“Sleepwalking to Destruction”: World Struck by Relentless Climate Alarmism

Essay by Eric Worrall
Sydney Morning Herald talking up the alleged climate cataclysm, from the comfort of their air conditioned offices.
‘Sleepwalking to destruction’: World struck by relentless climate catastrophes
By Nick O’Malley
September 3, 2022 — 5.00am
“The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids — the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding,” said United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said this week, calling on the world to stop “sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet by climate change”.
The horror of his language was echoed in Pakistan, a nation of 220 million citizens.
“It has been a catastrophe of unprecedented proportions,” Pakistan Climate Minister Sherry Rehman told Associated Press.
Apart from the catastrophe facing one of the world’s poorest and most populous nations, what is worrying scientists today is that the extreme weather crippling Pakistan is echoing around the world.
Records for flood, fire and drought have tumbled across the world this year.
In China, rivers have run dry, crippling power generation, closing factories and shrinking crops. For more than 70 days straight this year, nearly a billion people suffered through a heatwave that saw sustained daily temperatures above 40 degrees across 17 provinces.
In Europe. the rusting ghost ships of Hitler’s Black Sea fleet have emerged from the retreating Danube River, and for the first time, a temperature of 40 degrees was recorded in England. Much of the continent is now in its worst drought in 500 years, compounding food and energy shortages caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
…Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/environment/climate-change/sleepwalking-to-destruction-world-struck-by-relentless-climate-catastrophes-20220902-p5besw.html
Is that it? Pakistan experienced severe floods in 1992,2001, 2007, 2009,2010, (2011 Balochistan, Kohistan, Sindh floods), 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2019 and of course 2022. If the floods happen to be more severe than normal this year, that’s pretty thin evidence to call the apocalypse.
As for the worse European drought in 500 years, 500 years ago Europe was in the depths of the Little Ice Age. Did Global Warming tunnel backwards in time and make the Little Ice Age megadrought happen as well?
As for China – China, big river systems, floods. A year ago a significant number of poorly constructed Chinese dams and levies collapsed under heavy rainfall. Now they have no water – partly because of the severe drought, but likely also because a lot of dams which used to manage water no longer exist.
The Sydney Morning Herald fails to mention some good weather news. While the floods in Australia inundated many homes which had been recklessly built in flood zones, this year the Australian desert has bloomed, thanks to a powerful La Nina system which blew a little rain our way for once.
Some records were broken – but it would be difficult to find a year in which no records were broken. The world is a big place.
My heart goes out to people whose lives were affected by flooding tragedies or drought. But what happened this year was weather.