“Sleepwalking to Destruction”: World Struck by Relentless Climate Alarmism

Essay by Eric Worrall

Sydney Morning Herald talking up the alleged climate cataclysm, from the comfort of their air conditioned offices.

‘Sleepwalking to destruction’: World struck by relentless climate catastrophes

By Nick O’Malley

September 3, 2022 — 5.00am

…

“The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids — the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding,” said United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said this week, calling on the world to stop “sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet by climate change”.

The horror of his language was echoed in Pakistan, a nation of 220 million citizens.

“It has been a catastrophe of unprecedented proportions,” Pakistan Climate Minister Sherry Rehman told Associated Press.

…

Apart from the catastrophe facing one of the world’s poorest and most populous nations, what is worrying scientists today is that the extreme weather crippling Pakistan is echoing around the world.

Records for flood, fire and drought have tumbled across the world this year.

In China, rivers have run dry, crippling power generation, closing factories and shrinking crops. For more than 70 days straight this year, nearly a billion people suffered through a heatwave that saw sustained daily temperatures above 40 degrees across 17 provinces.

In Europe. the rusting ghost ships of Hitler’s Black Sea fleet have emerged from the retreating Danube River, and for the first time, a temperature of 40 degrees was recorded in England. Much of the continent is now in its worst drought in 500 years, compounding food and energy shortages caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

…