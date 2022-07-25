Climate ugliness

Al Gore Disgustingly Compared Climate Skeptics to Uvalde Police Who Allowed Children to Be Massacred

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
29 Comments

Jim Steele

On July 24th on  Meet the Press, Chuck Todd interviewed Al Gore suggesting he is a prophet. Todd ignored all Gore’s failed predictions but started by fearmongering a mix of troubling headlines that have nothing to do with CO2 “

Todd stated, “You know, this week felt like your PowerPoint from Inconvenient Truth come to life. Some of the headlines: The Colorado River having to do water rations, the Monarch butterfly declared an endangered species. We had the ice melt in Greenland, record high temperatures in the UK, wildfires in France and Greece, the Rio Grande is running dry in New Mexico. It’s here. How much do you look back at what you warned and suddenly you see it come to life?”

Midway through the interview Gore then disgustingly suggests those who don’t act on climate change are similar to Uvalde police who did not act to save the children from being massacred. Their fear mongering knows no bounds!

Gore stated, “You know, the climate deniers are really in some ways similar to all of those almost 400 law enforcement officers in Uvalde, Texas, who were waiting outside an unlocked door while the children were being massacred. They heard the screams, they heard the gunshots, and nobody stepped forward. And god bless those families who’ve suffered so much.”

The interview was so disgusting I almost puked. Just to clear up some Todd’s dishonest ignorant statements and omissions:

Greenland’s ice sheet oscillates. It looks like Greenland ice is rebounding and will gain ice this year, similar to the gains made between the 1960s and 90s. Of course, Todd failed to mention Gore’s failed predictions.

The lack of water in Colorado and Rio Grande has nothing to do with greenhouse gases. It is partly due to how humans are using that water and partly due to atmospheric circulation not delivering the rains. Global warming should increase the rains that fall during the summer monsoons, not reduce the rains.

The Monarch butterfly’s greatest die-off happened in the winter when they froze to death. Added to that fact, the Monarch’s main food is the milkweed plants, a weed that competes with crops. So milkweed is being eliminated where it grows between crop rows.

All Mediterranean climates like California experience dry, hot summers, and thus are always fire prone. Localities should expect fire frequencies ranging from every 10 to 60 years. Fires in France and Greece are to be expected.Human-environmental interactions in Mediterranean climate regions from the Pleistocene to the Anthropocene - ScienceDirect

29 Comments
Jim Steele
July 25, 2022 2:09 pm

There is an all out push to suggest we are experiencing record high temperatures. But there will always be new records at one locality but not in nearby regions. Thus a more honest look at record high temperatures would be to look at reecords for each state.
Of the 52 record high temperatures in the USA’s states (plus Puerto Rico and DC) 32 record highs were set between 1911 and 1937.

State Record HIgh Temperatures pre 1937.jpg
7
Reply
Jim Steele
Reply to  Jim Steele
July 25, 2022 2:09 pm

Of the 52 record high temperatures in the USA’s states (plus Puerto Rico and DC) only 20 record highs were set in the following 80 years, and only 12 set in the 30 years since 1990. There is no crisis and Gore and Chuck Todd are dishonest fear mongers

USA State record Temperatures post 1950.jpg
6
Reply
Joe Houde
July 25, 2022 2:09 pm

Al is right. Great analogy!

-13
Reply
Jim Steele
Reply to  Joe Houde
July 25, 2022 2:13 pm

Al Gore is a fear mongering slimeball! Save the world by following his failed predictions. The putrid dregs of politics and the media like Meet the Press

11
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Jim Steele
July 25, 2022 2:31 pm

Jim, every time I read something from you or Willis I think there might be a little bit of hope for Kalifornia.

4
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Ron Long
July 25, 2022 3:14 pm

There are lots of good folks in Cali, beyond Jim and Willis. Maybe a million. Problem is, Cali (legal) population is over 39 million. So a very little bit of hope.

0
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Joe Houde
July 25, 2022 2:41 pm

A member of Gore’s congregation finally comes to his defense.

Tell me, if Al had passed his Divinity Studies qualification, and took up preaching the Old Testament religion instead of the more financially rewarding Global Warming catechism, would you have ardently followed him in that belief system?

5
Reply
Gunga Din
Reply to  Joe Houde
July 25, 2022 2:51 pm

“Al is right.”
Really?
CO2 is rising.
Polar Bears are fine.
The Arctic hasn’t melted.
He’s never been elected President.

7
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Joe Houde
July 25, 2022 2:56 pm

Al is a douche

3
Reply
Peter K
Reply to  Joe Houde
July 25, 2022 3:11 pm

Big Al, along with Oz’s Tim Flannery have to keep their “dreams alive”, via main stream media, to divert possible fraud charges.

1
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  Joe Houde
July 25, 2022 3:16 pm

You know, the climate deniers are really in some ways similar to all of those almost 400 law enforcement officers in Uvalde, Texas, who were waiting outside an unlocked door while the children were being massacred. They heard the screams, they heard the gunshots, and nobody stepped forward. And god bless those families who’ve suffered so much.”

You agree with this ugly statement?

For one thing skeptics don’t deny climate change a LIE you embrace which shows you are not thinking this through while you agree with a man who made millions off this AGW scamming and has a high CO2 emitting lifestyle.

You didn’t address anything in the post that shows Gore is fearmongering and divisive with his usual lies and hypocritical postering.﻿

2
Reply
GeologyJim
Reply to  Joe Houde
July 25, 2022 3:33 pm

As I recall, a massage therapist at an upscale hotel in Oregon described Al as “a giggling crazed sex poodle” after his unwanted advances on her – back in the day. Ex-wife Tipper doesn’t think much of him either.

In my estimation, Al Gore has been “right” about as often as Paul Ehrlich and John Holdren combined.

Political life eventually allows us all to view the clowns behind the make-up. Revealing, but not pretty

0
Reply
Robert B
July 25, 2022 2:09 pm

These people are like the copper with a black heart. They want to be a crook or find an excuse to bully another human being, maybe even causing suffering like those who light fires, while looking like they are serving their community.

Real concern for the community and they would be afraid to shoot someone holding a banana.

1
Reply
gowest
July 25, 2022 2:19 pm

Al Gore is the loudest of the gang of black suited paper wagglers being sprayed by dutch farmers crap…. clutching at hot day straws while global cooling and recession creep up on us!

3
Reply
Rud Istvan
July 25, 2022 2:29 pm

There are a lot of pandering global warming hypocrites as disgusting and factually wrong as Big Al Gorical. John Kerry is easily one. Obama with his new seaside mansion is another. All feeding directly or indirectly at the renewable subsidy trough. Plus thousands wining and dining at public expense at the annual COP confabs.

And then there are the thousands of ‘climate scientists’ feeding at the climate science grant trough despite the fact that according to them the science was already supposedly settled. Settled science doesn’t need more study….but that would put the IPCC out of business and that would end their fun.

4
Reply
mikewaite
July 25, 2022 2:36 pm

Al Gore open his mouth and what’s this ? the ENSO meter has dropped significantly from where it was yesterday. I have seen people here mention the Gore Effect – and I thought that it was a joke , but clearly not.

1
Reply
Gunga Din
July 25, 2022 2:44 pm

I remember “The Gore Effect”.
It seems that everywhere he went to preach CAGW, an unseasonable cold spell would hit.
Hmm … Does that mean he’s been hiding out at the North Pole and that’s why the Artic Ice Cap didn’t melt?

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Gunga Din
July 25, 2022 3:16 pm

He always liked playing Santa Claus—gave stuff away for votes.

0
Reply
John Garrett
July 25, 2022 2:46 pm

Chuck Todd is a lowlife.

There’s just no getting around the fact that he’s scum.

As for Gore, everybody around this place already knows that the man is a nutjob and a liar (and that’s a bad combination).

3
Reply
Derg
Reply to  John Garrett
July 25, 2022 2:58 pm

This ^

0
Reply
David S
July 25, 2022 2:59 pm

Al who?

1
Reply
Michael in Dublin
July 25, 2022 3:02 pm

Gore’s blathering is the least of our problems.

Consider the green lunacy in the UK (if the DM is to be believed):
Britain was forced to get its electricity from Belgium during heatwave to stop blackout in London and paid the highest price on record – 5,000% HIGHER than typical price after negotiation that could now send household bills SOARING

Our Irish politicians led by the Green Party are in lockstep with the UK greenies.

Last edited 57 minutes ago by Michael in Dublin
2
Reply
ResourceGuy
July 25, 2022 3:06 pm

Victims as stage props for more victimization and justification

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
July 25, 2022 3:10 pm

I do hope he has offered to help the campaigns of a lot of Dems.

0
Reply
Call me a skeptic
Reply to  ResourceGuy
July 25, 2022 3:27 pm

Chuck Todd is the waterboy/lap dog of the DNC. Al Gore is a known fraud. Anything that comes out of either of their mouths should be ignored, period.

0
Reply
Bob Tisdale
Editor
July 25, 2022 3:37 pm

Even Bill O’Reilly had to comment on Al Gore’s odious comparison:
Al Gore’s Odious Comparison – YouTube

Regards,
Bob

1
Reply
Chris Hanley
July 25, 2022 3:40 pm

Al Gore is the ‘Elmer Gantry’ of the climate cult preaching ‘hellfire and brimstone’ to credulous believers while enjoying an ensuing lifestyle completely at odds with his sermonizing.

Last edited 14 minutes ago by Chris Hanley
0
Reply
Gregg Eshelman
July 25, 2022 3:47 pm

Monarch butterflies aren’t endangered. The ones pushing that lie have falsely claimed that non-migratory populations of the butterflies are “subspecies” but all of them, everywhere they are found around the world, are genetically the same.

0
Reply
MarkW2
July 25, 2022 3:56 pm

This reminds me very much of the “Hitler argument”, or Godwin’s law, which applies to social media and effectively says that the longer an online argument goes on the greater the probability that someone will be compared to Hitler.

It’s widely accepted that by resorting to the lowest possible form of insult the person making such an accusation has run out of reasonable points to support their view and has therefore lost the argument.

I’d say that pretty much sums up what’s happening here. Gore’s clearly desperate, otherwise why lower himself to such an absurd and offensive accusation.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

%d bloggers like this: