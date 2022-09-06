Energy Fail

21 Million German Households, Industry Suffer Body Blow as Green Energy Scheme Disintegrates

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
21 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 6. September

Germany needs an energy Marshall Plan

Consumers are now having to endure the excruciating economic pain of the country’s intensifying energy crisis –  brought on by decades of botched green energy policy and heavy reliance on Russian gas. 

Gas bills have already multiplied

According to Blackout News here, 21 million German households heat with natural gas and are now “threatened with exorbitantly high additional payments for their gas, already most bills have multiplied.”

German households having to pay hundreds of euros monthly for gas are the new nightmarish reality. Many are facing poverty for the first time.

“In recent days and weeks, some households have received notices for new installment payments that amount to seven to eight times the previous price. From October, they will now be fleeced by the state with its botched gas levy,” Blackout News reports further.

And there’s no relief in sight. Russia has made clear it will no longer deliver gas to Europe until the West lifts its sanctions against Moscow. The euro has since fallen below 99 cents for the first time in 20 years. A weaker euro adds further to the risks of even higher inflation, which is currently pummeling Europe.

Not only consumers are being severely impacted, but so are companies across Germany.

“As of September 2022, as many as 16% of them have completely shut down or drastically reduced production because they cannot pass on the gas prices to their customers, including the steel giant ArcelorMittal, which is shutting down production completely at two German plants,” reports Blackout News.

German needs an energy Marshall Plan

Germans have been spoiled by cheap, plentiful gas flowing from Russia for many years. But these carefree energy days are over as the country continues to shut down coal and nuclear power plants, thus contributing massively to the already acute energy shortage.  The country’s dogmatic lunge to green energies included relying heavily on gas from Russia to fill in the energy supply gaps caused by volatile wind and sun.

Now the green energies scheme is disintegrating. Germany needs an energy Marshall Plan.

Plenty of warnings…”screwed up energy policy”

They were warned. At a UN General Assembly in 2018, then President Donald Trump warned Germany of a potential supply disaster from relying so heavily on Russia, but German leaders in attendance smirked, berated and ridiculed the US President.

German leaders smirking in response to Trump’s warning of relying heavily on Russian gas. Image cropped here

Moreover, a vast array of skeptics and critics also had warned for years that Germany’s “Energiewende” was heading for disaster. They too were ridiculed and dismissed.

The disaster has arrived, as Trump warned, and my how the bill is coming due. Blackout News reports: “Consumers with the smallest CO₂ footprint are now paying the most for past mistakes – at least relative to their incomes. […] These people are now paying relatively the most for the screwed-up energy policy.”

Political gross negligence

Blackout News summarizes: “This redistribution is grossly lacking in solidarity. […] The burden could not be distributed any more unfairly.”

We’re talking tens of millions of Germans – and Europeans. If history is anything to go by, there’s a high risk of things getting really ugly this winter if leaders don’t get pragmatic and get their act together real soon.

21 Comments
E. Schaffer
September 6, 2022 10:15 pm

You may want to choose the cheapest gas supplier… (prices are per month)

https://www.computerbase.de/forum/attachments/9a20c356-8c91-4704-9171-6391968675f0-jpeg.1255391/

E. Schaffer
Reply to  E. Schaffer
September 6, 2022 10:15 pm

comment image

Bryan A
Reply to  E. Schaffer
September 6, 2022 11:00 pm

Perhaps it’s time for Germans to order small electric room heaters and burner plates
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Electric+room+heater&crid=37XQABS255Q9F&sprefix=electric+room+heater%2Caps%2C1183&ref=nb_sb_noss_1

Dennis
September 6, 2022 10:19 pm

Australian Energy Market Operator has advised that Australia will have many more electricity supply disruptions on a regular basis beginning with South Australia followed by Victoria and then New South Wales within three years.

pls
September 6, 2022 10:20 pm

The article takes a tone that I believe is mistaken. Germany’s energy crisis wasn’t caused by Russis cutting off gas. It was caused by the EU and German governments biting the hand that feeds them, i.e. placing severe sanctions on their major energy vendor. Given the difficulties with  Nord Stream 1, their problem could have been easily and completely solved by turning on the switch on Nord Stream 2. I don’t think this is still a option.
I only see two ways this is remotely understandable. 1) The EU and German so-called leaders are stark raving bonkers, or 2) Germany and the EU aren’t sovereign territories but are wholly  controlled by the US, who gets advantages from their coming crash but bears few of the costs.

R.Hammond
Reply to  pls
September 6, 2022 10:48 pm

This was a long time in ‘arriving’. People discussed this trade deal with Russia going back to the 1970s. Each year, they added another percent to the purchased gas. All of them could go to fracking and wreck the Russian domination in a matter of two years, but they are so freaked out over the destruction of the Earth ‘gimmick’ that fracking is currently not an option.

Dennis
Reply to  pls
September 6, 2022 10:55 pm

The war or invasion of the Ukraine and related trade sanctions against Russia and involving the supply of gas from Russia has become a convenient distraction from the collapse of the transition to wind and solar political foolishness, and climate hoax based.

KcTaz
Reply to  Dennis
September 6, 2022 11:32 pm

Dennis, yes it does. Convenient, isn’t it? Almost too convenient, some might say.

Peteturbo
Reply to  pls
September 6, 2022 11:24 pm

the first para is totally true.
sanctions were an obvious disaster for two reasons;
1)germany didnt realise they worked both ways,and they couldnt dictate how putin respinded, and, worse
2) how to get rid  of them? when putin negotiates with zelensky, z has no power over sanctions..

KcTaz
Reply to  pls
September 6, 2022 11:30 pm

Germany and the EU aren’t sovereign territories but are wholly controlled by the US, who gets advantages from their coming crash but bears few of the costs.”
I don’t see how the US gets any advantage in this. Thanks to Biden killing pipelines, fracking on Federal lands, and doing all he can to kill oil, unlike when Trump was President, the US has no extra gas to sell them. Our fuel costs are rising and that will continue, especially, with gasoline. 
Biden is raising taxes and doing all he can think of to destroy US business and manufacturing. Pretty sure none of the German manufacturers who shut down are coming to the US to do business. Heck, with Biden, after touting his EV rebates courtesy of US taxpayers and all the jobs it will create, this happened.
GM Is Moving Electric Car Manufacturing Jobs to Mexico After Biden Praised Them Over Tesla
https://bit.ly/3QjakQN
9/7/22
During this year’s State of the Union speech, for example, Biden said, “GM is making the largest investment in its history — $7 billion to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan.” He didn’t mention Tesla once. [Tesla has numerous factories in the US.]
That’s not going to be a good look now that GM announced its latest investment in electric vehicle production will be south of the border.
On July 18, CNBC reported, GM announced that the all-electric version of the Chevrolet Blazer will be manufactured at the automaker’s plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico…”
I’d really appreciate it if you could explain your reasoning as to how Biden is hurting Europe to benefit the US. If so, as far as I can tell, it would be the first time he acted in the interests of the US.
I would think it is China that will benefit. They have lots and lots of coal plants for manufacturing and we all know that China’s CO2, even though they are the biggest emitters on the planet, doesn’t contribute one bit to AGW. /Sarc
It could be India or other places where China is building lots of coal plants, I guess. The emissions for the coal plants China is building around the world have China’s special kind of CO2 that doesn’t contribute to AGW, either, apparently.

RickWill
September 6, 2022 10:30 pm

One feature of the coming German energy crunch is that the morons at BMW designing and building 2,440kg behemoths dubbed iX BEVs will realise they might be on the wrong track.

If middle class German’s cannot afford energy to stay warm, then the privileged few who can indulge themselves with the expensive crap on 4 wheels will attract considerable unwanted attention.

Dennis
Reply to  RickWill
September 6, 2022 10:59 pm

You have reminded me about a trade week of exhibitions in the Los Angeles Conference Centre California 1980s, one of the business contacts I spent time with when the trade show was not open drove an old Ford coupe that looked well worn and somewhat battered from collisions, at home in a wealthier suburb far away he had a couple of family cars including his personal almost new Ford Mustang limited edition model that he said would attract too much attention if he drove that vehicle into LA.

Duker
Reply to  RickWill
September 6, 2022 11:56 pm

Those behemoths are for customers outside Germany, indeed they are built exclusively in US and also get sent to middle East , China and previously Russia.

Bob
September 6, 2022 10:33 pm

How can so many people be so stupid? When you find yourself in a hole stop digging. How those bottom feeders they call leaders stay in office is mind boggling. The only ones dumber than the leaders are those who allow the leaders to continue on this self destructive course.

KcTaz
Reply to  Bob
September 6, 2022 11:45 pm

Others have pondered the same question. Here’s one answer.
Excerpt:
“Carl Jung noted that ‘the wolf inside’ man was far more a threat to human existence than external forces,” “When mental forces become so toxic as to harm our overall well-being on an individual and collective level a ‘psychic epidemic’ can result.”
Indeed, Jung himself warned that modern society was prone to collapse due to a pandemic of “delusional ideas.”
“Greater than all physical dangers are the tremendous effects of delusional ideas, which are yet denied all reality by our world-blinded consciousness,” Jung wrote. “Our much-vaunted reason and our boundlessly overestimated will are sometimes utterly powerless in the face of ‘unreal’ thoughts.”

Dnalor50
September 6, 2022 10:44 pm

They need a Messmer plan along with the Marshall plan.

H Fan
September 6, 2022 10:58 pm

Why is it the backwater yanks are always having to save the butts of the oh so superior and erudite Europeans? 

Duker
Reply to  H Fan
September 6, 2022 11:58 pm

When your neighbours are Canada and Mexico you can have , let’s say, little problems

Kenji
September 6, 2022 11:34 pm

The girls running Germany laughed and said they didn’t understand President Trump’s WARNING about Russian energy dependence.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CvQmWoog18

Who’s laughing now, girls?

Duker
Reply to  Kenji
September 7, 2022 12:00 am

Only because fracking freed US from having to spend decades kissing the hand and ring of the various Saudi kings

fretslider
September 6, 2022 11:55 pm

Germany needs an energy Marshall Plan or someone like JRM

“Jacob Rees-Mogg, who once blamed high energy prices on “climate change alarmism”, has been appointed energy secretary in Liz Truss’ new cabinet to the widespread dismay of environmental campaigners.”

https://apple.news/AbdJ9yEOkSiWoyZRiZCDutQ

Gummer isn’t at all happy!

