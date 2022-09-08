Ridiculae

Vancouver’s New Virtue Signaling Fire Engine–Useless, But At Least It Won’t Wake the Neighbours Up!

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Dave Ward

Coming to a fire brigade near you!

Want a glimpse of just how cultist North American governments have become over all things “green,” especially electric vehicles? Vancouver is giddy about being the first city in the country to receive an all-electric fire truck.

How is that cultist?

Well, the new e-truck will cost $300,000 more than a comparable diesel model, pump 40 per cent less water and have such a short range (30 km) because of its enormous weight that it will have to have backup diesel power in case it runs out of juice on the way to a blaze.

But, the city points out, it won’t give off diesel fumes and will be much quieter than existing diesel fire trucks. Oh, yeah, cause that’s what I’m most concerned about when my house is on fire – that the pumper might be a little too loud and stinky for the neighbours.

https://theprovince.com/opinion/columnists/gunter-here-are-more-signs-of-how-cultist-our-green-thinking-has-become/wcm/28c47c04-9185-4e6d-85b9-b52cff57eb04

fretslider
September 8, 2022 2:23 am

Wouldn’t it be ironic if the batteries caught fire… What then?

Giorgio
Reply to  fretslider
September 8, 2022 2:31 am

Burn, baby, burn!

mikeyj
September 8, 2022 2:46 am

This story belongs on the Babylon Bee. Headlines “fire truck bursts into flames on the way to the fire”

Steve Richards
September 8, 2022 2:50 am

The level of stupidity of these people is legendary!

But we are not surprised.

mark
September 8, 2022 2:52 am

Presumably the sirens used are also nice and quiet?

fretslider
Reply to  mark
September 8, 2022 2:54 am

With dimmed flashing blue lights…

