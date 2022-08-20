Climate Politics Ridiculae solar power

Aussie Triumph? Solar Briefly Overtook Coal, then Failed at Sunset

Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Observa; If only those lazy engineers would figure out how to keep the solar panels working at night, when people actually need the electricity…

Solar briefly overtakes coal in Australia as number one source of power nationally

by political reporter Tom Lowrey

Key points:

  • Solar energy beat out coal as the leading source of power across the energy market for about half an hour on Friday
  • Most of the power came from rooftop solar panels, rather than from large-scale solar farms
  • Energy experts say it is a sign of things to come as Australia transitions to renewable energy

For about half an hour on Friday, the national energy market caught a glimpse of what a renewables-powered future might look like.

Solar energy eclipsed coal as the lead source of power across the energy market, which includes all states and territories except Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

It was not the first time it had happened, but experts said it was the first time it had happened under relatively “normal” conditions.

It was not caused by a shortage of coal-fired power, and it happened just outside the sunniest time of the year.

Joshua Stabler, from energy consulting firm Energy Edge, said that made it particularly significant.

“This is the first time in business-as-usual that we’ve ever seen coal be dethroned as [the] number-one fuel source in the market,” he said.

“Coal has been at times up to 80 or 90 per cent of the amount of energy coming into the market.

“Which means that this is a big event.”

Coal still dominates the grid during the evening peak, when solar sources are no longer available.

But Richie Merzian, from progressive think tank the Australia Institute, said that was solvable through a transformation across the energy grid.

“We can make more energy on our rooftops in our communities, we can plug in more large-scale renewables, but we need a grid that can accommodate that,” he said.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-20/solar-briefly-overtakes-coal-australia-number-one-source-power/101354054

What I love about this article is not one mention of batteries or storage. Until some genius figures out an affordable energy storage system, none of these green triumphs help ordinary consumers. Renewable capacity will continue to inflate household energy bills.

Whatever coal providers lose to renewables during the day, the more than make up for at night, or during unfavourable weather conditions, when the power they provide dominates the electricity grid.

We can forget about the gigantic Snowy 2 pumped storage system, which was the great green hope until someone bothered to actually run the numbers. Even the deep greens at Sydney Morning Herald nowadays call Snowy 2 a “White Elephant”.

The leverage coal providers hold over the Aussie government is they can simply pack up and leave, and crash the Australian electricity grid, if anyone attempts to interfere with them taking the same profits as they did before renewables entered the market.

We have already seen this leverage play out, during the recent crisis when the Aussie government tried to impose fixed prices on coal plants during a wind drought. We can only guess what coal operators said to government representatives behind closed doors, but the government response was an immediate offer of large capacity subsidies for coal plants, in return for a promise to keep their plants running.

Coal providers demanding the same profit they made before renewables entered the market, and being in a position to force the Australian government to comply, leaves ordinary Australians lumbered with the combined cost of running both the old coal powered electricity system and the new renewable electricity system. These costs will either appear directly in people’s energy bills, or indirectly via federal taxes, which are passed on to coal plant operators in the form of capacity subsidies.

One thing is clear. There will be no end to skyrocketing household electricity bills, so long as the Australian Federal Government keeps trying to inflict useless renewables on the market.

Nick Stokes
August 20, 2022 10:29 pm

” Even the deep greens at Sydney Morning Herald nowadays call Snowy 2 a “White Elephant”.”

The linked opinion article, indeed doubtful about Snowy 2.0, is not written by a deep green. It is written by
“Ted Woodley is a former managing director of PowerNet, GasNet, EnergyAustralia, China Light & Power Systems (Hong Kong).”
About as heavily into fossil fuels as you can get.

PCman999
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 20, 2022 11:10 pm

The Sydney Morning Herald printed/displayed it, right? Do they allow any diametrically opposed views to their own to be featured in their paper? Was anything in the article factually wrong? Do deep greens like carving up protected forests and the overiding of environmental protections? Would any deep green still support Snowy 2?

Macha
August 20, 2022 10:30 pm

How can they ever fill the regular gap.

june-17-solar2.jpg
Cool Tolerance
August 20, 2022 10:32 pm

Intelligent people figured all of this out a long time ago.
No wind, no power. No sun, dwindling power reserves.

H.R.
August 20, 2022 10:33 pm

Solar energy beat out coal as the leading source of power across the energy market for about half an hour on Friday



What will it take for solar to be the leading source over coal for the other 23.5 hours in a day?

What will it take for solar to eliminate coal for 24 hours out of a day?

That’s a l-o-o-o-n-g expensive road ahead. Can Australia afford it?

Nick Stokes
August 20, 2022 10:34 pm

“Whatever coal providers lose to renewables during the day, the more than make up for at night”
But less (very expensive) coal is burnt. This is a saving to the companies and the public, and less CO2.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 20, 2022 10:39 pm

Nonsense Nick. Even Obama admitted renewables drive up consumer prices.

https://youtu.be/CNSZ62xiD4M

Nick Stokes
Reply to  Eric Worrall
August 20, 2022 11:10 pm

Eric,
Here is the recent price history (AER) in Australia. SA, making heavy use of renewables, has come right down. Queensland, heavily into coal, has gone right up. NSW (coal) is pretty high too.

comment image

PCman999
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 20, 2022 11:28 pm

You really are a something with the stats aren’t you, trotting recent figures. Bring out figures going back at least to 2000, say, and include all the subsidies and monies spent on the extra powerlines to wind and solar farms that only produce power a fraction of the time, and the cost of storage, and any other special treatment and money that’s been needed to prop up Rube Goldberg-esque green power systems.

PCman999
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 20, 2022 11:19 pm

The public is paying more to maintain the coal power plants and their profits and supporting wind and solar that don’t produce enough when it’s needed. And the public will have to pay for battery storage as well.
Why do you even bother with these lying comments?

Aussies: anyone from Australia with knowledge of the historical power prices before the green kool-ade went around – what would power prices be like if the various governments didn’t interfere with the utilities and coal was at it’s current price (which is ridiculously high because of failed green power worldwide and the mad scramble to prop up grids).

Bob
August 20, 2022 10:43 pm

Governments are so stupid it takes my breath away.

Phillip Bratby
Reply to  Bob
August 20, 2022 11:13 pm

But we’ve known that for years and have been unable to do anything about it. It is impossible to get the voters to understand it and to get rid of stupid politicians.

PCman999
Reply to  Bob
August 20, 2022 11:21 pm

They are paid to be stupid, and being eloquently stupid gets them elected.

