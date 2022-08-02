Climate Scientist Andrew Dessler Proves Renewable Energy is Useless

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; You would think after spending uncounted trillions on renewables, there should be some evidence of decoupling between electricity prices and the cost of fossil fuel.

fossil fuels are driving increases in the price of electricity. more evidence that fossil fuels are an economic disaster in addition to being an environmental disaster. pic.twitter.com/mJuSQ5J6oH — Andrew Dessler (@AndrewDessler) July 30, 2022

Andrew Dessler is the Director of the Texas Center for Climate Studies and the Reta A. Haynes Chair in Geosciences.

The problem is Dessler is ignoring the trillions of dollars the USA and the rest of the world has already spent on renewables.

A reasonable expectation would be that all the previous investments in renewables should have yielded some value. But the graph provided by Dessler says it all – when the price of gas goes up, the price of electricity goes up in lockstep.

Renewables are doing nothing to liberate us from the pain of high gas prices.

Politicians have noticed – the smarter politicians are busy making excuses about why the price of electricity is still tied to the price of fuel, acting like government intervention is required to correct the market. I guess even politicians have finally realised that the truth is too embarrassing to admit – renewables are useless.

All the trillions of dollars spent on building and installing renewables have been a total waste of money.

Thank you Andrew Dessler, for helping to make our case for us.

