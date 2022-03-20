Flat SUV Tyre. Pujanak, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Climate ugliness Opinion

SUV Tire Deflating Eco-Terrorists Claim Public Support

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
20 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; A sabotage technique which in my opinion creates a lethal risk for drivers. The eco-terrorists hide small hard objects under the tire valve cap, like a dry lentil, which subtly presses on the valve and slowly bleeds the air out. But this surely leads to a window of time after the attack, during which a driver might not notice their vehicle has been sabotaged.

Tyre Extinguishers – deflating SUV tyres as a form of climate action

UK activists fighting climate heating and pollution say public response more welcoming than expected

Damien Gayle@damiengayle Fri 18 Mar 2022 18.00 AEDT

The activists who took “climate action” against sports utility vehicles by flattening their tyres in the last two weeks have been receiving solidarity and calls for information from around the world.

Tyre Extinguishers provides instructions on how to deflate SUV tyres, offers guidance on who to target and collates reports of actions across the country. They have gauged the campaign’s reach by angry emails from SUV owners.

The group registered a website and started a Twitter account in July 2021. The first reports of actions came at the beginning of March. But in just the past week, activists have “disarmed” SUVs in Chiswick, Maida Vale, Wood Green and Muswell Hill in London, Brighton and Hove and Manchester.

Acting autonomously and, usually, under the cover of darkness, the activists have used lentils to deflate tyres by placing one inside the tyre valve, holding it open and slowly bleeding air until the tyre is flat. The group calculates they’ve deflated the tyres on at least a thousand vehicles in two weeks.

The response from the public has been much more welcoming than they expected. “We are getting loads of emails from SUV drivers in parts of the country where nobody has actually told us they are doing the action, so there’s probably a lot going on we don’t know about,” the group told the Guardian in an email.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/mar/18/tyre-extinguishers-deflating-suv-tyres-as-a-form-of-climate-action

Britain’s roads are heavily congested, and their is some resentment towards people who drive large vehicles. So I believe the terrorists when they claim they have received some support. When I lived in Britain, I personally heard people complaining about SUVs taking more than their share of space on the roads, or producing large amounts of diesel pollution, in already polluted urban areas.

But do “supporters” of Tyre Extinguishers actually want to kill SUV drivers? Because people will die if this eco-terrorism continues. What if a SUV driver leaving early for a long trip, shortly after an attack on their tyres, loses control on the road? What if other people die in the resulting accident? Did those other people also deserve to die, for the “crime” of one person whom they never met before owning a SUV?

The terrorists allegedly leave a note – but notes can blow away if they are not secured properly, or they can disintegrate into mush if there is rain. Or they might simply not be noticed, if the driver is in a hurry.

Owning a SUV while living in London is not a crime. The eco-terrorists have no idea why the people they target own a SUV.

And there are plenty of legitimate reasons to own a SUV, even if you live in London.

For example, British road maintenance is a joke. There are plenty of times I wished I was driving a SUV, even when driving in London. A SUV can smooth out the bumps, from all the unfilled pot holes, and is far less likely to be seriously damaged when the road gets really bad – benefits which might matter, especially to say someone nursing a back injury, or other painful condition.

Perhaps someone runs a home business which requires them to move goods or people. A van might be too specialised – but a SUV might give them the capacity and flexibility they require.

In my opinion these eco-terrorists should be seen for what in my opinion they are – murderous lunatics, who likely don’t care if their attacks cause deaths. We have already seen this kind of callous disregard for human life from British eco-terrorists, with Insulate Now’s outrageous excuse that people who die when they block roads are “collateral damage”, like those who died during WW2 to protect the secret of the Bletchley Park Enigma code breakers.

Let us hope “supporters” wake up, and realise the people they think they support don’t genuinely represent their values, before someone comes to real harm.

20 Comments
Scissor
March 20, 2022 6:09 am

I suspect that this campaign will not last because it involves too much physical labor on the part of the saboteurs.

John Bell
March 20, 2022 6:10 am

I bet many of the eco-terrorists themselves drive SUVs. Such people are major hypocrites.

Scissor
Reply to  John Bell
March 20, 2022 6:13 am

I like the idea of following the eco-terrorists to their home or apartment and turning off their electricity and using a lock to secure their electrical panel, tit for tat style.

Jimmy Haigh
March 20, 2022 6:12 am

I’m going to start filling my tyres with CO2.

rah
March 20, 2022 6:12 am

Leave a note or not, it will endanger drivers. Besides that deflating a tire 30% or more below it’s designed minimum operating pressure while under load damages the tire, decreases it’s service life, and makes it more likely to blow out.

At the company I drive for conventional trailer tires are designed to have a 90 psi operating pressure cold. If the trailer is found to have a tire that is at 60 psi or below, it is company policy to change it, no matter if it is a recap or new tire and no matter if it has not been driven at that pressure or not.

So it is vandalism any way you cut it.

rah
Reply to  rah
March 20, 2022 6:17 am

Oh and just in case someone wants to know about the tires on the tractor. The drives are all super singles now at our company. They operate at 110 PSI. Steer tires are all new, never recaps, and on the Freightliner I drive operate at 90 psi but on the Volvo tractors they operate at 100 psi.

Speed
March 20, 2022 6:14 am

“And there are plenty of legitimate reasons to own a SUV, even if you live in London.”

No need to excuse owning and operating a legal transportation vehicle.
Andrew Wilkins
March 20, 2022 6:16 am

This is extremely dangerous vandalism. I’ll be reporting them to the UK police this afternoon.

Andrew Wilkins
Reply to  Andrew Wilkins
March 20, 2022 6:22 am

I live in London and I don’t own a car. I cycle everywhere, and the last thing I want to happen to me is to end up under the wheels of an SUV that has lost control because some eco-terrorist has let the tires down.
People should be free to own and drive an SUV (it’s perfectly legal) and not have to worry about being involved in a fatal accident.

Scissor
Reply to  Andrew Wilkins
March 20, 2022 6:27 am

We should take heed from history’s lessons. “First they came for the SUV tires and I did nothing because I didn’t own an SUV…”

These nuts are anti-human. They’ll eventually come after bicycle tires.

Paul Hurley (aka PaulH)
March 20, 2022 6:18 am

This is a stupid and childish thing to do, but that’s the Green Blob at work.

Scissor
Reply to  Paul Hurley (aka PaulH)
March 20, 2022 6:34 am

The Guardian references such vandalism occurring in northern Colorado, but I haven’t been able to find any corroboration of that.

Doug Huffman(@doughuffman)
March 20, 2022 6:20 am

This campaign will last only in SadIQ’s disarmed cities. The Common Law elements of the defense of self-defense are four; be innocent of instigation, be in reasonable fear of bodily harm, use sufficient force only to deliver oneself from evil, and attempt to withdraw.

John Garrett
March 20, 2022 6:23 am

Worrall,
You are far too polite and reserved.

If I catch somebody doing that, the perpetrator will have deep regrets over the course of their actions.

Coeur de Lion
March 20, 2022 6:26 am

It’s not ecology, it’s a CLASS THING

Andrew Wilkins
March 20, 2022 6:29 am

They are absolute idiots who are attacking EVs and putting sick children’s lives at risk:

“One woman affected posted a photograph of her electric Mercedes-Benz EQC on Twitter as she urged the group to “think before you act”.

She wrote: “You let down my tyres and I didn’t notice until I started driving with my three children in my car. My car is fully electric.”

“We also had a child that required to be at the hospital for an appointment in the city. Thankfully we had a second car”
https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/news/environment/activist-group-deflating-tyres-of-suvs-across-edinburgh-3602146

Boff Doff
March 20, 2022 6:31 am

It is hardly novel for authoritarians to not care about the human consequences of their delusions. So sure are they of the rightness of their cause that all other priorities are rescinded.

Mr.
March 20, 2022 6:45 am

Don’t most newer vehicles have low tire pressure sensors that trigger warning signals on the dashboard display and audio beeping?

MarkW
March 20, 2022 6:50 am

One constant with leftists world over is their belief in their own self righteousness, which in turns justifies anything they decide to do.
Other people simply have no right to do anything a leftist disagrees with and has earned anything that happens to them.

BallBounces
March 20, 2022 6:53 am

Well, attacking their property becomes fair game, for starters…

