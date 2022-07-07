natural gas nuclear power Ridiculae

European Commission Declares Nuclear and Gas to be Green

Charles Rotter
Charles Rotter
16 Comments

From Deutsche Welle

The European Commission has labeled nuclear and gas as sustainable. Critics are calling the step “greenwashing” and say it could threaten the bloc’s bid to become climate-neutral by 2050.

One good way to know someone is trustworthy is that they tell you how trustworthy (credible) they are.

In a proposal presented this Wednesday, the EU Commission stated that certain strings remained attached. For example, gas plants could only be considered green if the facility switched to low-carbon or renewable gases, such as biomass or hydrogen produced with renewable energy, by 2035.

Nuclear power plants would be deemed green if the sites can manage to safely dispose of radioactive waste. So far, worldwide, no permanent disposal site, has gone into operation though.

At a news conference in Brussels, Mairead McGuinness, the EU commissioner responsible for financial services, said her institution was not guilty of “greenwashing,” as gas and nuclear were labeled as “transitional” energy sources in the taxonomy. “Our credibility is still strong,” McGuinness added.

Not everyone was happy.

Environmental organizations most certainly see this critically, saying the proposal could jeopardize the EU’s aim to reach climate neutrality by 2050. The Climate Action Network Europe wrote that the EU Commission “sacrifices the scientific integrity of the taxonomy on the altar of fossil gas and nuclear lobbies” and failed to “reorient financial flows towards genuinely climate-positive investments.”

It’s a comprehensive article and well worth a read.

What happens next?

The European Commission’s taxonomy proposal will now be reviewed by the 27 EU member states and by the European Parliament. 

As the EU’s executive opted for a delegated act, a type of fast-track legislative procedure, only a total of 20 EU countries, or a majority of EU lawmakers at the European Parliament, would be able to reject it.

While EU states are not likely to turn down the taxonomy, a win in the European Parliament is not yet certain. Parliamentarians from across the political spectrum have expressed anger over the inclusion of fossil gas and nuclear power in the EU taxonomy.

Green lawmaker Rasmus Andresen said he was “disappointed” by the proposal, adding that the Green parliamentary fraction would fight hard to gather a majority against the taxonomy.

German Social Democrat Joachim Schuster told DW he thought it possible that the European Parliament could vote against the act. 

And even if lawmakers were to support it, there is another threat looming: Austria and Luxembourg have already threatened to sue  the European Commission over the taxonomy rules.

Dennis
July 7, 2022 6:04 am

China will be pleased, as they continue to build new coal fired power stations with no emissions reduction commitment to the IPCC Paris Agreement.

And nuclear and gas generators as they continue to grow their economy and military to rival the US.

tonyb
Editor
Reply to  Dennis
July 7, 2022 7:08 am

presumably, as you can make gas from coal then coal must also now be ‘green?

Tom Halla
July 7, 2022 6:06 am

As this designation was about virtue signaling, not results, it does not matter. The hard core greens will oppose everything that works.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
July 7, 2022 6:19 am

This will be a fun thread to read when it fills. Be back later.

Regards,
Bob

Richard Greene
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
July 7, 2022 6:55 am

How about painting those wood pellets green?

Frank from NoVA
July 7, 2022 6:24 am

‘Environmental organizations most certainly see this critically, saying the proposal could jeopardize the EU’s aim to reach climate neutrality by 2050.’

Baloney. Basic physics and economics are the real ‘threats’ to the EU’s goal of reaching climate neutrality, whatever that is, by 2050, or any other year for that matter

Jeroen B.
July 7, 2022 6:27 am

An utterly pointless decision that serves only to prolong the life of current power plants without offering any incentive to build new ones.

For example, gas plants could only be considered green if the facility switched to low-carbon or renewable gases, such as biomass or hydrogen produced with renewable energy, by 2035.

This is nuts. This means anyone planning a new gas power station has to invest in the cockamamie notion that biomass/ “green” hydrogen (a meme in itself) will be available or even possible by 2035. That’s 13 years from now.
It would mean any investor would have to fund the station AND all the non-existent tech for the non-existent fuel and hope it passses muster, OR be forced to write off the plant in those 13 years minus however long it takes to get built/permitted. For a piece of reliable infrastructure with a lifespan of ~40-ish years (corrections if I’m wrong)

Nuclear power plants would be deemed green if the sites can manage to safely dispose of radioactive waste. So far, worldwide, no permanent disposal site, has gone into operation though.

This is also nuts. Fuel reprocessing exists, yes there’ll be some waste but then again – how many square miles of (toxic) landfills will it take to dispose of all the windmill blades and worn out solar panels instead ? And those are GREEN ??

This really looks like a desperate PR stunt to make wind/solar look cheap and easy to deploy while landing all the challenges in the lap of anyone trying to build out reliable energy infrastructure in Europe.

2hotel9
July 7, 2022 6:28 am

So, these clowns have come to the realization that if they keep pushing the destruction energy production people are going to rise, drag them from their offices and attach them to lampposts. CYA, much?

mkelly
July 7, 2022 6:34 am

This the first step to a 180 on both.

LdB
July 7, 2022 6:40 am

ROFL they pulled a large Stokesy if you don’t like something just redefine it.

All you need now is a feed in tarrif for building green gas generation and full greentard status will be achieved.

Ron Long
July 7, 2022 7:07 am

Progress, sort of. The best Reality check is when Reality bites you in the ass.

janice baker
July 7, 2022 7:37 am

what on earth does it mean to be “climate neutral”????

ResourceGuy
July 7, 2022 7:40 am

Green begat energy insecurity and economic decline. Agenda group pushing has succeeded in turning the real economy down instead of just podium chatter and policy pronouncements. When will they ever learn?

ResourceGuy
July 7, 2022 7:42 am

Ukraine is paying the price for liberal policies on defense and energy in blood and tears. It’s now time for some blaming and finger pointing.

griff
Reply to  ResourceGuy
July 7, 2022 7:58 am

How is it?

The situation in Ukraine is entirely down to Putin wanting to reclaim former Soviet territory and enlarge Russia.

ResourceGuy
July 7, 2022 7:53 am

If it’s Thursday drilling is okay, but not on other days of the week with Joe at the podium.

WSJ
Shell Has Big Plans to Drill in the Gulf of Mexico Despite Climate and Political DebateEuropean oil giant is investing billions in Gulf even as Biden administration sends mixed signals on drilling there
“It’s vital that we have the opportunity to restock, replenish the portfolio as we continue to invest a huge amount of money exploring and then developing projects [in the Gulf],” Mr. Goodfellow said in an interview.

