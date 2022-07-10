petroleum

Biden Seeks a Global Agreement to Cap Russian Oil Prices

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
4 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Biden thinks he can reduce the money flowing to Russia’s military by organising a global oil purchasing cartel.

US, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War Financing

US also weighing enforcement tools, including sanctions

Secondary sanctions seen as a measure of last resort

By Alberto Nardelli, Jennifer Jacobs, and Annmarie Hordern
7 July 2022, 01:25 GMT+10

The US and its allies have discussed trying to cap the price on Russian oil between $40 and about $60 a barrel, according to people familiar with the matter.

Allies have been exploring several ways to limit Russia’s oil revenues while minimizing the impact on their own economies in discussions that began in the run-up to the Group of Seven summit. 

At the summit in Germany on June 28 leaders agreed to explore options to cap prices by banning insurance and transportation services needed to ship Russian crude and petroleum products unless the oil is purchased below an agreed price.

A more specific threshold would depend on market conditions when a cap is agreed and those could change significantly. Before Monday’s mini-rout in headline oil prices, Russian crude was probably trading around the $80-a-barrel mark. Information about transactions in the nation’s barrels has become less visible since the invasion.

Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-07-06/us-and-allies-discuss-capping-russian-oil-prices-at-40-60

This cartel has no chance of working, like a lot of Biden’s economic ideas. India makes no secret they are buying all the oil Russia can ship, and are probably even shipping some of their imported Russian oil to Europe. Hunter Biden’s Chinese oil company may be doing likewise.

A purchasing cartel can only work if buyers can live without the commodity being targeted, long enough for the seller to be forced to lower prices. Given that Russian energy exports have continued without significant interruption since the start of the Ukraine conflict, I’m guessing Russia will laugh off such threats.

The only way the USA could unilaterally choke off the supply of Western money to Russia is to crash the global price of oil, by abandoning US domestic green policies, and encouraging US producers to flood the global market with a deluge of cheap US oil. But this doesn’t seem likely to happen anytime soon – Biden can’t even muster the political courage to face down greens in his own administration, to lower gasoline prices for Americans.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Garrett
July 10, 2022 6:09 pm

Somebody must be smoking wacky weed.

The idea is so unbelievably ridiculous that only someone with absolutely zero knowledge and experience of the real world could possibly come up with it.

The incomparably incompetent Yellen’s fingerprints are all over this.

5
Reply
Tom Halla
July 10, 2022 6:09 pm

I do get the impression that no one who knows economics had anything to do with this proposal. One can only speculate as to what the advocates actual education was in, but this almost makes the Green New Deal seem plausible.

4
Reply
Mike Jonas
Editor
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 10, 2022 6:21 pm

I gave a ‘+’ to this “no one who knows economics had anything to do with this proposal”. And BTW I also gave a ‘+’ to John Garrett’s “Yellen’s fingerprints are all over this”.

0
Reply
2hotel9
July 10, 2022 6:14 pm

Do they mean like OPEC? The same OPEC that has sided with Putin against America? Something like that?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

petroleum

Claim: Oil Markets Face a “Doomsday Scenario” Supply Shock

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Michael E. Mann Opinion petroleum

Claim: Skyrocketing Gasoline Price Inflation is Michael Mann’s Fault

1 month ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics petroleum

President Biden – High Gasoline Prices are an “Incredible Transition”

2 months ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics petroleum

Trudeau’s Green Canada Reports Record Oil Exports

2 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

petroleum

Biden Seeks a Global Agreement to Cap Russian Oil Prices

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Electric Vehicles Opinion

E-Vehicles Are Like Covid Vaccines: Sold to Public Based on Wildly Unrealistic Exaggerations

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Emissions

Global Man-Made CO2 emissions 1965 – 2021: BP Data

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Propaganda

NPR Spreads Misinformation About Climate Change and Models (Again!)

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: