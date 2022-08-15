Pelosi: Biden-Manchin climate bill will appease ‘angry’ Earth: ‘Mother Earth gets angry from time to time, & this legislation will help us address all of that’

From Climate Depot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Biden-Manchin climate: ‘Mother Earth gets angry from time to time, & this legislation will help us address all of that’

Climate Depot’s Morano Comments: “Has it comes to this, a climate bill in DC will appease ‘angry’ Mother Earth? Will human sacrifices be next to appease the ‘angry’ Earth gods? Actually, this bill will make humans sacrifice more by suffering from energy deprivation, supply chain issues, food shortages, inflation, debt, and bad science. Congress is allegedly passing this pork-barrel spending bill in Washington to make the Earth ‘happy’? But, the Earth — ‘angry’ or not — will not notice the impact on global CO2 emissions, let alone the climate! Is Pelosi’s comment what passes for intelligent climate discourse in Washington DC these days?!” See:Analysis: Biden’s 50% emissions reduction target for 2030 (if achieved) would have a ‘nearly unmeasurable’ impact on overall global CO2 emissions

August 14, 2022

CRAZY NANCY: "Mother Earth gets angry from time to time, and this legislation will help us address all of that."



pic.twitter.com/MhwEHszFjI — Benny Johnson 🍊 (@bennyjohnson) August 13, 2022

Blaming bad weather/hurricanes on Trump and/or ‘global warming’ is a throwback to medieval witchcraft – Book Excerpt

“The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change,” book excerpt:

Scholarly studies confirm that witch trials were on the upswing during the Little Ice Age. According to a 2012 Live Science article, “Historical records indicate that, worldwide, witch hunts occur more often during cold periods, possibly because people look for scapegoats to blame for crop failures and general economic hardship. Fitting the pattern, scholars argue that cold weather may have spurred the infamous Salem witch trials in 1692.” …

Princeton Professor Emeritus of Physics William Happer in 2017 drew parallels to today’s man-made climate change claims. “I don’t see a whole lot of difference between the consensus on climate change and the consensus on witches. At the witch trials in Salem the judges were educated at Harvard. This was supposedly 100 percent science. The one or two people who said there were no witches were immediately hung. Not much has changed,” Happer quipped. …

Salem State University historian Emerson Baker’s research agrees with Oster’s findings. “A harsh New England winter really may have set the stage for accusations of witchcraft,” noted a Live Science analysis of Baker’s research. The bad weather may have helped stir up the population’s psychological state into a full-blown mass hysteria.

Does Sacrifice Appease The Sun? ‘This is an age old idea used by Aztecs. It was well known at the time that global warming was ubiquitous and caused by a lack of human blood being spilled’

Today, ‘politicians now take a more subtle approach to human sacrifice. By raising energy prices, they can freeze people to death silently in their homes, which has the same effect of appeasing the CO2 gods’

2006: Catholic Cardinal George Pell: ‘In the past, pagans sacrificed animals and even humans in vain attempts to placate capricious and cruel gods. Today they demand a reduction in Co2 emissions’

But in a speech to US Catholic business leaders, Dr Pell said Western democracy was also suffering a crisis of confidence as evidenced by the decline in fertility rates. “Pagan emptiness” and Western fears of the uncontrollable forces of nature had contributed to “hysteric and extreme claims” about global warming.

“In the past, pagans sacrificed animals and even humans in vain attempts to placate capricious and cruel gods. Today they demand a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.”

Reality Check:

Analysis: Biden’s 50% emissions reduction target for 2030 (if achieved) would have a ‘nearly unmeasurable’ impact on overall global CO2 emissions

“Dr. Roger Pielke ran the numbers and found that, even if it achieved Biden’s 50% emissions-reduction target for 2030, which it almost certainly won’t, the impact on overall global emissions would be nearly unmeasurable.”

Climate Depot’s Morano comments: Biden is pushing for utterly meaningless climate-based emission reductions of CO2 that would have no potential impact on the climate — and even if fully achieved, would have no impact on global emissions! All of this as we further hammer America. Biden should have listened to his climate envoy John Kerry has admitted this publicly several times.

See: Flashback: John Kerry explains climate futility: If U.S. zeroed out CO2 emissions, it ‘still wouldn’t be enough to offset the carbon pollution coming from the rest of the world’

Watch: World Economic Forum touts Biden-Manchin climate/spending bill: ‘New US climate deal could pay people in the US to be more sustainable’

World Economic Forum claims Biden/Manchin. bill promotes ‘climate-smart agriculture’ – Is that what we call Sri Lanka & the Netherlands?!

Does that mean Bill Gates & China buy up all of your farmland?!

Stop The Manchin Green New Deal: Contrary to Manchin’s rhetoric, the deal contains many of most destructive elements of Green New Deal

Manchin’s Support May Hand EPA Power to Throttle Coal Industry – May allow EPA to work around Supreme Court’s recent CO2 ruling’

And now we know why Sen. Manchin cut a deal on energy bill – ‘Mandate completion of a natural gas pipeline through’ in West VA

Listen: Morano on Joe Piscopo Show on Manchin’s ‘massive pork barrel climate spending bill’ – ‘More inflation, more debt, more supply chain issues, more energy shortages, more blackouts’

Sen. Manchin caves to climate agenda – Agrees to ‘abrupt deal’ deal w/ Sen. Schumer – Will raise $739 billion in taxes, spend $369 billion on ‘climate initiatives’

AOL News: Senators Manchin, and Schumer report an abrupt deal on health, energy, taxes – “Measure would raise $739 billion over 10 years in revenue, the biggest chunk coming from a 15% corporate minimum tax. It would spend $369 billion on energy and climate initiatives.”

NYT: “The plan would raise most of its new tax revenue, an estimated $313 billion, by imposing a minimum tax on the so-called book income of large corporations, like Amazon and FedEx, that currently use tax credits and other maneuvers to reduce their tax rates below the 21 percent corporate income tax rate in the United States.”

