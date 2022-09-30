Live at Noon Central Time: Hurricane Ian Isn’t Proof of Anthropogenic Climate Change

The Heartland Institute

As expected, the corporate media latched onto Hurricane Ian to advance the false narrative of anthropogenic, catastrophic climate change. Rather than dedicate airtime to informing the public on key developments, alarmists are capitalizing on this devastating weather event to scare the public into submission.

On today’s episode of Climate Change Roundtable, the panel covers reporting from the New York Times, CNN, and MSNBC and then contrasts it with objective data to highlight the rampant misinformation behind climate alarmism.

