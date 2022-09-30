Climate Propaganda Hurricanes

Live at Noon Central Time: Hurricane Ian Isn’t Proof of Anthropogenic Climate Change

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
8 Comments

The Heartland Institute

As expected, the corporate media latched onto Hurricane Ian to advance the false narrative of anthropogenic, catastrophic climate change. Rather than dedicate airtime to informing the public on key developments, alarmists are capitalizing on this devastating weather event to scare the public into submission.

On today’s episode of Climate Change Roundtable, the panel covers reporting from the New York Times, CNN, and MSNBC and then contrasts it with objective data to highlight the rampant misinformation behind climate alarmism.

Sunsettommy
Editor
September 30, 2022 10:13 am

A single and first landfall of the year and warmist/alarmists go crazy with lies and stupidities.

The truth is scary to many these days.

4
Reply
bdgwx
September 30, 2022 10:26 am

I saw the guy on CNN last night saying or least implying that global warming was 100% to blame for Ian. The evidence does not support that hypothesis.

7
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  bdgwx
September 30, 2022 11:08 am

Good catch Bdgwx.

But did anyone from that pathic excuse for a news organization or any of the other pathetic excuses for news organizations call him out on his bullshit?

What about the pathetic excuses for scientists such as Michael Mann et al?

0
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Mr.
September 30, 2022 11:48 am

Mann is shoveling his bullshit again at The Guardian.

Now he’s even citing his own articles as “proof” that hurricanes are a man-made event.

I do notice though that now The Guardian publishes Mann under the “Opinion” section.

So there’s that . . .

0
Reply
Steve E.
September 30, 2022 11:18 am

I’ve kind of lost track… Is there anything left in the world that hasn’t been blamed on climate change and/or carbon dioxide?

1
Reply
Ireneusz Palmowski
September 30, 2022 11:40 am

I am very sorry. The hurricane in the eastern US will stay for a long time and cause catastrophic flooding.

0
Reply
Erast Van Doren
September 30, 2022 11:54 am

https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/data/realtime2/NIWS1.txt Max wind speed 17 m/s. Hardly a tropical storm. NHC says 38…

0
Reply
LT3
September 30, 2022 12:13 pm

Truth in Science, that is an outdated concept in this century.
You would think some concerned organization would publish something about the very interesting anomaly in the Lower Stratosphere last month, that is colder than anything observed in the Lower Stratosphere for the Southern Mid Latitudes.

MidSouthernTLS.png
0
Reply
