proper is formed by an island chain, the Frisian Islands. Several smaller ones are notoriously mobile and therefore uninhabited. There was a time that one of them decade after decade was moving eastwards towards Germany, so much so that many thought ‘good luck with that and bye bye’. But then it changed its mind and started moving west instead. Nautical maps are notoriously inaccurate in these waters.

0
Reply
decnine
October 12, 2022 3:54 am

Beeboids aren’t smart enough to discover arcana. They can’t even distinguish between climate change and natural variation.

0
Reply
