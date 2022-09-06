Climate Politics natural gas

Gazprom Releases a Sinister Video Taunting Europe Over Winter Gas Shortages

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
16 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

In the wake of announcing an indefinite shutdown of gas supplies, and massive flaring of gas which could have been sent to Europe, Gazprom has released a video titled “And winter will be big”, which appears to mock Europe’s gas shortage.

The mocking video

The shutdown;

Gazprom shuts down Nord Stream 1 pipeline ‘indefinitely’

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom stops all gas flows to Germany, citing maintenance work.

By Smruthi Nadig

Russian state-owned energy corporation Gazprom has indefinitely shut down gas flows through its key Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany from 2 September. 

European governments had anticipated the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to operate this week after a brief maintenance period. However, Russia abruptly stopped the flows, citing an oil leak in a turbine. Gazprom stated that until it made all repairs, it would not restart the pipeline.

After Russia’s Gazprom shut down the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, intensifying Europe’s energy crisis, Finland and Sweden announced plans to grant billions of dollars in liquidity guarantees to their respective power firms.

Finland intends to offer $14.6bn in liquidity guarantees, while Sweden aims to provide $34bn.

Siemens Energy responded, saying:  “Such leaks do not normally affect the operation of a turbine and can be sealed on site. It is a routine procedure within the scope of maintenance work.

Read more: https://www.offshore-technology.com/news/gazprom-shuts-down-nord-stream-1-pipeline-indefinitely/

I suspect European politicians are hoping Russia is on the brink of collapse, that business as usual will resume in the near future. But how can they be sure?

European politicians and energy brokers demonstrated their incompetence at managing energy supplies in 2021, when they rejected offers of long term contracts, and instead gambled they could pick up cheap gas on the spot market – a gamble they lost, and lost badly. So I have no confidence Europe’s leaders have any idea what they are doing, when it comes to managing the 2022-23 energy crisis.

What are the prospects for Russia surrendering to European demands?

The Russian military might be embarrassing themselves in Ukraine, but I’m skeptical of claims Russia is about to run out of money. Russia is still receiving plenty of money from the West.

For example, Russia is making lots of money from Asian fossil fuel exports. One of the reasons gasoline prices have fallen a little lately in Asia is substantial quantities of cheap Russian oil have returned to the international market, via a massive loophole in the sanctions. The loophole allows substantially modified products to be traded on the international market. Selling Russian crude oil is a sanctions violation, but selling gasoline refined by India and China from Russian crude is apparently OK.

Europe, Britain and Australia have the power to develop sufficient domestic supplies to eliminate our dependence on Russia. The USA experienced a brief moment of energy independence under President Trump, before slumping back into import dependency under President Biden. Our current crop of Western politicians could eliminate dependency on imports, but they are hesitating, refusing to let go of their green energy fantasies, waiting for Putin to go back to being a good lapdog.

They may be in for a longer wait than they bargained on.

16 Comments
observa
September 6, 2022 6:08 pm

Suck it up watermelons-
Trump Warned Germany About Russian Energy and They Laughed About It (townhall.com)

n.n
Reply to  observa
September 6, 2022 6:55 pm

The karmic irony of self-abortion by choice with forward-looking collateral damage.

Tom Halla
September 6, 2022 6:10 pm

I wonder what the Russian lyrics to the video mean.
This could end up like Sri Lanka.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 6, 2022 6:13 pm

Europe or Russia?

Gryunt Monglaar
September 6, 2022 6:26 pm

which appears to mock Europe’s gas shortage

Mocking their self-created energy “shortage”.

Selling Russian crude oil is a sanctions violation, but selling gasoline refined by India and China from Russian crude is apparently OK.

Sanctions are bullshit anyhoo. that’s why everyone in the world who’s not already a US stooge has told them to take their “sanctions” and go screw.

The Russian military might be embarrassing themselves in Ukraine

Sure they are, Captain Fantasy.

davidgmillsatty
Reply to  Gryunt Monglaar
September 6, 2022 6:43 pm

Ukraine has only suffered between 200,000 and 250,000 casualties, about a third of them killed. Russia is shooting 60,000 shells a day and Ukraine nowhere near one tenth of than number.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  davidgmillsatty
September 6, 2022 6:59 pm

Ukraine is quietly being reinforced with large numbers of active Western soldiers on long term leave from their usual posts, so I don’t think they are going to run short of soldiers. And those Crimean air base explosions were impressive

Jeff L
September 6, 2022 6:40 pm

Maybe a cold winter is exactly what Europe needs to start thinking and stop “feeling “ when it comes to energy policy.
Physics doesn’t care how you feel !

Bruce
Reply to  Jeff L
September 6, 2022 6:47 pm

Feeling cold is painful. When the pain from cold stops, you are dead.

Deacon
September 6, 2022 6:43 pm

exactly how did Germany shutting down the nuclear generators in order to import more natural gas from Russia make them more “GREEN” ??
The idiotic decision can only lead one to wonder….who got the PAYOFF?

rbabcock
Reply to  Deacon
September 6, 2022 6:50 pm

As our dear leader Fauci said, “Follow the science.”  Unfortunately the science follows the money. 
If Europe gets the winter everyone is hoping won’t come, next April is going to be very interesting.  Biden’s energy plan (of squashing O&G production) only goes to the November elections and after that, there is no plan.  Enjoy the fall warmth while you can.

n.n
Reply to  Deacon
September 6, 2022 6:58 pm

They are Green as in environmental blight, as in renewable profits, not green as in ecologically friendly, and likely green if done by choice.

John Garrett
September 6, 2022 6:49 pm

The attempt to embargo Russian crude is only going to enrich bad actors. The arbitrage between Russian petroleum and world marker prices is so fat that it can’t be ignored.

Petroleum is a fungible commodity. Straw purchasers and transhipments are already being used to circumvent sanctions.

The birdbrained Janet Yellen (who you can thank for the current raging inflation) was the worst Federal Reserve chair in its history. She’s more than a quart low. Only someone as incompetent as Yellen could come up with the truly zany idea of trying to “cap” Russian hydrocarbon prices. Good luck with that!

E. Schaffer
September 6, 2022 6:51 pm

Meanwhile Germany is still going to shut down 6 nuclear reactors with a total of 8MW net capacity. That is 3 were shut down end of 2021, the other end of 2022. Together they provide(d) around 12% of Germany’s electricity..

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liste_der_Kernreaktoren_in_Deutschland#Kernkraftwerke

n.n
September 6, 2022 6:52 pm

Fall follows the eight-year-old Slavic Spring of climate change forced by coups without borders, deprecation of deplorables, irrational sanctions with redistributive change, exacerbated by Green deals.

Last edited 7 minutes ago by n.n
Intelligent Dasein
September 6, 2022 6:56 pm

The Russian military is not embarrassing themselves in Ukraine. They are absolutely dominating it and defeating the collective West decisively. Russia is beating the West on every front – militarily, economically, and culturally.

