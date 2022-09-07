Climate Politics natural gas

Putin Responds to Truss / EU Energy Price Cap: “Keep Freezing”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
13 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

UK PM Liz Truss and the EU plan to impose a Putin Energy Price Cap – but with Chinese hydroelectricity running dry, and Russia sending gas to China via a pipeline, the EU has zero leverage to negotiate a discount.

Putin warns the West will ‘keep freezing’ if energy price caps are imposed – and Russia will stop all gas and oil supplies

  • Putin said Western attempts to cap prices for Russian oil and gas were ‘stupid’ 
  • The Russian leader, 69, warned EU leaders that Russia would walk away from supply contract if EU imposed price caps on the country’s exports of gas and oil
  • If gas and energy supplies stopped, there would be devastating consequences

By RACHAEL BUNYAN FOR MAILONLINE
PUBLISHED: 19:33 AEST, 7 September 2022 | UPDATED: 05:36 AEST, 8 September 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin today warned that the West will ‘keep freezing’ if price caps are imposed on Russia’s oil and gas exports.

Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that Russia will stop all gas and oil supplies if those price caps go ahead. 

The Russian leader, 69, said that European calls for a price cap on Russian gas were ‘stupid’, and would lead to higher global prices and economic problems in Europe. 

But EU chief Ursula von der Leyen this morning refused to back down and proposed that member states agree on a price limit on Russian gas imports.

‘The objective here is very clear. We must cut Russia’s revenues which Putin uses to finance this atrocious war against Ukraine,’ the president of the European Commission told reporters.

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11188715/Putin-says-Russia-stop-oil-gas-supplies-price-caps-imposed.html

This is a crisis which could have been avoided. Putin is responsible for shutting the gas taps, but European and British leaders are responsible for the reckless green energy policies which made their nations so vulnerable to Putin’s games.

Why are UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and the European Union making such a futile stand?

My theory is they are making rookie negotiating mistakes, because as far as I can tell the leaders of the EU and Britain have never run a business. UK PM Liz Truss went straight from being an employee to being a member of parliament. EU President Ursula von der Leyen worked as a physician before going into politics.

Running a business is a tough lesson on the dynamics of negotiation. If you want to negotiate the price down on a vital commodity, or reject someone a price increase, you need to have a backup plan, in case the other party tells you to go to hell, and breaks off negotiations. Which is pretty much what Putin just did.

Europe and Britain have no leverage over Russia, and no backup plan, because Russia no longer needs their business. Russia can sell as much gas as they want to China, via a pipeline which was opened in 2019 (another to be completed by 2025). Russia has also been using gas which used to go to Europe to generate electricity, which is being shipped to China via Russia’s HVDC interconnector.

Britain and Europe could have worked on a backup plan, but they simply ignored the problem instead of trying to find a solution. If Britain and Europe had started issuing fracking permits last February, when Russia invaded Ukraine, some of that gas would now be coming online. Even if they had delayed a few months there would have been a chance to increase supply before February.

But Europe and Britain have run out of time – even if large quantities of fracking equipment was loaded onto an East Coast USA ship today, it would still take at least a week to arrive, and months to install and connect to gas supply lines. There is now no chance of a substantial increase to domestic British and European energy supplies before the coming winter.

Europe claims their gas storage facilities are almost full – but they are still talking about energy rationing, in the wake of Russia’s complete gas shutdown.

Biden promised to ship more US gas, but now the USA itself is running short. Biden recently told US exporters to cut back, because the North East is running short of energy, thanks to all those cancelled US pipelines and cancelled fossil fuel projects.

Australia is supplying a little coal, but it almost certainly won’t be enough – Asia is just as desperate for energy as Europe, and Asia is much closer to Australia. In the time it takes to send a shipment of coal to Europe, the same ship could have carried two loads of coal to Asia, which makes diverting coal to Europe very expensive for Aussie suppliers.

Even if Australia did send more coal, thanks to regulatory hostility to coal and coal plant shutdowns, Europe and Britain likely don’t have enough capacity to use the additional coal Australia could ship, or additional coal they dig up themselves. Gas plants can be converted to burn coal, by installing a gassifier – but it takes months, more likely years, to fabricate the required equipment, and to install it correctly. Gassifiers produce large quantities of deadly carbon monoxide, which has to be correctly managed, so gassifier installation is not something you can rush.

Australia could send more liquified natural gas, but Aussie gas exporters are already at capacity, tied to long term contracts with Asian countries. The same kind of long term contracts Putin advised European leaders to consider.

Britain and Europe’s last hope might be able to buy enough refined diesel from India and China to keep the lights on. Europe and Britain have access to substantial emergency diesel generator capacity. India is making a killing, sidestepping sanctions and processing Russian crude into distillates, and selling their product on the world market. But someone will have to cover the cost of burning diesel for power, the emergency backup generator operators charge orders of magnitude more for their electricity than regular energy suppliers. In any case, It is doubtful sufficient quantities of oil could be shipped to Europe in time to make a difference.

The price cap will fail, and ordinary British and European people will suffer for the stupidity of their leaders.

4.2 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

13 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Stephen Wilde
September 7, 2022 10:18 pm

Some of us have been warning of this for years. Even before Trump highlighted it to European leaders.

2
Reply
Nick Stokes
September 7, 2022 10:18 pm

“Biden promised to ship more US gas, but now the USA itself is running short. Biden recently told US exporters to cut back, because the North East is running short of energy, “
﻿
The US is not running short of gas. From your link, 
“The Biden administration is warning refiners that it may take “emergency measures” to address fuel exports as stockpiles of gasoline and diesel fuel remain near historically low levels in the Northeast. “

-4
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Nick Stokes
September 7, 2022 10:23 pm

I said the North East is running short of energy.

3
Reply
Chris Hanley
Reply to  Nick Stokes
September 7, 2022 10:57 pm

A reminder:

1
Reply
Streetcred
Reply to  Nick Stokes
September 7, 2022 11:11 pm

… and so gas is diverted to make up the energy shortfalls ?

1
Reply
mario lento
September 7, 2022 10:37 pm

Eric: GREAT POST!
I’m sorry I feel good about this outcome. It’s like the old saying, you don’t learn anything when you’re right. This outcome is a small price to pay for such a wrong policy for so many years and now, there’s a learning opportunity. EU – your move… I know what I’d do. What say you?

3
Reply
Chris Hanley
Reply to  mario lento
September 7, 2022 11:01 pm

Schadenfreude = harm + joy, the Germans invented it.

1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  mario lento
September 7, 2022 11:23 pm

Thanks Mario. But I don’t think the price will be small. I knew people when I lived in England, friends and neighbours, who were struggling to get by a decade ago. I have no idea how some of them are surviving now.

Last edited 10 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
Bob
September 7, 2022 10:46 pm

It is truly hard to feel sorry for these dumbasses, that goes for the US also. Fire up every generating facility you have, drill, mine and refine, relax regulations, get off your a$$ and stop whining. Where is all that cheap wind and solar you have been bragging about for so many years? These people make me sick.

3
Reply
Climate believer
September 7, 2022 11:19 pm

Our “leaders” are pathetic pen pushing pin heads, it’s a sick joke that they think they can win this.

1
Reply
RickWill
September 7, 2022 11:23 pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin today warned that the West will ‘keep freezing’ if price caps are imposed on Russia’s oil and gas exports.

This demonstrates how little Putin really knows. The EU simply need to turn up all those wind turbines they have been so industriously installing over the last 20 years. Who needs Russian gas when you have trillions invested in wind turbines extracting free energy from the ever present wind. Why would EU pay for Russian gas!

1
Reply
RickWill
September 7, 2022 11:29 pm

But someone will have to cover the cost of burning diesel for power,

Everyone will pay the price. Diesel is the primary fuel of all transport. Burning it to make electricity works its way through the entire economy.

I have a diesel fuelled motor vehicle and the price of diesel parted ways with ULP in Q2 2022 in Australia when it was being burnt to keep lights on. So not only higher electricity costs but everything else will increase in price.

0
Reply
Rod Evans
September 7, 2022 11:33 pm

Our new PM and politicians in general need to learn the first rules of economics.
Lesson one 
Rule 1. 
The customer does not control the supplier’s right to set his/her price.
Lesson 2
The supplier does not control the customer’s right to purchase, or not..

Lesson 3.
The market price for any product is set, by the market.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Economics natural gas

Liz Truss To Cap the Wholesale Price of Gas

22 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics natural gas

Gazprom Releases a Sinister Video Taunting Europe Over Winter Gas Shortages

1 day ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Liz Truss is the New UK Prime Minister: How Will This Affect Climate Policy?

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Aussie Federal Government Cries Poor on Fuel Taxes – But Still has Billions to Spend on Climate Action

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: