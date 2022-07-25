Al Gore: “climate deniers are … similar to all of those … law … officers in Uvalde, Texas”

Essay by Eric Worrall

I cannot imagine what must be going through the minds of Uvalde parents, teachers, survivors and responders, as they watch former Vice President Al Gore use their pain as a green political prop.

Al Gore compares ‘climate deniers’ to Uvalde police officers

“They heard the screams, they heard the gunshots, and nobody stepped forward,” he said of law enforcement at the Texas school shooting.

By DAVID COHEN

07/24/2022 08:23 AM EDT

Updated: 07/24/2022 10:03 AM EDT

Former Vice President Al Gore compared “climate deniers” to those law enforcement officials who waited more than an hour to attack the gunman in Uvalde, Texas, who killed 21 students and teachers.

“You know, the climate deniers are really in some ways similar to all of those almost 400 law enforcement officers in Uvalde, Texas, who were waiting outside an unlocked door while the children were being massacred,” he said in an interview with host Chuck Todd to air Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “They heard the screams, they heard the gunshots, and nobody stepped forward.”

He added about that May shooting: “And God bless those families who’ve suffered so much. And law enforcement officials tell us that’s not typical of what law enforcement usually does. And confronted with this global emergency, what we’re doing with our inaction and failing to walk through the door and stop the killing is not typical of what we are capable of as human beings. We do have the solutions.”

