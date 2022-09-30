Energy Fail Weather

Colder, Wetter Than Normal September Pushes German Gas Consumption +14.5%, Winter Gas Outage Looms!

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
19 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin

Sudden mid September cold snap forces Germans to turn on the heat early…consume 14.5% more gas than previous years…”wettest September since 2001″…gas shortage in winter “difficult to avoid”

Germany’s heating season gets an early start as cold snap hits. (Symbol photo by P. Gosselin) 

With Russia’s gas supply to Europe having practically come to a standstill, German authorities have begun pleading for its citizens to drastically cut back on their natural gas consumption immediately. “With a little luck, we’ll make through the winter,” said Economics Minister Robert Habeck, as Germany’s energy crisis deepens to alarming dimensions.

Habeck then expressed hopes for a mild winter. But unfortunately climate warming hasn’t cooperated over the past two weeks, failing to show up in September this year. With temperatures diving steeply last week, Germany’s mean September temperature is ending up almost half a degree cooler than normal, according the preliminary results from the DWD German national weather service.

“The mean temperature in September 2022 was 13.4 degrees Celsius (°C),” reported the DWD. Compared to the current reference period 1991 to 2020, the negative deviation was 0.4°C.

Early heating season

The bad news is that the recent cold has caused gas consumption to surge 14.5% higher compared to the previous years. According to the country’s Federal Network Agency: “While some residential and commercial gas consumption was well below average consumption levels in previous years through mid-September, last week’s 483 GWh/week was well above the 2018-2021 average (422 GWh/week; +14.5 percent).”

Communist-style shortages 

“Savings will have to take place even if temperatures continue to fall,” explained Federal Network Agency head Klaus Müller. He warned: “Without significant savings in the residential sector as well, it will be difficult to avoid a gas shortage in winter.”

Wettest September since 2001

There has been some good news: drought-stricken Germany got relief as September saw around 100 liters per square meter (l/m²) of precipitation on average – about 155 percent of the 1991 to 2020 reference period (64.5 l/m²).

“As a result, there was finally a marked easing of the situation in the drought-stricken regions,” writes the DWD press release. “It was the wettest September since 2001, with monthly totals of over 200 l/m² in the low mountain ranges and the Alps. At the highest altitudes, the first flakes even fell.”

John the Econ
September 30, 2022 10:34 am

Fake news. The smart people told me years ago that winters were a thing of the past.

Janice Moore
Reply to  John the Econ
September 30, 2022 10:47 am

Or, at least, “very rare and exciting.” 🤨

From The Independent on 20 March 2000 we got the headline: “Snowfalls are now just a thing of the past”.

According to Dr David Viner, a senior research scientist at the climatic research unit (CRU) of the University of East Anglia, within a few years winter snowfall will become “a very rare and exciting event”.

(Source: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/12/29/crus-forecast-winter-snowfall-will-become-a-very-rare-and-exciting-event/ )

Last edited 1 hour ago by Janice Moore
John Bell
Reply to  John the Econ
September 30, 2022 10:49 am

Children won’t know what energy is.
There is a guy carving a bear in to a tree in my back yard now, he fled Romania in 1989, and I used to date a woman who did the same thing.

Janice Moore
Reply to  John Bell
September 30, 2022 10:57 am

((wince)) I sure hope that bear is dead. 😮 (I know, I know, you didn’t meant that……. did you??! …. Naaa)

Around here (and, below, in Montana), they do the opposite — carve a tree into a bear. 😉
comment image

John the Econ
Reply to  John Bell
September 30, 2022 11:16 am

Unfortunately, some people will never believe what a bad idea socialism is until they’re made to actually live it.

Mr.
Reply to  John Bell
September 30, 2022 11:32 am

Carved bears or fled Romania, or both? 🤔

Erast Van Doren
Reply to  Mr.
September 30, 2022 11:41 am

I think the carved bear fled Romania to not being turned into energy ))

DonM
Reply to  Mr.
September 30, 2022 12:12 pm

she was a talented woman, and even tho she is from Romania, don’t confuse her with the Janice photo post.

tgasloli
September 30, 2022 11:01 am

I guess they should have thought about this before they colluded to sabotage the gas pipelines.

Mr.
September 30, 2022 11:02 am

Mankind reached a state of standoff with weather calamities about 45 – 50 years ago.

Now, through loony governments’ policies, some countries are back to placing their citizens at the mercy of the vagaries of inclement weather.

“Stupid is as stupid does”.

Bob
September 30, 2022 11:11 am

“Savings will have to take place even if temperatures continue to fall,” explained Federal Network Agency head Klaus Müller. He warned: “Without significant savings in the residential sector as well, it will be difficult to avoid a gas shortage in winter.”

These people drive me nuts. SAVINGS? No you moron, production, fire up every generator you have and start drilling and processing fossil fuels, build nuclear. In other words quit being so stupid.

ih_fan
September 30, 2022 11:16 am

“With a little luck, we’ll make through the winter,” said Economics Minister Robert Habeck

Whatever happened to planning for contingencies?

Thanks to idiot politicians that listen only to rabid environmentalists and ignore reality it seems that entire nations now base energy policy on “a little luck”.

Dumber by the day…

Retired_Engineer_Jim
September 30, 2022 11:16 am

With all that extra rain, have their been massive, unprecedented floods?

Sunsettommy
Editor
September 30, 2022 11:18 am

Hard to be sympathetic with them who created this self-inflicted stupidity in the first place now they will suffer for being easily mislead and lied too.

Better to think for yourself than to trust the media or the government who badly let you down.

michael hart
September 30, 2022 11:27 am

I would have thought he would also be praying for a windy winter. It seems he doesn’t expect the unreliables to pull them out of the fire, if you’ll pardon the poor analogy.

Look on the bright side, European furniture importers might have a golden year in 2023 as citizens look to replace all the furniture they might burn as firewood over the winter. Go long on Ikea stock.

Ed Zuiderwijk
September 30, 2022 11:43 am

And still they are going ahead with closing the three remaining nuclear plants.

I’m afraid the Germans will have the winter they deserve.

Ron Long
September 30, 2022 11:44 am

Pretty soon “Shivering In The Dark” will be a new Olympic sport. Looks like Germany is going to get a head start.

HotScot
September 30, 2022 11:45 am

Said it for years; it’s a pity the only way for sceptics to be proven right is for things to take a bad turn e.g. get colder.

We have been warning of this for years, but would they listen?

I sincerely hope no one dies because of this folly but I guess it’s a better way to have the idiocy hammered home than the whole world declining into a cold period when full preparations have been made for the planet to warm.

BTW there’s a ‘Stop the Oil’ (or whatever) protest organised to disrupt the London marathon this weekend. I mean, how dumb can they be? Most of the folks at the marathon are rabid greens, but they will not like their global event disrupted by a bunch of smelly green slugs thugs.

Nor do I think it was the best move in the world for the world’s most famous Horse, Jacinda Ardern the NZ PM, to come out and demand government’s censor their own people when the populist middle right (and therefore far right fascist MSM talking point) Giorgia Meloni is elected on a manifesto of personal freedom. It’ll be interesting when those two meet, I’m not sure Ms. Meloni is interested in taking prisoners.

Hubert Gans
September 30, 2022 12:00 pm

The larger part of this September here in southern Germany reminds me of the harsh 70-ies, when I was young. People nearby are on their Stihl’s to prepare fire wood, as prices for energy are over the top – with the word blackout around, unheard off decades ago. I really hope for a milde winter, especially for the people in the tows relying on gas.
Thank you Brandon for fulfilling your promise to shut the ns2 down!

