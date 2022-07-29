Bjorn Lomborg on Sri Lanka, via Twitter

How odd
Long BBC story about Sri Lanka and tea
and not 𝗼𝗻𝗲 mention that the catastrophe was because the President decided to have Sri Lanka go organic on April 27, 2021
Almost as if this is not politically correct to say?
President very clear that he wanted to get rid of synthetic fertilizers for health reasons, not to save money
https://www.ft.lk/news/Organic-fertiliser-for-a-healthy-future-generation-President/56-717817
A 20-step plan to transform Sri Lanka into “green socio-economy”
renewable energy
environmentally designed urban houses
reduce banned plastic (?)
25% extra tax on cars
“Encouraging mass media to spread environment friendly programs among the masses”
Just like Bloomberg couldn’t make themselves say that it was because of Sri Lanka going organic
