Agriculture

JAYARAJ: Climate Change Transformed India into an Agricultural Superpower — Just Ask My Grandparents

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
6 Comments

From the CO2 Coalition

By Vijay Jayaraj

My grandparents survived a nationwide famine in the 1960s that pushed many Indians into abject poverty. Little did they know then that they would go on to become farmers producing some of the best rice and coconuts on the planet.

Starting with purchases of small paddies, my grandparents supplemented income from professional occupations and other businesses with profits from rice and eventually invested in coconut farms. Their story is part of India’s agricultural revolution — a transformation partly made possible by the warmer temperatures and higher concentrations of atmospheric carbon dioxide of today’s climate.

According to researchers, poverty and a scarcity of food grains caused the famine of 1960-65, which had been preceded by many similar calamities that killed tens of millions over the centuries.

However, much changed in the 1970s when India’s government invited American agronomist Norman Borlaug to work alongside Indian scientists to introduce genetically modified crop varieties that were more resistant to diseases and produced higher yields.

Along with crops that failed less frequently and provided greater profits, the green revolution of the latter 20th century was helped by moderate increases in both temperatures and CO2 levels — the latter likely a result of emissions from human activities.

Contrary to the popular narrative of a changing climate being an “existential threat,” Earth’s green plants have been recovering from the “browning” of the Little Ice Age, which occurred from the 14th to 19th centuries. Modern warmth and CO2 levels are facilitating a greening that shows up on satellite photos and contributes to record crop harvests.

British Meteorologist Hubert Lamb, founder of the Climatic Research Unit at the University of East Anglia, said that the Little Ice Age devastated economies with crop losses. In a widely accepted paper, he writes that a “notably warm climate in many parts of the world” existed between A.D. 1000–1200, then was followed by a cooling that culminated with the coldest temperatures between 1500 and 1700 — “the coldest phase since the last ice age occurred.”

Lamb says these changes in climate were “undoubtedly upsetting for the human economies of those times (and perhaps of any time).”

The cold eventually gave way to rising temperatures in the 18th century, well before the modern industrial revolution in Europe and North America.

The positive of effects of the modern climate are found in arid climatic zones like those in India. NASA reports: “For rain-fed wheat grown in more arid climates, such as southern Africa and India, results show that doubled carbon dioxide levels, and their associated climate change impacts, increase yield by eight percent, an increase that’s driven by decreased crop water needs of up to 50 percent. As with rain-fed maize crops in arid climates, without the carbon dioxide boost these rain-fed wheat crops do not cope as well because of the greater water stress imposed on them, resulting in a 29 percent reduction in yield.”

Despite its population doubling to 1.3 billion since the 1960s, India can now produce enough food crops for both domestic needs and exports. In fact, since 2017, the country has been registering successive record harvests of food crops.

For the 2021-22 crop year, “a record output is estimated for rice, maize, gram, dry grains, rapeseed and mustard, oilseeds and sugarcane.” At 315.72 million tons, it is 5 million tons higher than the previous crop year.

According to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, “India is the world’s largest producer of milk, pulses, and jute, and ranks as the second largest producer of rice, wheat, sugarcane, groundnut, vegetables, fruits, and cotton. It is also one of the leading producers of spices, livestock, and plantation crops.”

A recent Australian study reports that “CO2 fertilization correlated with an 11 per cent increase in foliage cover from 1982-2010 across parts of the arid areas studied in Australia, North America, the Middle East and Africa.”

Today’s warmth and CO2 levels are a boon to human civilization, not a bane. Just ask my grandparents.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, VA. He holds a masters degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, UK and resides in India.

This commentary was first published at Daily Caller September 3, 2022.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
September 6, 2022 2:07 pm

In 1968, Paul Ehrlich pronounced that India was unsaveable, and to let people die of famine.

1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 6, 2022 2:14 pm

So many have died since that it’s population is up almost 300%.

1
Reply
Richard Greene
September 6, 2022 2:13 pm

 Vijay Jayaraj is a very reliable author for environmental issues affecting Asia, as you can tell from this article. There’s not enough coverage of Asia in the US — with too much coverage of the EU — especially China and India, with over 2 billion people living there. China has Covid lockdowns with Omicron, which is just an easy to spread a common cold, so I can’t figure them out!

0
Reply
griff
September 6, 2022 2:21 pm

And given that this years heatwave hit grain yields and mustard crop etc? And if the same level of rainfall as in neighbouring Pakistan happens? 

0
Reply
David Kamakaris
Reply to  griff
September 6, 2022 2:33 pm

Griff, how long is your record?

0
Reply
PCman999
Reply to  griff
September 6, 2022 2:49 pm

So one poor season negates decades of remarkable harvests?  Griff, stay in the city, in your mom’s basement, farming is not for you!

Last edited 10 minutes ago by PCman999
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Agriculture Climate FAIL

From Sri Lanka to Salinas

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Agriculture

Climate Scientists Discover Food Grows in the Tropics

7 days ago
Eric Worrall
Agriculture

Why Red Meat Negative Health Claims are False

4 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Agriculture Alarmism

UK Environmental Activist Urges ‘Shutting Down Animal Farming Altogether’ Because ‘It’s One of The Greatest Causes of Climate Breakdown’

1 month ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: