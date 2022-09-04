Alarmism Climate ugliness Commentary

Neil Oliver: Persuading Generations of Children They Are a Plague Upon the Earth Is Unforgivable

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
12 Comments

GBNews

An extremely powerful commentary from Neil Oliver

12 Comments
fretslider
September 4, 2022 6:04 am

Oliver is a sound guy

I wasn’t a fan of his history progs etc but I do find a > 90% agreement with him on many issues since he landed at GB news

Especially on Covid

Scissor
Reply to  fretslider
September 4, 2022 6:27 am

Same with me..

More than ever perhaps, we the people are under nearly constant assault by propaganda to make us fearful and to coerce us to submit. In spite it, Oliver and others help to keep the human spirit alive.

fretslider
Reply to  Scissor
September 4, 2022 6:52 am

Once I was an atheist

Now I’m an heretic

Tom Halla
September 4, 2022 6:07 am

The terrorists in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six are entirely plausible.

Laws of Nature
September 4, 2022 6:17 am

Great speech, I enjoyed it tremendously!
Well, I sort all humans into two groups:
The “problem solvers” and the “trouble makers” and we really only need one of it, so there is truth in both opinions described in this piece.
Luckily, anybody can transverse freely and any time between those groups if they want.

fretslider
Reply to  Laws of Nature
September 4, 2022 6:18 am

Griff is definitely trouble…

observa
Reply to  fretslider
September 4, 2022 6:58 am

Nah he’s just been groomed by the disgusting peddos like Greta has. It’s time we called it for what it is.

Michael in Dublin
September 4, 2022 6:20 am

I find it perverse that adults can allow an obnoxious, know-all teen to scare their children witless. These same parents refuse to listen to and think through what a group of mostly older people with much experience and wisdom have to say about climate change – namely the CLINTEL ambassadors. I find it even worse when politicians abuse their position of power to promote reckless alarmism to the detriment of the masses of ordinary people. Where is the cost benefit analysis of adopting their wishful climate policies? Where are the studies examining if these policies can work?

Scissor
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
September 4, 2022 6:49 am

Oliver is right. Rational debate is suppressed because decisions have already been made for us useless eaters.

Steve (Paris)
September 4, 2022 6:45 am

“All of our environmental problems become easier to solve with fewer people, and harder – and ultimately impossible – to solve with ever more people.”

https://populationmatters.org/

A national treasure?

Steve Richards
September 4, 2022 6:45 am

GBnews has a good set of presenters who are allowed to speak their mind. Such a refreshing change compared with bbc or skynews

