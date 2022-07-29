Agriculture Climate Economics Climate News

Bjorn Lomborg on Sri Lanka, via Twitter

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
4 Comments

How odd

Originally tweeted by Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) on July 19, 2022.

Long BBC story about Sri Lanka and tea

and not 𝗼𝗻𝗲 mention that the catastrophe was because the President decided to have Sri Lanka go organic on April 27, 2021

Almost as if this is not politically correct to say?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-62221355

President very clear that he wanted to get rid of synthetic fertilizers for health reasons, not to save money

https://www.ft.lk/news/Organic-fertiliser-for-a-healthy-future-generation-President/56-717817

Sri Lanka will become first country to be free of chemical fertilizer; President

A 20-step plan to transform Sri Lanka into “green socio-economy”

renewable energy
environmentally designed urban houses
reduce banned plastic (?)
25% extra tax on cars
“Encouraging mass media to spread environment friendly programs among the masses”

Cabinet nod to President’s proposal to ban chemical fertilizer and pesticides

Just like Bloomberg couldn’t make themselves say that it was because of Sri Lanka going organic

Originally tweeted by Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) on July 19, 2022.

4 Comments
Cam_S
July 29, 2022 10:31 pm

Canada is next…

Reply
Cam_S
Reply to  Cam_S
July 29, 2022 10:51 pm

Canada wants to cut fertilizer emissions, but farmers say it could result in less food
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s push to accelerate the fight against climate change is sparking a showdown with the nation’s farmers, who say it’s threatening food supplies — and their profits.

https://financialpost.com/commodities/agriculture/trudeau-spars-with-farmers-on-climate-plan-risking-grain-output

Reply
Andy Espersen
July 29, 2022 10:37 pm

Yes – that is most definitely extremely weird. It simply does not make sense.

But I expect that very suddenly, i.e. no later than the half-term US elections later this year, there will be a sudden awakening in the main, woke media. One little boy will shout, and his words will go from mouth to mouth : “BUT THE EMPEROR HAS GOT NOTHING ON!!”

Reply
Brad
Reply to  Andy Espersen
July 29, 2022 10:41 pm

The real problem explained…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/07/29/the-biggest-problem/

Share with everyone!!

Reply
