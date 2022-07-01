British Eco-Terrorist Group Attacks SUVs in New York

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Tyre Extinguishers deflate SUV tyres, in the hope their nuisance actions will coerce owners to switch to eco-friendly vehicles. Sooner or later their actions will kill someone.

British climate activists deflate more than 40 tires on SUVs in NYC’s Upper East Side and leave leaflets saying ‘your gas guzzler kills’: Group warns more cities will be struck in the coming weeks Tyre Extinguishers originated in the UK, and say their mission is ‘to make it impossible to own a huge polluting 4×4 in the world’s urban areas’

The group deflate the tires of SUVs, in a bid to make owning one so inconvenient that drivers will switch to other, more environmentally-friendly, vehicles

They have targeted vehicles in the U.K., Austria, Germany, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Sweden and New Zealand

This week they carried their first ‘action’ in New York City, deflating the tires of multiple vehicles on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

The group left leaflets on the SUVs they hit, saying: ‘Attention: Your gas guzzler kills’, and are vowing to act in other cities By HARRIET ALEXANDER FOR DAILYMAIL.COM PUBLISHED: 15:31 AEST, 1 July 2022 | UPDATED: 22:06 AEST, 1 July 2022 Climate change activists with a group calling itself Tyre Extinguishers are celebrating their first ‘action’ in New York City – deflating the tires of 40 SUVs on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The movement, which originated in the United Kingdom, seeks to dissuade people from owning SUVs in urban areas, and switch instead to more environmentally-friendly vehicles. The SUVs they vandalized had leaflets let on the windshield, which stated: ‘Attention: Your gas guzzler kills’. … Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10971889/British-climate-activists-slash-tires-40-SUVs-NYC-leave-leaflet-gas-guzzler-kills.html

Last time WUWT covered these losers, we discovered their favourite covert deflation trick is leaving a hard lentil under the valve cap, to slowly deflate the tire by pressing gently on the valve. This potentially creates a window of time during which the SUV owner might not notice their vehicle has been sabotaged, which could in turn lead to a serious or fatal road accident, if the tire deflates suddenly while travelling on a motorway or busy road.

They say they always leave a note – but who reads all the junk fliers which get stuck to wind shields in a big city?

In my opinion these people are terrorists, and deserve to be treated as such. They are happy to put the lives of other people at risk to make a political point.

