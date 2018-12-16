On December 14, 2008, former presidential candidate Al Gore predicted the North Polar Ice Cap would be completely ice free in five years. As reported on WUWT, Gore made the prediction to a German TV audience at the COP15 Climate Conference:
Al warned them that “the entire North ‘polarized’ cap will disappear in 5 years.”
Watch the video:
Here’s the polar ice cap extent today:
As you can see from the graph above, Arctic sea ice came nowhere close to disappearing during the summer minimum, and has rebounded to be within 2 standard deviations in the last few weeks.
During the summer minimum, the North polar ice cap looked like this:
The sea ice extent today:
Why does anyone listen to Al Gore ?
35 thoughts on “Ten years ago, @AlGore predicted the North polar ice cap would be gone. Inconveniently, it’s still there”
Outside the near-frame, looking back, it’s a myth, looking forward, it’s a prophecy.
Ahh….cold hard truths are stubborn things.
In the case of polar bears (another of his fanciful prognostications) they are also very dangerous.
Al “the carnival barker” Gore
I love hanging chad. Imagine what might have happened.
You left out … “multi-millionaire “ … carnival barker, Al Gore
Al Gore is 100% scam or he is stupid, you pick……
Stephen he is still cashing checks. Man has to earn a living
I hear his home has an obscenely large energy bill.
Yup…each one of them.
All gigantic mansions do.
And his yachts, well…
They are not mutually exclusive.
Steven, You’ve created a False choice (false dilemma) fallacy with the use of the “or” operator.
I choose “both.”
Steven, that is a tough question. Algore flunked out of Seminary School, which suggests stupid, but he also hss raised 300Million$ by scamming, so the stupid part is thrown into question. I hope I don’ wake up in the middle of the night trying to figure this one out.
OMG, less than 4 Wadhams!
That is virtually zero.
The only question on my mind is, how could humanity possibly survive a slightly less fatally frigid and marginally smaller polar wasteland death zone?
The unspeakable catastrophe of a somewhat less ice-bound frozen Hell taking up a sizable fraction of our planet’s surface is truly the stuff of adult nightmares.
It is a very good thing that no one has ever wasted the time explaining just how deadly a threat melting ice is…we have none to spare!
For the love of all that is just and good on our world…just put an end to this crazy obsession with having plenty to eat and staying warm and healthy!
Our lives depend on it.
An ice free arctic would mean easier access to the mineral wealth of the arctic.
My bet is Gore will be skeletal 6ft under by the time 10% of the ice is gone.
Worthlesw parasite, may his atoms wander the universe for eternity, and thats quite a long time in old money.
Half of the USA voters thought the socialist charlatan Al Gore should be president in 2000.
The same group voted for the socialist Obama regime. Twice.
The same group is having an extended #resist tantrum because Donald Trump is our President today.
Seems to be a trend here……
”Seems to be a trend here……”
Yeah fast track evolution, those people are fundamentally different than us,…..
There is no reconciliation, when they talk about reducing the numbers of humans they mean us, and then the savages in their their schithole,……
When they they go all Kalergi they mean their ”new re-educated race of peoples.
Theres nothing but genocide’s coming over the next century,..
The free minds and the hive minds.
Sadly, I have to agree …
50% of any population anywhere are below average intelligence.
To all those who believed Gore back then, do you still believe him today?
Why pick this prediction? All, as in every one, of the predictions based on AGW hysteria have not come to pass. When will the people realize the king is wearing no clothes?
The play called was end around no one there. The play executed is the gore sneak
RE: “the king is wearing no clothes”….
Argggh – that’s an image of Gore I don’t want in my mind!
I saw this plastered on the front page of the Los Angeles Times this morning…oh, wait…
It is a fatal flaw of the human condition-instinctively believe the first thing you hear. If you have the brain capacity, you might analyse it later, then recognise it as a lie.
It should be once bitten, twice shy where the purveyor of lies loses credibility and is ridiculed and ignored. How many of the prophecies of climate doom and gloom have come true? ZERO. Why do total fools keep believing and believing these apocalyptic fairy-tales without any scrutiny? You would expect this blind belief from those still in diapers. The brand of diapers worn by the climate babies is CryBaby brand. These are the ones designed to be full of s…. lean to the left and fall apart with crocodile tears.
Al Gore has predictions that are repeatedly totally wrong, so why should anyone still listen to his rubbish. Judging by his track record, we should be able to confidently predict that his next prediction will again be totally wrong. How convenient that he is raking in billions trading air.
The Emperor is wearing no clothes.
I realize Algor is not a scientist – but seeing as how he apparently speaks for so many “climate scientists”, or at least they stay quiet and do not set the record straight, why isn’t this an example of a prediction based on a theory or hypothesis that has now been falsified? And thus the theory should be thrown out or a least not given credence, since there is so much evidence against the propositions that CO2 is the temperature control knob for the planet, and that Man is causing whatever warming is taking place (and just ignoring natural variability and other possible causes on time scales of hundreds and thousands of years, not 30 years or 10 years or one winter or one summer)?
missed a slash there didn’t I?
Am probably anxious about something – it is what happens yanno.
The scary part is that this snake oil salesman was almost POTUS!
The worst part of the Gore scam is that almost all school children in Canadian schools were entertained by being forced to view “An Inconvenient Truth” . What is still happening is that many children are being fed a diet of global warming/ climate change BS in our schools. Go Figure.
There’s always going to be new, young recruits to brainwash – that’s why the propaganda keeps coming.
The “climate change” movement no longer makes such rookie mistakes. Now they make broad, sweeping claims based on nothing but emotion like “the effects of climate change are already upon us, with more extreme storms, fires, and floods”. Or the claim that the migrant caravan is caused in part by “climate change”. Of course their biggest pseudo-prediction now is of “Climate Catastrophe” by 2030. And now the lying scoundrels and fraudsters in Katowice have claimed “success” in putting together some sort of climate rulebook. Enough to make you sick.
https://cop24.gov.pl/news/news-details/news/success-of-cop24-in-katowice-we-have-a-global-climate-agreement/
Will Al pay my heating bill? It’s been fkcuing freezing here for the last several weeks …
I was counting on his prediction of a warming planet, so I decided to NOT replace my old inefficient furnace … because Al promised … all scientificy and whatnot … that I wouldn’t NEED a furnace anymore!
Now I am freezing … AND … my PG&E rates are skyrocketing! Al OWES me!!!!
Unfortunately Al Gore is still being listened to, coutesy of the MSM. He reminds me of the rampant priest in his pulpit dishing out fire and brimstone upon his compliant congregation.
I once thought we had moved beyond that; but it appears the new eco religion has moved into the vacuum.