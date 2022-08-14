Polar Bears

Susan Crockford Interviewed on Tom Nelson’s Podcast

Charles Rotter
Tom Nelson

Dr. Susan Crockford is a professional zoologist with a special interest in evolutionary theory and dozens of peer-reviewed papers on a variety of topics; from 2004-2019 she was an adjunct professor at the University of Victoria, British Columbia. Since 2012, she has challenged claims that polar bears and other Arctic species face devastation due to loss of summer sea ice, which over the years has generated a surprisingly nasty backlash from climate activists and their supporters. She blogs at http://polarbearscience.com.

Her books include The Polar Bear Catastrophe That Never Happened, Sir David Attenborough and the Walrus Deception, Polar Bear Facts & Myths (for kids), and (for fiction lovers) a polar bear attack thriller set in Newfoundland called EATEN.

