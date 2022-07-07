Energy

Hot Sand

1 hour ago
Willis Eschenbach
8 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

I live up at the top left of the map in Figure 1, in Northern California between Santa Rosa and the Pacific Ocean. Down the coast on the far side of San Francisco from me is Monterey Bay, and the town of Moss Landing.

Monterey Bay is famous for fish and fishing because there is a submarine canyon that runs all the way in to the shore at Moss Landing. This brings in the deepwater currents with loads of nutrients, which feed a rich marine ecosystem.

Half a century ago, I fished commercially for three years in Monterey Bay, two of them fishing out of Moss Landing. There was a huge old power plant in Moss Landing that was the friend of everyone who fished those waters, because it had two giant chimneys. We fished nights, not days, and at any time of the night, it was infinitely comforting to see the rings of red lights on the chimneys, visible from all over the Bay. They marked home, and land, and safety. Here are the stacks during a full moon.

Now, fifty years later, the power plant is shut down but the chimneys still remain, mute obelisks of an earlier time. You can see their shadows in the upper right of this aerial view of Moss Landing.

And what are the white boxes up at the tip of the shadows of the chimneys? They’re one of the subjects of this post. Those make up one of the largest battery installations on the planet. It’s comprised of hundreds of Tesla Megapack batteries. It stores on the order of 7.3 gigawatt-hours of electric energy (GWh, or 109 watt-hours). Here’s a photo from the ground.

So … what’s not to like about lithium megabatteries?

Well, the first thing not to like is cost. The Tesla Megapacks cost about $327 per kilowatt-hour of storage, a huge amount. And with lithium prices skyrocketing, that will only go up. So building them at grid-scale is stupendously expensive.

Next issue is environmental damage. Lithium mines are not very pretty and are destructive to the environment without special procedures … procedures that are unlikely to happen in the countries where lithium is mined.

Next issue is safety. Here’s a recent story

Second battery malfunction in less than 6 months reported at Moss Landing power plant

7:11 PM PST Feb 14, 2022: MOSS LANDING, Calif. — In Moss Landing, firefighters responded to another battery meltdown at the Vistra Energy Storage Facility Sunday night, when they arrived roughly 10 battery racks were melted.

It’s the second incident at the plant in the last five months alone.

Firefighters say the two incidents should provide a learning opportunity to make any needed adjustments or improvements.

One concern is this plant is going to get bigger.

A Tesla Megapack costs about one million dollars … and ten of them went up in smoke. That’s an expensive “learning opportunity”.

And a final issue is lifetime. Lithium batteries can only be cycled a certain number of times before they wear out and need to be replaced.

With that list of the issues with lithium batteries as prologue, folks that know me know that I’m very skeptical about new technologies. I’ve seen lots and lots of “stunning breakthroughs” announced with great fanfare that never made it off of the drawing board.

But today, I came across an energy storage technology that might actually work. Here’s a drawing of the idea. It’s being developed both privately and by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). NREL calls its incarnation of the technology the “Enduring” system.

ORIGINAL CAPTION: In a new NREL-developed particle thermal energy storage system, silica particles are gravity-fed through electric resistive heating elements. The heated particles are stored in insulated concrete silos. When energy is needed, the heated particles are fed through a heat exchanger to create electricity for the grid. The system discharges during periods of high electricity demand and recharges when electricity is cheaper. Image by Patrick Davenport and Al Hicks, NREL.

TL;DR Version: Electricity is used to heat sand. When you need electricity, the hot sand is used to boil water to drive steam turbines for electricity.

So why do I think this one is possible? Several reasons:

First, it is very cheap. Instead of using expensive lithium for storage, it uses cheap silica sand. This brings the cost down from the $327 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of lithium batteries to an NREL estimated cost of $2 – $4 per kWh. And even if the final cost is three times that, it’s still only a few percent of lithium battery cost.

Next, it’s safe. Sand can’t catch on fire. Lithium can, and does, and is very hard to put out once it starts burning.

Next, it’s scalable, and it’s cheap to scale. Add more insulated tanks of sand and you add more storage capacity.

Next, it can be built on the sites of closed coal-fired power plants. All the infrastructure is there—train tracks to bring in the sand, turbines, generators, substations, transmission lines, and the like.

Next, it doesn’t require any new or unproven technology. We know how to heat sand, and how to build boilers and steam turbines, and how to do all the things shown in the drawing above.

So will this be the secret technology that sets solar and wind loose to make an actual difference in the real world? Because up to now, solar and wind ain’t doing diddly squat.

Seems doubtful that it will change things that much. Storage is only one small problem with sun/wind. A much larger problem is that most of the electricity from sun/wind is used immediately, and so there’s not a lot left over to put into storage. Next, both technologies require dangerous/rare/poisonous materials, are short-lived, and are hard to recycle. Plus, wind turbines massacre raptors, for a curious reason discussed here.

And there’s another big problem … there’s not a lot of solar/wind energy there to harvest because it’s so spread out, and many of the good sites are already in use. So this storage technology could help at the margins, but won’t be a revolution.

However, sand storage would still be useful for load balancing on the grid, and should be quick to ramp up and down to meet variations in demand.

There’s already a Finnish company that is commercially testing the technology. It’s called Polar Night Energy, and they’re using the heat directly, not for electricity, for district-wide heating of towns in the far north. Here’s their test installation:

Store heat in the summer when it’s not needed, and release it in the winter when it is needed … works for me.

Anyhow, that’s the good news for today … yeah, I know that compared to the ongoing global lunacy it ain’t much, but it’s what I’ve got.

My best wishes to all,

w.

PS: As always, I politely ask that when you comment you quote the exact words you’re discussing. This lets us all know exactly what and who you are responding to, and it avoids endless misunderstandings.

Technical Note: I ran some numbers to see if this all pencils out … seems like it does. R computer language code and results below. Lines starting with “[1]” are the computer output. Anything on a line after a hashmark (#) is a comment.

(us_electric_consumption = 3.9e15)# watt-hours Wh
[1] 3.9e+15
(moss_landing_battery = 7.3e9)
[1] 7.3e+09
(enduring = 26e9) # enduring storage, watt-hours Wh
[1] 2.6e+10
(ca_electric_consumption = 280e12) # Wh
[1] 2.8e+14
(sf_electric_consumption = 5e12) # Wh
[1] 5e+12
(ny_electric_consumption = 51e12) # Wh
[1] 5.1e+13
(enduring/ny_electric_consumption*secsperyear/3600/24) # days of NY City supply [1] 0.19 (moss_landing_battery/ny_electric_consumption*secsperyear/3600/24) # days of NY city supply, Moss Landing Battery
[1] 0.05225152
(degrees_temperature_swing = 900) # °C
[1] 900

(sand_specific_heat = 800e3) # joules/tonne/°C
[1] 8e+05
(storage = degrees_temperature_swing*sand_specific_heat) #storage joules/tonne
[1] 7.2e+08

(storage_whr = j2wh(storage)) # storage wh per tonne
[1] 2e+05
(tonnes_needed = enduring/storage_whr) # tonne
[1] 130000
(sand_density = 1.6) #tonnes/m^3
[1] 1.6
(volume_needed = tonnes_needed/sand_density) # cubic metres
[1] 81250
(tank_num = 5) # number of tanks
[1] 5
(cube_side = volume_needed^(1/3)) #metres per side
[1] 43.31196
(cube_side_per_tank = (volume_needed/tank_num)^(1/3)) #metres per side
[1] 25.32899
(cube_side_ft = m2ft(cube_side)) #metres per side
[1] 142.0993
(sand_per_ton = 40) # sand cost, $/tonne
[1] 40
sand_cost=tonnes_needed*sand_per_ton
paste0("Sand cost = $",format(sand_cost,big.mark=","))
[1] "Sand cost = $5,200,000"

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
8 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Kevin kilty
July 7, 2022 10:24 am

Thermal storage feels the full limits of the second law not only with every round trip through the system, but during the idle period too. The needed storage might be cheap but is immense in terms of mass, land space, and so forth.

0
Reply
Duane
July 7, 2022 10:25 am

While the sand thermal storage idea may sound good on paper, I would be concerned about the massive waste of energy that takes place in any thermal power plant where steam is produced to drive a turbo-generator.

The standard efficiency of a rankine cycle thermal power plant is the problem. In a modern technology steam power plant – which is the method by which the stored energy in the sand plant is converted back to electrical energy – the maximum thermal efficiency is only about 33%. Meaning, only 1/3 of the thermal energy produced by the heat source – be it a nuclear reactor or a conventionally fired steam generator or heated sand – is converted to mechanical energy produced by a turbo-generator. Then there is additional loss involved in converting the mechanical energy of the turbo-generator to electrical energy produced by the electrical generator. The overall efficiency of thermal energy out to electrical energy input is just 29%.

The energy losses result from the change in state and enthalpy of feedwater transforming to steam, and then condensing again to form recycled feedwater … and also results from thermal losses to the atmosphere or cooling water from the plant itself. These losses are inevitable and cannot be avoided unless one uses a once through system where all of the steam after it exits the turbine is simply discharged to the atmosphere. Which would amount to a tremendous consumptive use of water.

Compare that system efficiency of a rankine cycle thermal power plant (regardless of the source of the thermal energy input) to lithium ion battery storage, which enjoys an efficiency – electrical output to electrical energy input – of 99% or better.

Thermal power plants make a great deal of sense when one is converting chemical energy or nuclear energy to electrical energy. But not for storing electrical energy.

Last edited 20 minutes ago by Duane
1
Reply
Les Johnson
Editor
July 7, 2022 10:29 am

Willis: I like the idea. Simple is better. But scalable is debatable. Alberta, with 2 million homes, would need 1-2 billion tonnes of sand, or more, to heat through a moderate winter.
My mental calcs are quite conservative, too.
1 tonne of bulk sand (kudos for getting the bulk density right), would warm the air in a small apartment (100 m3, about 500 ft2) about 16 times, reducing the sand temp by 30 C deg each time (assumes 100% efficiency), starting at 500 deg C.
Assuming the furnace kicks in once an hour, means 16 hours of heat. So about 1.5 tonnes/day of sand is needed for a small apartment. A winter heating season in Alberta is 6 to 8 months.
180 days*1.5 tonnes =270 tonnes per season per small apartment.
For a cold winter, it could approach 1000 tonnes per unit. The furnace runs near constantly when its -40. For a larger home, double, treble or more.
For scale, 1000 tonnes of sand is used on a VERY large fracture job. This would require 25 field silos to store. Insulated, of course. The footprint of these silos would be about 1000 sq ft, if packed tightly, and two stories high. All for one 500 sq ft apartment. The volume of 1000 tonnes of bulk sand alone is 625 m3, which is over 6 times the volume of a 500 ft2 apartment with about 7 foot ceilings. Watch your head.
Yes, a larger silo would work better, but I am just trying to show the scale needed, using equipment I am familiar with.
I think the tech has potential, but its niche. The sheer weight of the sand, and volume of storage, makes it impractical for any large urban area.
I also think the round trip efficiency will be less than 40%. But that is another issue.

Last edited 22 minutes ago by Les Johnson
3
Reply
Mr.
July 7, 2022 10:31 am

Great post as always Willis – inviting us all to look into a topic and further inform ourselves through our own research efforts.

Monterey Bay – wasn’t that where John Denver ditched his plane?
When I visited there, one of the local tour guides told us that J.D. was the ultimate greenie – wouldn’t pollute his plane by putting gas in it.
Ouch!

0
Reply
Michael in Dublin
July 7, 2022 10:34 am

As a non-technical person I am trying to comprehend how this would work. As an analogy will it be something like a Pumped-storage hydroelectricity dam? Excess electricity is used to fill the upper dam from a lower one. In times of higher demand this will then supplement the normal supply with hydro. This works well with peak demand and uses electricity available during low demand but I do not believe it as economical as electricity produced from natural gas power plants – if this is available.

0
Reply
Duane
July 7, 2022 10:38 am

Despite the oft repeated claims by WUWT writers that lithium is mostly produced in backwards undeveloped third world backwaters with child labor, it’s simply not true.

Here is the list of worldwide production of lithium by nation, of which only one nation, Zimbabwe, can be characterized as claimed by WUWT, and Zimbabwe produces only 1,000 tons per year, as of May 2022.

Here’s the list:

The Top Lithium Producing Countries In The World
Australia – 13,000 metric tons
Chile – 12,900 tons
China – 5,000 tons
Argentina – 2,900 tons
Zimbabwe – 1,000 tons
Portugal – 570 tons
Brazil – 400 tons.

So the only third world backwards country allegedly using child labor produces 1,000 tons out of the 32,870 tons of lithium produced by the worlds top seven producing nations … accounting for a mere 3% of production.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
July 7, 2022 10:39 am

WE, agree about the Tesla megapacks. Two major fires in six months is NOT a good look despite the high cost.

As for hot sand, color me very doubtful. For one thing, NREL has NEVER produced a useful engineering development. All their spun out fancy Solar ideas have failed. All their battery ideas failed. They even dabbled in supercapacitors and failed, while my novel carbon materials idea succeeded, validated by Naval Research Labs in a $multimillion joint project involving hundreds of devices for something the Marine Corps badly needed for their electronic field equipment.

For another thing, a UK engineering company called Isentropic tried a version of this NREL ‘hot sand’ idea in the UK in 2014 at pilot scale (using UK government money for the pilot plant at IIRC about 1 Mw. They used gravel (ok, so hot rocks) rather than sand because they wanted more voids in their ‘PHES’ system, which left the gravel in place and used inert argon for heat injection/extraction.It didn’t work as planned. They went bankrupt.

Highest regards

0
Reply
Felix
July 7, 2022 10:41 am

The cost of the bulk sand is probably trivial compared to the cost of the buildings, the insulation, and the piping needed to transfer the heat.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Energy

Truing Electricity Competition in Georgia (and a roadmap for the other states)

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Energy

‘The Energy Poverty Prevention and Accountability Act’ (H.R. 4266 )

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Energy Government idiocy Opinion

Green Fail: Australian Government Suspends the National Electricity Spot Market

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate FAIL Energy Government idiocy

Sydney Grid Fail: Australia’s Greenest Voters Plunged into Darkness

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Energy

Hot Sand

1 hour ago
Willis Eschenbach
natural gas nuclear power Ridiculae

European Commission Declares Nuclear and Gas to be Green

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate ugliness

Dutch Police Shoot Live Ammo At Anti-Climate Rule Protestors

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Announcements

Announcing a Video Upgrade

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: