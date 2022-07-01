Flat SUV Tyre. Pujanak, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Climate ugliness Opinion

British Eco-Terrorist Group Attacks SUVs in New York

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
24 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Tyre Extinguishers deflate SUV tyres, in the hope their nuisance actions will coerce owners to switch to eco-friendly vehicles. Sooner or later their actions will kill someone.

British climate activists deflate more than 40 tires on SUVs in NYC’s Upper East Side and leave leaflets saying ‘your gas guzzler kills’: Group warns more cities will be struck in the coming weeks

  • Tyre Extinguishers originated in the UK, and say their mission is ‘to make it impossible to own a huge polluting 4×4 in the world’s urban areas’
  • The group deflate the tires of SUVs, in a bid to make owning one so inconvenient that drivers will switch to other, more environmentally-friendly, vehicles
  • They have targeted vehicles in the U.K., Austria, Germany, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Sweden and New Zealand
  • This week they carried their first ‘action’ in New York City, deflating the tires of multiple vehicles on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
  • The group left leaflets on the SUVs they hit, saying: ‘Attention: Your gas guzzler kills’, and are vowing to act in other cities 

By HARRIET ALEXANDER FOR DAILYMAIL.COM

PUBLISHED: 15:31 AEST, 1 July 2022 | UPDATED: 22:06 AEST, 1 July 2022

Climate change activists with a group calling itself Tyre Extinguishers are celebrating their first ‘action’ in New York City – deflating the tires of 40 SUVs on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The movement, which originated in the United Kingdom, seeks to dissuade people from owning SUVs in urban areas, and switch instead to more environmentally-friendly vehicles.

The SUVs they vandalized had leaflets let on the windshield, which stated: ‘Attention: Your gas guzzler kills’.

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10971889/British-climate-activists-slash-tires-40-SUVs-NYC-leave-leaflet-gas-guzzler-kills.html

Last time WUWT covered these losers, we discovered their favourite covert deflation trick is leaving a hard lentil under the valve cap, to slowly deflate the tire by pressing gently on the valve. This potentially creates a window of time during which the SUV owner might not notice their vehicle has been sabotaged, which could in turn lead to a serious or fatal road accident, if the tire deflates suddenly while travelling on a motorway or busy road.

They say they always leave a note – but who reads all the junk fliers which get stuck to wind shields in a big city?

In my opinion these people are terrorists, and deserve to be treated as such. They are happy to put the lives of other people at risk to make a political point.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
24 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mr.
July 1, 2022 2:15 pm

Best defence would be to buy a GAC Trumpchi GS8 .

Chinese made, and therefore exempt / protected from any climate activism targeting, you could park it in any inner-city street, sure in the knowledge that it will be treated reverentially.

https://www.topspeed.com/cars/others/2022-gac-gs8-the-chinese-full-size-suv-that-borrows-technology-from-lexus-ar192718/pictures.html#1012747

Last edited 1 hour ago by Mr.
2
Reply
Scissor
July 1, 2022 2:26 pm

Joke is on them as I fill my tires with CO2.

7
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Scissor
July 1, 2022 3:32 pm

Have they burst into flames yet?

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
July 1, 2022 2:43 pm

That act in Florida is a crime under FL Statutes 860.17, vehicle tampering. First tyre is a second degree misdemeanor with 60 days in prison. Every tyre thereafter is a first degree misdemeanor, each tyre good for a year in prison.

Hope they come and get caught. We have lots of convenient direct flights from UK to Orlando and Miami, both of which have lots of SUVs. And I am sure they will enjoy their stay in our Florida weather, especially summer—almost none of Florida’s prisons have any air conditioning.

4
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 1, 2022 2:53 pm

The article said 40 SUVs, Rud. 40 x 4 tires is about 160 years in the pokey.

Ah, but… if they only messed with one tire per SUV, then it would be a nice 40-year vacation in Florida. And Florida has no State income tax. How lucky could they get? 😉

1
Reply
Gary Pearse
Reply to  H.R.
July 1, 2022 3:24 pm

Yes, in a Florida prison compared to an unheated apartment in London with no food in the fridge, this may become a winter vacation plan, all for the price of deflating a tire.

0
Reply
mikewaite
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 1, 2022 2:55 pm

Given the demand that all visitors to US (unless returning US citizens ) must be vaccinated the perpetrators, if British as stated above, must surely be identifiable via immigration records and Homeland Security files- the vaccination evidence demanded at port of entry will be based on UK NHS records.

1
Reply
Jane Michaels
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 1, 2022 3:38 pm

Did you just say…

Each Tyre
A good year

0
Reply
Skyman
July 1, 2022 2:50 pm

In the UK nobody carries guns. Sooner or later someone will be caught deflating tyres and will be on the wrong side of a gun. It will happen then who is to blame? Personally, an eco-terrorist is a terrorist is a terrorist and should treated like one.

1
Reply
Bob Tisdale
Editor
Reply to  Skyman
July 1, 2022 3:17 pm

Who is to blame? Depends where they are.

Skyman, if memory serves, in Texas, deadly force can be used to protect personal property.

Regards,
Bob

0
Reply
RicDre
Reply to  Skyman
July 1, 2022 3:23 pm

They probably feel safe in NYC as they know every politician in the city and the state are doing their best to disarm all honest, law-abiding citizens. They just have to be careful they don’t pick on the other kind of citizens.

0
Reply
Kpar
July 1, 2022 3:02 pm

OK, they are targeting SUVs. I just bought a used (2020) Ford Explorer PIU (Police Interceptor Utility). AWD, Yuuggge brakes, and it’s REALLY FAST!

The thing is, I paid extra for this beauty- it is also a HYBRID.

The first tank of gas (sorry, all my Brit friends, that would be “petrol” to you!) I got 24MPG for a 4600# vehicle. Subsequently, I have been playing “Mr. Mileage” and my most recent tank I am getting THIRTY PLUS MPG!

This was a replacement for my 2003 CVPI (Crown Victoria Police Interceptor) that got 18MPG, city or highway.

Am I “environmentally conscious” or not? (Actually, at $6 a gallon, IDGAS (an acronym that ends with a profanity!)

Where would these “eco-warriors” place my vehicle?

And also sorry to my “metric friends”, I do not have the time to convert to Litres per Kilometer…

Last edited 40 minutes ago by Kpar
1
Reply
John the Econ
Reply to  Kpar
July 1, 2022 3:33 pm

You could be driving something smaller that gets 50. So yeah, they’ll target you anyway.

0
Reply
shoehorn
July 1, 2022 3:03 pm

Shouldn’t give them ideas I guess, but have any of these sanctimonious hypocrites flown in a gas-guzzling plane?

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  shoehorn
July 1, 2022 3:09 pm

Nah. Probably sailed across the Atlantic like Greta Thunberg did. Of course the US crew flew to UK to pick her and the sailboat up…

1
Reply
Tom in Florida
July 1, 2022 3:08 pm

Do these activists realize we have lots of gun owners in this Country?

2
Reply
Ray
Reply to  Tom in Florida
July 1, 2022 3:42 pm

And New York will soon have more legal gun owners to go with the large number of illegal gun owners already there. We could also recommend that they go to some other parts of NYC where dealers of certain mind altering substances sell their goods and try to do the same. Perhaps they could then claim that they are campaigning to defund the police too.

0
Reply
High Treason
July 1, 2022 3:10 pm

The fruits of propaganda.
These lunatics have become such religious zealots that they can be persuaded to do anything, even if it endangers innocent people.
To quote Voltaire-“Those that can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”
Once someone has an accident or dies from this deliberate act of sabotage, the breach has been made in to the realms of atrocity.
Anyone who thinks it appropriate to deliberately endanger the lives of others to push their views down others throats by force needs some serious re-education.
Perhaps we need to return the favour- film their vandalism, identity where they live and return the favour. If they don’t have a car, perhaps drop doggie doo on their front door. This is if the courts refuse to prosecute deliberate vandalism and premeditated crime.

0
Reply
Bob
July 1, 2022 3:11 pm

These green devils need swift and brutal punishment. Manual swamp logging in the gator, mosquito, cotton mouth infested southern swamps sounds appropriate. No sun screen and no repellant and remember don’t harm the gators!
.

1
Reply
H.R.
July 1, 2022 3:28 pm

Next city they should hit…

Chicago! South Side, preferably.

1
Reply
Frank from NoVA
July 1, 2022 3:30 pm

‘– deflating the tires of 40 SUVs on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.’

They should try this stunt about 100 blocks north of the UES and see what happens to them.

0
Reply
John the Econ
July 1, 2022 3:31 pm

It my part of the country where practically everyone drives a truck or SUV, this is a good way to get your ass kicked.

0
Reply
John the Econ
Reply to  John the Econ
July 1, 2022 3:34 pm

…and half of us carry. So doing it here would be real stupid.

0
Reply
Pete Bonk
July 1, 2022 3:42 pm

In certain jurisdictions, it the perp was apprehended, said perp would be inserted firmly inside a tyre and the tyre set on fire. I hear recidivism rate is very very low with this system of justice, imperfect as it is.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Opinion wind power

Claim: The Wind Turbine Industry is Running Out of Money

1 day ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Government idiocy Opinion

Aussie Climate Minister Promises to Legislate Away that Evil CO2

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Opinion

“Get a Real Job”: NSW Deputy Premier Lashes Out at Climate Protestors

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Hypocrisy Climate ugliness Opinion

Coal Burning Germany: Pay Poor Countries to Switch to Renewables

6 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate ugliness Opinion

British Eco-Terrorist Group Attacks SUVs in New York

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Announcements EPA

SCOTUS Lands a Knockout Blow on the EPA: Climate Change Roundtable Live Now!

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Oil and Gas

Biden Maladministration Lies Again: Draft Offshore Leasing Plan Not Delivered as Promised

6 hours ago
David Middleton
Climate data Climate News

Satellite Data: coolest monthly tropics temperature in over 10 years

6 hours ago
Anthony Watts
%d bloggers like this: