German Electricity Prices Spiraling Out Of Control…Tripling Since 2000… Blackouts, Unrest Loom

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin 

German electricity prices surge out of control, social instability threatens….German Chancellor assures police won’t open fire on demonstrators. 

Sun and wind don’t send any electric bills, the green energy swindlers used to tell us.

Changing over to sun and wind energy would cost only one euro a month more, Germany’s former Environment Minister Jürgen Trittin once promised. All we had to do was accept their master plan.

Today the swindle is uncovering, and it may be too late to avert the massive damage that’s coming our way.

At Facebook, Helmut Bauer posted the most recent chart depicting Germany’s electricity rates for end-consumers. It’s a blood bath:

Electricity prices for German end-consumers, in eurocents per kilowatt-hour. Source: BDEW, Verivox. 

What a mess; they’ve reached 41 cents a kilowatt-hour and it’s about to get much worse – especially for the people who can least afford it. Expect social unrest to boil over the months ahead as prices and shortages inflict pain on the poor. We’re in uncharted territory.

Hey, not to worry: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised that police will not open fire on demonstrators.

JON P PETERSON
August 21, 2022 2:15 am

You should have listened to Naomi Seibt

