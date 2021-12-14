This page provides links to popular videos about climate related issues. If you have a video you think should be here, please send us a note on our contact page here.



Videos are grouped by provider and by subjects. Simply click on a link to view the video in a new browser window.



Anthony Watts





CO2 Coalition



Solving Energy Poverty



Debunking the Idea of Unusual and Unprecedented Warming

Richard Lindzen discusses the climate change debate on Prager University

Fake Invisible Catastrophes & Threats of Doom Dr. Patrick Moore (ICCC-14)





Heartland Institute



Main Heartland video page



Videos for 13 Climate Change Conferences, 2008 to 2019



Selected videos of interest:



Trump Adviser William Happer Talks Climate Alarmism During COP25 in Madrid1:17:38 DECEMBER 3, 2019

Heartland at COP25 (Full program) — Rebutting the Climate Delusion of the UN in Madrid0:00 DECEMBER 3, 2019

Climate Challenge LIVE-STREAM: Bright Lights, Big City … Bigger Debate0:00 SEPTEMBER 24, 2019

Fred Goldberg – Can Humans Cause Global Warming with CO2-Emissions From the Burning of Fossil Fuels?6:20:44 MARCH 16, 2016

Nobel Laureate in Physics; “Global Warming is Pseudoscience”1:25:42 DECEMBER 17, 2015

NIPCC Team Talking ‘Climate Change Reconsidered’ on The Roger Hedgecock Show29:47 OCTOBER 14, 2013

Scott Denning Speaks at International Conference on Climate Change4:49 MAY 20, 2010

Global Warming Hysteria1:19 MAY 5, 2010

