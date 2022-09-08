Vancouver’s New Virtue Signaling Fire Engine–Useless, But At Least It Won’t Wake the Neighbours Up!

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

Want a glimpse of just how cultist North American governments have become over all things “green,” especially electric vehicles? Vancouver is giddy about being the first city in the country to receive an all-electric fire truck.

How is that cultist?

Well, the new e-truck will cost $300,000 more than a comparable diesel model, pump 40 per cent less water and have such a short range (30 km) because of its enormous weight that it will have to have backup diesel power in case it runs out of juice on the way to a blaze.

But, the city points out, it won’t give off diesel fumes and will be much quieter than existing diesel fire trucks. Oh, yeah, cause that’s what I’m most concerned about when my house is on fire – that the pumper might be a little too loud and stinky for the neighbours.

https://theprovince.com/opinion/columnists/gunter-here-are-more-signs-of-how-cultist-our-green-thinking-has-become/wcm/28c47c04-9185-4e6d-85b9-b52cff57eb04

