Bjorn Lomborg on Sri Lanka, via Twitter

Long BBC story about Sri Lanka and tea

and not 𝗼𝗻𝗲 mention that the catastrophe was because the President decided to have Sri Lanka go organic on April 27, 2021

Almost as if this is not politically correct to say?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-62221355

President very clear that he wanted to get rid of synthetic fertilizers for health reasons, not to save money

https://www.ft.lk/news/Organic-fertiliser-for-a-healthy-future-generation-President/56-717817

A 20-step plan to transform Sri Lanka into “green socio-economy”

renewable energy

environmentally designed urban houses

reduce banned plastic (?)

25% extra tax on cars

“Encouraging mass media to spread environment friendly programs among the masses”

Just like Bloomberg couldn’t make themselves say that it was because of Sri Lanka going organic

How odd



Talking about Sri Lanka, Bloomberg mentions many, many poor policies



except this inconvenient one: the nation went completely organic in 2021



and it went catastrophically wrong, undercutting the country's food productionhttps://t.co/QkFL564nKjhttps://t.co/6X1f6Tboub — Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) July 11, 2022

