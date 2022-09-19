The border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Guess what Haiti uses for fuel?
EU Votes to Keep Burning Forests Because of Climate Change

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

In the 16th Century, coal saved the forests of Britain and Europe from total extinction. My question, who or what will save the forests this time?

EU votes to keep woody biomass as renewable energy, ignores climate risk

by Justin Catanoso on 16 September 2022

  • Despite growing public opposition, the European Parliament voted this week not to declassify woody biomass as renewable energy. The forest biomass industry quickly declared victory, while supporters of native forests announced their plan to continue the fight — even in court.
  • The EU likely renewed its commitment to burning wood as a source of energy largely to help meet its target of cutting EU carbon emissions by 55% by 2030, something it likely couldn’t achieve without woody biomass (which a carbon accounting loophole counts as carbon neutral, equivalent to wind and solar power).
  • Scientific evidence shows that burning wood pellets is a major source of carbon at the smokestack. The European Union also likely continued its embrace of biomass this week as it looks down the barrel of Russian threats to cut off natural gas supplies this winter over the EU’s opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
  • While the EU decision maintains that whole trees won’t be subsidized for burning, that natural forests will be protected, and that there will be limits to logging old growth and primary forests, these provisions include legal loopholes and were not backed with monitoring or enforcement commitments. No dates were set for biomass burning phase down.

For three years, European forest advocates have courted public opinion and lobbied the EU parliament to stop spending billions annually to subsidize the burning of wood for energy — a process ultimately dirtier than coal — and to reject the EU’s official designation of woody biomass as a renewable, zero-emissions energy source on par with wind and solar.

The relentless campaign grew steadily in strength, with recent opinion polls showing most Europeans in favor of protecting their shrinking natural forests over seeing them harvested to make wood pellets to burn in converted coal power plants. A growing portion of parliament too began speaking out against woody biomass burning.

So it was this week that the European Parliament voted in Brussels for amendments to its Renewable Energy Directive (RED) that are the first-ever ostensibly aimed at protecting natural forests and limiting biomass subsidies. But it was the bioenergy industry claiming victory on Wednesday, not forest advocates.

With the EU legally mandated to phase out coal by 2030, the parliament voted down an amendment to declassify woody biomass as a renewable energy source, which the bioenergy industry immediately applauded. With that continued designation, carbon emissions from biomass go legally uncounted by EU countries at the smokestack — as if they don’t exist.

Read more: https://news.mongabay.com/2022/09/eu-votes-to-keep-woody-biomass-as-renewable-energy-ignores-climate-risk/

The population of Britain in the 16 century (3-4 million people) and Europe (70-78 million) were a tiny fraction of today’s population, yet people back in the 16th century still managed to devastate all but the most remote and inaccessible forests, in their search for fuel and building materials.

How long will today’s European forests survive, now that British and European politicians want to reject coal, and are subsidising the chopping down of trees?

Only the discovery and exploitation of coal saved the forests of the 16th century from total extinction. Trees simply don’t grow fast enough to replace timber lost to large scale energy exploitation, even for 16th century needs, let alone today’s needs.

Tom Halla
September 19, 2022 6:06 pm

The greens are daft.

tgasloli
September 19, 2022 6:17 pm

Maybe Brazil should turn the tables an express concern about deforestation in Europe.

4
RickWill
September 19, 2022 6:24 pm

Atmospheric moisture over land is so important for moisture divergence from ocean to land. There needs to be more than 35mm precipitable water for convective instability and more than 45mm for cyclic instability.
https://earth.nullschool.net/#2022/08/20/2200Z/wind/surface/level/overlay=total_precipitable_water/orthographic=75.61,12.76,343/loc=79.262,23.900

Land biomass, particularly trees, are vital for retaining the moisture that allows the water column to build once the solar intensity increases in spring. Without the atmospheric moisture, the land becomes a permanent low level divergent zone during the warming phase and remains dry.

The easiest way to produce deserts is to remove the biomass. Even if it is a high rainfall region, removing trees will start the process of desertification.

The worst possible climate action would be to place solar panels over large tracts of land.

I support managed forestry but it needs to ensure good health of the biomass. One thing that CO2 certainly improves is forest productivity.

Josh
September 19, 2022 6:27 pm

Any idea on how much CO2 is emitted per kwh of electricty by burning wood compared to burning coal?

(It would also be good to think about how much CO2 could be saved if the wood was used in construction thus reducing the need for concrete).

Quilter52
September 19, 2022 6:35 pm

When the forests are all gone and replaced with bird choppers and the European greens find out that the wind still doesn’t blow all the time and its dark for half the day, so no solar, there will be nothing left to save them from Russian gas cut offs. They will be begging the developing world for handouts.

Bob
September 19, 2022 6:47 pm

Fire up all generators, fossil fuel and nuclear. Tell the politicians, administrators and bureaucrats to take a hike.

Olen
September 19, 2022 6:49 pm

Don’t bite the hand that feeds you or can turnoff your heat. The word knot head comes to mind.

