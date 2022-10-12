Climate Change Risk to Castles? No, Just More BBC Fake News!

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

Castles that have stood for hundreds of years are at risk of being damaged by climate change, conservation charity English Heritage warns.

The charity, which manages over 400 historic sites across England, highlighted six castles threatened by coastal erosion and rising sea levels.

They include Tintagel in Cornwall and Hurst Castle in Hampshire

It is appealing for money to repair walls and improve defences against storms and more powerful waves.

“It seems to be that the whole natural dynamics of the coastline in some places have been accelerated by climate change,” Rob Woodside, English Heritage’s estates director, told BBC News.

“What we’re trying to do now is essentially buy time, so with places that we value, and people want to look after, we put measures in place to protect them.”

There is broad consensus among scientists that even if the greenhouse gas emissions that warm the Earth are dramatically cut, global sea levels will continue to rise for several hundred years. Higher sea levels mean more powerful waves coming closer to the shore, and faster coastal erosion.

These are the six sites that English Heritage says are most at risk:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-62995598

I’ve looked at the first example, Hurst Castle, and climate change has nothing to do with the matter. I gave up on the rest before I lost the will to live! If anybody wants to follow up on those, I’ll gladly publish.

According to the BBC:

Originally built by Tudor King Henry VIII between 1541 and 1544, a section of Hurst Castle’s east wing collapsed into the sea in February 2021 after its foundations were eroded. As part of efforts to defend the castle 5,000 tonnes of granite boulders have been put in place to form a barrier, or “revetment”.

A classic case of sea level rise, I hear you say!

Well, maybe not.

According to Wikipedia:

Hurst Castle is an artillery fort established by Henry VIII on the Hurst Spit in Hampshire between 1541 and 1544.

Hurst Spit is a one-mile-long (1.6 km) shingle bank near the village of Keyhaven.

And this is the spit of land:

Anybody with a smattering of geography knows that spits and shingle banks are not permanent features; They are constantly shifting, sometimes gaining material and sometimes losing it, as currents shift around, and the Hurst Spit is no exception.

The Engineers Report for the Hurst Spit Stabilisation Scheme explains further:

It is of course doubly ironic that the Spit is largely formed from sediments from erosion in Christchurch Bay:

And as we often see in cases such as this, it has been the construction of sea defences upwind which have thrown the natural equilibrium out of balance at Hurst:

Sea levels in the area have been rising steadily since the 19thC, at a rate of 1.67mm a year at Portsmouth, and there is clearly no acceleration:

https://www.tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/sltrends_station.shtml?id=170-131#tabscenario

Such a tiny rise is not a significant factor in the erosion undermining the castle. The real culprit is the construction of coastal defences in Christchurch Bay.

But don’t expect the BBC to tell you that.

