Climate Politics

British MET Climate Change Clergy Face Unprecedented Social Media Uprising

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
28 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

The British people have finally had enough, after attempts by the MET to link the heatwave to climate change triggered an unprecedented social media backlash.

Weather forecasters faced accusations of LYING and scaremongering during this month’s extreme heatwave as leading meteorologists condemn unprecedented levels of trolling in hundreds of abusive tweets and emails

  • The Met Office’s lead meteorologist asked for ‘a bit of respect’  for his colleagues
  • It comes after reports linking the heatwave to climate change riled up viewers
  • Climate change made the unprecedented temperatures ‘ten times more likely’  
  • Online abusers even accused TV meteorologists of lying and being blackmailed

By MARK TOVEY FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 22:20 AEST, 29 July 2022 | UPDATED: 01:18 AEST, 30 July 2022

Weather forecasters have been the target of ‘unprecedented levels of trolling’ this month, as keyboard warriors took to social media to accuse TV meteorologists of spreading hysteria during the heatwave. 

The BBC‘s weather team said they were inundated with comments on social media telling them to ‘get a grip’, while others questioned the accuracy of their reports as the nation sweltered in heat that got as high as 40C.

Social media trolls seemed whipped up by reports linking the heatwave with secular trends caused by climate change, according to the Royal Meteorological Society who said their forecasters were also targeted along with forecasters from the Met Office. 

According to the Met Office, climate change made the heatwave ten times more likely – although it is not possible to conclude causation definitively. 

BBC meteorologist Matt Taylor said he had found the amount of online abuse levelled at him this month ‘depressing’.

He said: ‘Ít’s a more abusive tone than I’ve ever received. 

‘I switched off a bit from it all as it became too depressing to read some of the responses.’

The Royal Meteorological Society also weighed in on the pushback received by their members during the heatwave.

The society’s chief executive Professor Liz Bentley said members had faced ‘public ridicule, accusations of lying or suggestions of being blackmailed’.

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11061601/Weather-forecasters-faced-accusations-scaremongering-months-extreme-heatwave.html

WUWT does not condone physical threats or violence. But I understand the anger. Britain faces a horror winter of spiralling price rises and shortages, in my opinion largely a consequence of a long term MET office and BBC climate scare campaign which undermined mainstream political support for reliable energy.

My question, what are the people hurling abuse and threats expecting to achieve?

Before I read Climategate I thought alarmists were all scientific frauds, but after I read Climategate I realised there is a range of motivations. Many if not all of them actually believe. Even when they hide declines or try to have open minded science journal editors fired, or manipulate data from New Zealand which strongly suggests the MWP was global, they think they are being the good guys. So there is no point threatening or hurling abuse. People who believe they are the good guys put up with abuse, because they believe their mission to help others is more important than their personal comfort.

So how do we fix the unaffordable green energy mess the MET and BBC have helped create?

The best course in my opinion is to find and vote for politicians whose priority is fixing today’s problems, rather than politicians whose obsession is what the weather will be like after we are all dead. Even if this means voting for minority party candidates.

Please don’t fall for the political canvasser canard that a minority candidate vote in Britain’s first past the post system is a wasted vote. Politicians watch minority votes like hawks, minority candidate support is their weather vane for what their voters really want.

So long as mainstream political canvassers can cajole you into voting mainstream, they don’t care if you have a few gripes. But a large breakout in favour of climate skeptic candidates would be a real shock to the political system.

Just look at Brexit. Nigel Farage‘s UKIP never achieved sizeable representation in Westminster Parliament. But they came close to a breakthrough. The threat of a voter support breakthrough was enough to persuade then Prime Minister David Cameron to hold the Brexit referendum, which Cameron thought would put the issue to bed. Cameron misjudged and lost.

If nobody had voted for UKIP, even though they knew their candidate was unlikely to win, in my opinion there would have been no Brexit referendum.

The same political formula could work for fixing Britain’s broken, overpriced energy system. If enough British people vote for politicians whose focus is today’s problems, even if those candidates don’t win, politicians will be panicked into responding. It will no longer matter what MET and BBC climate scaremongers believe or say, if they lose their position of influence.

“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.” – C.S. Lewis.

Andrew Wilkins
July 30, 2022 2:08 am

People pointing out MET office errors and posting graphs and data is trolling, according to the MET. In their world, anybody questioning the green religion is an apostate.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Andrew Wilkins
John McCabe
July 30, 2022 2:11 am

Show me a candidate who’s not spouting off about CAGW and I’ll vote for them (probably).

HotScot
Reply to  John McCabe
July 30, 2022 3:22 am

Steve Baker MP (Trustee of the GWPF), Suella Braverman MP (Attorney General) and Kemi Badenoch MP.

All have spoken out against NetZero.

Don’t watch who the next PM is, watch the Cabinet choices. Baker, Braverman and Badenoch may well be included and if they are you know which direction the wind is blowing.

Andrew Wilkins
July 30, 2022 2:13 am

‘Anecdotally, abusive comments increase when the message about climate change is intrinsic to the story’, she said.

The Met Office’s lead meteorologist Alex Deakin urged trolls to ‘show a bit of respect’ for his beleaguered colleagues.

He told the BBC: ‘I find it more frustrating and offensive for my colleagues – some of the great minds in climate science….

“great minds in climate science” ROFLMAO!!!
They’ve noticed the increase in “abusive” comments when they shoe-horn in climate change. Shouldn’t that be a sign to them that people are fed up with the CAGW rubbish?

Ken Irwin
July 30, 2022 2:15 am

As you said – “they believe”

That is dogma not science.

Simonsays
Reply to  Ken Irwin
July 30, 2022 2:45 am

It’s worse than that, it’s a cult. Think Jonestown but on a global scale. How you get people out of the climate cult I have no idea, but putting the facts that we don’t have a climate crisis only seems to trigger them to make more and more crazy claims that the planet is going to burn in the next 8 years. How does this end?

Tim Gorman
Reply to  Simonsays
July 30, 2022 3:33 am

The Jonestown cult ending was group suicide by poison. That’s the same ending the CAGW cult is headed for – mass death using starvation and cold instead of poisoning.

Alan
July 30, 2022 2:35 am

Best we sceptics don’t go the way of X rebellion etc.
Don’t alienate potential support. Keep it rational and be polite.

fretslider
July 30, 2022 2:35 am

The BBC can’t even be truthful about this

Abuse? They haven’t produced any evidence of abuse…

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2022/07/29/bbc-weather-forecasters-dont-like-the-truth/

MrGrimNasty
Reply to  fretslider
July 30, 2022 2:44 am

Indeed, their definition of abuse seems to be any comment challenging their laughable saturation climate propaganda obsession with a bit of frustration and sarcasm.

rah
Reply to  fretslider
July 30, 2022 2:48 am

Disagreeing or proving their claims to be BS is “abuse” in their eyes.

bill bates
July 30, 2022 2:36 am

Their plus 30degree Celsius days lasted for all of three days (17 to 19 July), does that qualify as a Heat Wave?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  bill bates
July 30, 2022 3:27 am

Only if you refuse to remove your waistcoat 😉

Terri Jackson
July 30, 2022 2:38 am

the fires were a result of DEW from space directed energy weapon, quite deliberate . The trees were all unaffected. directed energy weapons were used in America to cause the same problem, trees untouched. The houses were targeted vertically. This is all to promote the need for NWO. Dont be fooled by these globalist rabble.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Terri Jackson
July 30, 2022 3:32 am

Um, no…

rah
July 30, 2022 2:46 am

I really don’t think that it is going to be much different here in the states.
I mean check this out:

New Mexico And Las Vegas Declare Emergency, With Less Than 50 Days Of Clean Water Supply Left, While Casinos Get Flooded – winepressnews.com

And this:
https://youtu.be/Algvl_py4OQ

Arne
July 30, 2022 2:56 am

You only have to read the examples of ‘abusive’ tweets which the BBC have published to see that they are nothing of the kind. All the tweets I’ve read simply contain reasonable criticism which they are now weaponising by defining it as ‘abusive’. The Daily Mail quoted a ‘Met office source’ who allegedly told them that thousands are going to die prior to the heatwave of a few days ago. I e mailed the Met and asked them to confirm this quote and requested the identity of the person who provided it. I have yet to receive a reply. I have no doubt I will have been labelled an abusive stalker for having the temerity of holding them to account.

Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  Arne
July 30, 2022 3:43 am

It was John Hammond, see my post below.

ozspeaksup
July 30, 2022 3:01 am

looking at the DM , anytime climate crud gets a run the realists are now waaaay more than the truebelievers by about 50 or more to 1, it was’nt always like that . quite cheering actually
same thing in advertiser in aus climate scare items do NOT get a huge support anymore though the odds are less here

JBW
July 30, 2022 3:01 am

Just look at Brexit. Nigel Farage‘s UKIP never achieved sizeable representation in Westminster Parliament. But they came close to a breakthrough.”

True – but where is a candidate with the sort of charisma and dedication to a single topic that Nigel had?

Voting for any independent Tom, Dick or Harry is not likely to gain anything – I know, I have been voting that way for years. Only UKIP managed the trick, and it collapsed as soon as Farage left.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  JBW
July 30, 2022 3:26 am

I like Farage, I once had the privilege of speaking one on one with him for 15 minutes at a book launch. He’s the only political leader I ever met who still seems normal, even when you see him up close.

Farage once appointed Lord Monckton to be UKIP’s climate spokesman, so I think his views on climate alarmism are pretty obvious.

If Farage can lead the return to energy sanity I think he will. But he’s carried the burden for a long time, and paid a heavy price. If Farage wants to pass the torch on, someone else will step forward. Like the old saying, cometh the hour, cometh the man.

Last edited 34 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
Ian Johnson
July 30, 2022 3:06 am

What a bunch of cry babies. They’re supposed to be adults.

2hotel9
July 30, 2022 3:16 am

See, chi’drens, you can only lie for so long before people tell you to f*ck off. Next step? Making them f*ck off.

fretslider
July 30, 2022 3:22 am

Of all tyrannies, the Parliamentary dictatorship is the oldest of them all

HotScot
July 30, 2022 3:28 am

I don’t think the public expressing “Get a grip” is either threatening or abusive.

It is also natural and healthy to be angry and to express that anger in the face of institutional bias we are paying for. We expect and demand that the BBC is impartial. Showing post box red maps is not rational, its hysterical.

We can write to the BBC and the MET until we are blue in the face, they ignore us all. That frustration has boiled over and, quite rightly, both got a hard time from the public.

The alternative is that the public take to the streets, just like XR do, what would the BBC and the MET office rather we do.

Right-Handed Shark
July 30, 2022 3:32 am

It was pretty obvious from the first signs of a spell of warm weather approaching that it was going to be a propaganda exercise. Out were the normal green GB maps with symbols what to expect in the regions, (sun, cloud, rain etc) in were the angry red maps and “red” warnings. By Sunday evening they were saying temperatures “may reach 40ºC”. Monday morning they ramped up pretty much hourly, 41, 42 and eventually 43 by midday. Certainly by that point they had a better idea of what temperatures actually would be, but they chose to pile on the alarmist narrative. As the warmest part of the day came and went, the actual figures started to roll in and most were below 40, a few that surpassed 40 but were from known UHI contaminated sites (but not acknowledged as such) and at least 2 of the 43 reports that I saw not from official recording sites so unverifiable. Yes, it was unusually warm for the UK, but these were mostly spikes, not sustained temperatures. Few, if any, died directly from the heat as had been warned:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bk6YLxxStVk (clip from 40 seconds in, strangely hard to find on UK news sites after the event)

The Met office deserve to be called out for the alarmist claptrap they were spewing out. This year the UK is enjoying an actual summer, and whilst that may be rare it’s certainly not unprecedented. I can recall warm spells when I was growing up, but modern instrumentation is much more sophisticated and misses nothing, back then they were analogue instruments and not monitored constantly so possibly missed the spikes that they catch now. I don’t have any actual records, but I can confirm that there were days when it was hot enough to melt asphalt in the 1960’s in the UK. If I had known back then that it would ever be an issue I would’ve kept meticulous records.

Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  Right-Handed Shark
July 30, 2022 3:51 am

D’oh! Sorry, got my dates mixed up, replace Sunday with Monday and Monday with Tuesday.

