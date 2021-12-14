Media

This page provides links to popular videos about climate related issues. If you have a video you think should be here, please send us a note on our contact page here.

Videos are grouped by provider and by subjects. Simply click on a link to view the video in a new browser window.

Anthony Watts



CO2 Coalition

Solving Energy Poverty

Debunking the Idea of Unusual and Unprecedented Warming

Richard Lindzen discusses the climate change debate on Prager University

Fake Invisible Catastrophes & Threats of Doom Dr. Patrick Moore (ICCC-14)

Heartland Institute

Main Heartland video page

Videos for 13 Climate Change Conferences, 2008 to 2019

Selected videos of interest:

Trump Adviser William Happer Talks Climate Alarmism During COP25 in Madrid

Trump Adviser William Happer Talks Climate Alarmism During COP25 in Madrid1:17:38 DECEMBER 3, 2019 

Heartland at COP25 (Full program) — Rebutting the Climate Delusion of the UN in Madrid

Heartland at COP25 (Full program) — Rebutting the Climate Delusion of the UN in Madrid0:00 DECEMBER 3, 2019 

Climate Challenge LIVE-STREAM: Bright Lights, Big City ... Bigger Debate

Climate Challenge LIVE-STREAM: Bright Lights, Big City … Bigger Debate0:00 SEPTEMBER 24, 2019 

Fred Goldberg - Can Humans Cause Global Warming with CO2-Emissions From the Burning of Fossil Fuels?

Fred Goldberg – Can Humans Cause Global Warming with CO2-Emissions From the Burning of Fossil Fuels?6:20:44 MARCH 16, 2016 

Nobel Laureate in Physics; "Global Warming is Pseudoscience"

Nobel Laureate in Physics; “Global Warming is Pseudoscience”1:25:42 DECEMBER 17, 2015 

NIPCC Team Talking 'Climate Change Reconsidered' on The Roger Hedgecock Show

NIPCC Team Talking ‘Climate Change Reconsidered’ on The Roger Hedgecock Show29:47 OCTOBER 14, 2013 

Scott Denning Speaks at International Conference on Climate Change

Scott Denning Speaks at International Conference on Climate Change4:49 MAY 20, 2010 

Global Warming Hysteria

Global Warming Hysteria1:19 MAY 5, 2010

You Missed

Climate Politics Opinion Russia United Nations

Russia Vetoes UN Security Council Climate Resolution

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
tornadoes

Kentucky Tornadoes, Climate Change, And Pressure Systems

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Electric Vehicles

The Looking Glass World Of “Climate Injustice” — Part III

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Attribution Climate Politics

Politics of Attributing Extreme Events and Disasters to Climate Change

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: