E-Vehicles Are Like Covid Vaccines: Sold to Public Based on Wildly Unrealistic Exaggerations

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
29 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin


Breitbart here presents a report on Youtubers who compared an electric Ford F-150 pickup and a gasoline engine GMC Denali Ultimate Edition to see how far each could tow a trailer.

The results of the electric Ford pickup remind me of the promises made by the COVID vaccine manufacturers: wildly exaggerated and probably more harmful than beneficial. As the video shows: you’d have to be a moron to buy either knowing what we know today.

At the start of the trip, Ford’s onboard computer calculated the vehicle would be able to travel 160 miles (257 km) before needing to be recharged. The reality: only 85 miles, and that under ideal highway conditions! Imagine hilly country, in the wintertime. What a joke.

In summary, by the time you’d reach your destination (if ever), your vacation would be long over. Gasoline, and especially diesel, leave electric vehicles in the dust.

Communism, COVID vaccines and long-haul e-vehicles: all deliver just the opposite of what their makers promised.

n.n
July 10, 2022 2:04 pm

Mutagenic, persistent, non-sterilizing treatments, assessed with short-term safety and efficacy, suitable for minority distribution.

Scissor
Reply to  n.n
July 10, 2022 2:24 pm

I miss the days when discussions of over population were prevalent.

lee riffee
Reply to  Scissor
July 10, 2022 3:55 pm

I hate to say it, but I miss the fear of nuclear holocaust that was ever present when I was growing up….But at least back then, a nuclear war really was something to fear (and still is!).

Carlo, Monte
July 10, 2022 2:06 pm

In essence, the pickup on the right was towing two loads—the trailer and the huge battery that lasted only 85 miles (136 km). Makes sense to me!

Simon from Kiwi-ville won’t like this one.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
July 10, 2022 2:18 pm

If the trailer was full of batteries it might do little better.

Derg
Reply to  co2isnotevil
July 10, 2022 2:36 pm

Hahahahha. I always thought they should pull a windmill and use the power for the batteries 😉

tomo
Reply to  Derg
July 10, 2022 3:51 pm

Derg….

somebody got there before you (sort-of)

>> not a windmill – but a Hydrogen producing water turbine on a sailboat!

They”re looking for funding

Chris Nisbet
Reply to  co2isnotevil
July 10, 2022 3:11 pm

A clever driver would put a FF-powered generator in the trailer. 😉

Art-Kingston
Reply to  co2isnotevil
July 10, 2022 3:42 pm

🤣 🤣 🤣

Jeff L
July 10, 2022 2:16 pm

On the flip side, at least you could sleep in your camper each time you needed a charge. Haha 😂😂

Rich Davis
Reply to  Jeff L
July 10, 2022 2:26 pm

Better have a portable generator and plenty of gas cans

Devils Tower
July 10, 2022 2:23 pm

The range of the ford lightning is an issue, no shit.

This is with an empty 6k lb trailer.

I have a f150 with a v8 and limit of 12k lbs. What a joke. My no load range is 800 miles. With a 28 ft trailer loaded, maybe 350 miles.

I was waiting to look at the new ford in line 6 designed specifically for a hybred. What the hell happened to it, buy the crap lightning. What a joke..

By by ford…

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Devils Tower
July 10, 2022 3:37 pm

Ford virtue signaling does not improve their stock value. OTOH, there is probably still a significant local contractor market for the Lightning F150. Especially in blue cities where virtue signaling is thought a virtue.

Stephen Dudley Haner
July 10, 2022 2:26 pm

You had my attention without the anti-vax nonsense, which blew your credibility with me. But thanks for the video.

Scissor
Reply to  Stephen Dudley Haner
July 10, 2022 3:32 pm

Concern over waning efficacy and adverse safety profile is there for all to see if one only looks, but at a time when there should be more data transparency, data is disappearing instead.

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4125239

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Scissor
July 10, 2022 3:54 pm

On vaccines, a few observations. It was known from the gitgo that this virus would mutate rapidly, so any vaccine efficacy would wane. At the outset, we did not know how rapidly. Now we do—very fast. At the outset, COVID-19 destroyed deep lung tissue (X-ray ‘broken glass’ signature). We knew it would mutate toward more transmissible but less virulent. It did, much faster than we feared.
What started out as a well intentioned vaccine strategy against a deadly disease has become a purely pharma financial and political public health boondoggle.

littlepeaks
July 10, 2022 2:33 pm

Our utilities provider has switched from coal, and is always raising the rates. I wonder how utility companies will be able to supply enough electricity to power all the recharging stations, if we go to 100% electric vehicles.

Spetzer86
Reply to  littlepeaks
July 10, 2022 3:35 pm

They won’t. They aren’t supposed to. You want to hear how the Smart Grid will use car batteries to power the system in the off hours?

AWG
Reply to  littlepeaks
July 10, 2022 3:42 pm

When your neighbors beef up their homes by adding a fast charge, think of those units as yet another home each on the grid with a demand for dispatchable power.

Who do you think is going to pay for the new generation plants, the upsized distribution system to your neighborhood and the likely increase in “disparate impact” fees?

Your neighbors adding electric cars to their daily/weekly demand will by necessity increase electricity rates for everyone.

Derg
July 10, 2022 2:37 pm

Safe and effective

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Derg
July 10, 2022 2:45 pm

While killing 1000s…

Chaswarnertoo
July 10, 2022 2:46 pm

Synthetic fuel or hydrogen. Electric ( coal fired ) cars are a dead end.

Spetzer86
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
July 10, 2022 3:36 pm

Wonder where most of the hydrogen comes from?…..Oh, yeah, natural gas!

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
July 10, 2022 3:56 pm

Hydrogen is a dead end. See essay Hydrogen Hype in ebook Blowing Smoke. Synthetic fuel from natgas or coal, maybe not. But expensive.

Clay Sanborn
July 10, 2022 3:14 pm

In the open space of the featured trailer, place a 40 KwH diesel generator cabled to the PU’s recharge port. With a 100 gal diesel fuel tank, you can go a long way. 🙂

Bryan A
Reply to  Clay Sanborn
July 10, 2022 3:41 pm

But you could go even farther with a diesel ICE on that same 100 gal diesel fuel tank just supplying fuel to the Diesel Engine, bypassing the need for the battery weight. And still be able to put a Quad in the Toy Hauler

john
July 10, 2022 3:35 pm

Ford isn’t buying the ev thing. They are not ramping up production. That said, Here a bit from Africa.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2022-07-10/europe-s-africa-gas-imports-risk-climate-goals-leave-millions-without-power?srnd=premium

Rud Istvan
July 10, 2022 3:38 pm

The all electric Ford Lightning F150 might make sense for around town contractors who by definition don’t drive all day, just to suppliers and job sites. It makes no sense for any road hauling, as shown here. Doesn’t have to be a trailer. A heavy loaded pickup bed would get the same awful road hauling results.

A hybrid F150 makes all the sense in the world and Ford is nuts not to have one already. We have a MY 2007 AWD, class one tow hitch, Ford Escape hybrid with the equivalent of 206 hp. We got the hybrid premium back day one thru fed tax credit, and compared to the equally capable 2007 Escape AWD 208 hp 3L V6, we have already saved over $10k in gas. ~50% better mpg, and regular versus premium. No battery issues at 14 years and almost 90k miles. (We are retired, and have a MY 2000 BMW convertible second car for Fort Lauderdale jaunts. Only about 60k miles. We just ‘invested’ in full rust repair for both, as we live on the ocean. They will both now last at least another decade.)

Our ‘full’ hybrid Escape small SUV has 4 tricks:

  1. Engine off at idle improves city milage.
  2. Regen braking improves city and Georgia mountain road milage.
  3. Downsize engine to a 2L Atkinson cycle I4 with ‘only’ 130 hp. (Ford smart—same pistons, connecting rods, cams (but shorter) and crank (but shorter) and crank bearings as the 3L V6.) Atkinson cycle picks up >15% mpg over Otto cycle, but at a cost of big loss of low rpm torque. The smaller engine offsets most of the hybrid traction battery/electric machine weight so hybrid curb weight is only 200# more than the V6. Tire wear the same, brake wear less thanks to regen.
  4. The torque boost from the 76 hp equivalent electric machine more than offsets the Atkinson cycle torque loss. The car can really pop. High torque Electric machine only up to 18mph before the engine kicks in. Can also motor a few miles under 18mph on battery only, which we do on gravel forest service roads going fishing along the Toccoa river in north Georgia mountains.

All those things are why the Army has already speced the new Bradley Fighting Vehicle replacement as a full hybrid. Much better field fuel logistics, some truly silent running, more juice for electronics, not overall heavier for air transport. They are seriously considering this also for their new ‘light tank’ (love the Army I was in, ‘light’ is 30 tons versus Abrahms 60 tons), but a final decision is still pending the RFI preliminary design submissions now in process.

tgasloli
July 10, 2022 3:48 pm

1)Love the headline, spot on.
2)I guess they plan on selling the EV pickup to all the suburban mom’s who only drive them to the supermarket. If you use a pick up as a pick up an EV version is insane.

