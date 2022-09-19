Climate News

Guardian: Leaked Plans for a Global Carbon Tax

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
25 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

According to The Guardian, poor countries will demand a global carbon tax this week on airline travel, shipping fuel and fossil fuel extraction.

Vulnerable countries demand global tax to pay for climate-led loss and damage

Poor nations exhort UN to consider ‘climate-related and justice-based’ tax on big fossil fuel users and air travel

Fiona Harvey Environment correspondent
Mon 19 Sep 2022 15.00 AEST

Some of the world’s most vulnerable countries have prepared a paper, seen by the Guardian, for discussion this week at the UN general assembly. It shows that poor countries are preparing to ask for a “climate-related and justice-based” global tax, as a way of funding payments for loss and damage suffered by the developing world.

The funds could be raised by a global carbon tax, a tax on airline travel, a levy on the heavily polluting and carbon-intensive bunker fuels used by ships, adding taxes to fossil fuel extraction, or a tax on financial transactions.

All options for funding loss and damage are likely to be difficult for rich nations to agree to at a time of soaring fossil fuel costsrising food prices and a cost of living crisis around the world. Although rich countries agreed at the Cop26 UN climate summit in Glasgow last year that there should be a framework for loss and damage, there is no agreement on how it could be funded or who should contribute.

Walton Webson, Antigua and Barbuda’s ambassador to the UN and chair of the Alliance of Small Island States, said: “[We] deserve to live without the looming fear of debt and destruction. Our islands are bearing the heaviest burden of a crisis we did not cause, and the urgent establishment of a dedicated loss and damage response fund is key to sustainable recovery. We are experiencing climate impacts that become more and more extreme with each passing year.”

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/sep/19/vulnerable-countries-demand-global-tax-to-pay-for-climate-led-loss-and-damage

The new UN Climate Chief, Caribbean politician Simon Stiell, may have have his fingers in this pie, though as far as I know he hasn’t come out and openly declared any involvement.

Any tax like this would obviously be devastating for global shipping, food and fuel prices, as even The Guardian admits.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

25 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ron Long
September 19, 2022 2:06 pm

CAGW = Wealth Redistribution.

10
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Ron Long
September 19, 2022 3:53 pm

Yup. I don’t have any money, therefore I demand that someone who has money gives me some of theirs.

0
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
Reply to  Ron Long
September 19, 2022 3:58 pm

CAGW = Marxist-Socialism. As Tom Nelson says on his Twitter account, ‘this isn’t about the climate, is it.

0
Reply
Mr.
September 19, 2022 2:11 pm

So the science is settled.

The only way to “fix” the climate is for Western countries’ taxpayers to shower shithole regimes with $$$$s.

(transacted through the UN of course. 10% for the Big Guy?)

8
Reply
E. Schaffer
September 19, 2022 2:17 pm

It may be a little bit off topic, but I wondered why the community, or this site respectively, fails to see the relevance of contrails. So I used the search function and found a couple of very disappointing articles. And a little gem.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/12/16/agu15-accidental-geoengineering-airline-traffic-may-help-create-an-icy-haze-thats-brightening-u-s-skies/

Charles Long, Senior Research Scientist, NOAA (from 11:30 on)

Regrettably no one seemed to understand what this man was actually saying. While asserting he should probably not talk about it, he points out contrails and their diffuse remainders are a far stronger forcings than CO2!!!!

I perfectly understand why he thinks so and I can only confirm it. Anyway, there is a NOAA scientist straight forward debunking the CO2 warming theory. And for all the right reasons so.

-1
Reply
E. Schaffer
Reply to  E. Schaffer
September 19, 2022 3:03 pm

Watch specifically the 00:35:00 part..

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
September 19, 2022 2:21 pm

Leaked as in before the midterm elections in the U.S.

3
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  ResourceGuy
September 19, 2022 2:27 pm

I’m starting to tend to the theory they are too lazy for such strategic thinking, I suspect they present a continuous barrage of random demands for money, and occasionally one sticks.

7
Reply
Tom Halla
September 19, 2022 2:21 pm

A movement by the Wabenzi.

2
Reply
Chris Hanley
September 19, 2022 2:30 pm

An International Carbon Tax to Combat Global Warming by Bernard P. Herbert and Jose T. Raga July, 1995:
“An international carbon tax has been the subject of considerable recent discussion as an economic incentive instrument to combat the perceived threat of global warming …”
My guess is that they will still be discussing it in another 27 years in 2050, if the world hasn’t been destroyed by global warming climate change by then.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Chris Hanley
1
Reply
Intelligent Dasein
September 19, 2022 2:34 pm

It was always going to come to this. It was never about the science. The Green Agenda is simply a justification for infinite government.

5
Reply
Old Man Winter
September 19, 2022 2:35 pm

“Poor nations exhort UN to consider ‘climate-related and justice-based’
tax on big fossil fuel users and air travel”

By next year, how many of those on the “poor nations list” will have
once been on the “big fossil fuel users & air travel” list?

1
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Old Man Winter
September 19, 2022 2:50 pm

My wife and I spent an enjoyable holiday on Antigua. One thing we learned while their is that Antigua has no sources of energy – fuel oil, gasoline and diesel are brought in by barge. What happens when the refineries are all shut, and there are no fossil fuels to be had? The island is probably not big enough to support the wind and solar farms, plus the storsage, to keep the place going. And offshore wind would do wonders for the tourist trade.

2
Reply
Bob
September 19, 2022 2:48 pm

I wouldn’t even consider their request. How long have the developing nations been developing? For as long as I can remember and that is a long time. It is past time for them to become developed, they have pissed our help and money away long enough.

3
Reply
Giordano Milton
September 19, 2022 2:56 pm

It’s always about extortion, isn’t it?

1
Reply
Robin townsend
September 19, 2022 3:00 pm

Although global shipping used a very polluting fuel, it does so very efficiently, so much so that it is by far and away the most efficient form of transport.

1
Reply
DonM
September 19, 2022 3:02 pm

I vote that we sign Figerous (sp) & Oliver Schwab (Klaus JR) as collections agents and send them to Russia, North Korea, and Belarus as a start.

1
Reply
KcTaza I
Reply to  DonM
September 19, 2022 3:22 pm

I would move North Korea up to spot #1. That would be great fun to watch.

0
Reply
max
September 19, 2022 3:02 pm

Great! Then they can spend that money paying cargo carriers and airlines bribes to deliver supplies and tourists to their remote locations. Bravo, morons, bravo!

1
Reply
Ed Reid
September 19, 2022 3:13 pm

When and by whom was the UN granted global taxing authority?

3
Reply
tgasloli
September 19, 2022 3:16 pm

Fortunately the UN does not have a mechanism for this, so, the Alliance of Small Island States can go out on their beaches and pound sand.

2
Reply
KcTaza I
September 19, 2022 3:18 pm

This smells very much like the Madives Islands’ scam back in the 80s.

On September 26, 1988, experts predicted the 1,196 islands of the Maldives would drown in the next thirty years. That date has passed, and they only missed by 1,196 islands.
https://bit.ly/3wpW54f
10/2/18

IN 1988, environmental ‘authorities’ and the United Nations predicted that the Maldives’ 1,196 islands would be underwater by 2018.
‘Sea level is threatening to completely cover’ Maldives’ 1,196 islands within 30 years…

That date has passed, and they only missed by 1,196 islands.
TWO years on from the drowning of the Maldives, the situation is dire…
Maldives to open four new airports in 2020 – Maldives Insider

It’s not just the Maldives they were wrong about, either.

WHAT THE ‘SCIENCE’ SAYS
UNFORTUNATELY for cash-strapped island nation governments and ClimateChange™️ catastrophists, Mother Nature is aware that the seas have been steadily rising for the past 15,000 years, and she knows precisely how to compensate for that incremental rise.
“SHAPE-SHIFTING” Islands
NZ peer-reviewed research proves that coral island atolls are growing or “shape-shifting”, not shrinking or “sinking” as weaponised by climate alarmists.

Dynamic atolls give hope that Pacific Islands can defy sea rise | The Conversation
This finding is consistent with our case studies in the Great Barrier Reef and the Maldives, which show that islands can form under a range of sea-level conditions including rising, falling, and stable.
Together, these studies show that sea level alone is not the main factor that controls the formation and subsequent change of reef islands. These processes also depend on the surrounding coral reef generating sufficient sand and shingle to build islands…

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0921818110001013

1
Reply
John Shewchuk
September 19, 2022 3:34 pm

For some reason they forget to mention there earth is in a small cooling period … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yvcoX2N2g1E

1
Reply
Alasdair
September 19, 2022 3:50 pm

Are these poor countries determined to make themselves poorer? Never mind dragging the rest of us down as well.
Mind you it is just the sort of thing the UN loves in its chase to destroy capitalism

0
Reply
Olen
September 19, 2022 3:56 pm

So what would the undeveloped countries be without the developed countries. Undeveloped without the trade to developed countries and cell phones.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: