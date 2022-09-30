Announcements

Spambot Announcement

14 seconds ago
Charles Rotter
We are being spammed by an extremely clever and aggressive spambot.

The bot uses several techniques to spoof users but is trying a new one today.

If your email address is your username+yahoo.com or username+gmail.com there’s a good chance the bot will successfully spoof you and bypass moderation.

If you have a username email combination that uses the above formula, it is probably a good idea to change username or use a different email. You’ll be moderated at first but once your first comment is approved it will be back to normal for you.

