Great speech, I enjoyed it tremendously!
Well, I sort all humans into two groups:
The “problem solvers” and the “trouble makers” and we really only need one of it, so there is truth in both opinions described in this piece.
Luckily, anybody can transverse freely and any time between those groups if they want.
I find it perverse that adults can allow an obnoxious, know-all teen to scare their children witless. These same parents refuse to listen to and think through what a group of mostly older people with much experience and wisdom have to say about climate change – namely the CLINTEL ambassadors. I find it even worse when politicians abuse their position of power to promote reckless alarmism to the detriment of the masses of ordinary people. Where is the cost benefit analysis of adopting their wishful climate policies? Where are the studies examining if these policies can work?
“All of our environmental problems become easier to solve with fewer people, and harder – and ultimately impossible – to solve with ever more people.”
A national treasure?
Neil Oliver: Persuading Generations of Children They Are a Plague Upon the Earth Is Unforgivable
GBNews
An extremely powerful commentary from Neil Oliver
