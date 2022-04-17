“That’s Cooking Oil” – UK Extinction Rebellion Blockades the Wrong Truck

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

UK climate protestors have allegedly plumbed new depths of raw stupidity, but blockading the delivery of cooking oil.

Eco-rabble shut down Marble Arch: Extinction Rebellion mob cause traffic NIGHTMARE in London as they glue themselves to a limousine and eco-warrior Swampy scales the monument

Extinction Rebellion protesters have blocked off roads around the Marble Arch near Speaker’s Corner

Earlier today the eco fanatics climbed onto a Shell oil tanker at a petrol station in Bayswater, London

Along with eco-mob Just Stop Oil, XR have brought 16 days of disruption to traffic, oil depots and commuters

Comes after activists blocked four of London’s busiest bridges on Good Friday – causing traffic chaos

Several oil firms secured injunctions to stop environmental protesters from targeting fuel processing sites

A mob of Extinction Rebellion protesters have swamped London’s Marble Arch, glueing themselves to a limousine and bringing traffic to a standstill.

The eco-fanatic rabble have once again brought chaos to the streets of the capital as they launched a series of ‘disruptions’ on a sixteenth days of protests alongside Just Stop Oil activists.

XR members convened in Hyde Park earlier today before one group – which included two former Olympians – climbed onto a Shell oil tanker at nearby Bayswater, leading to six arrests.

Gold medal-winning slalom canoeist Etienne Stott and sailor Laura Baldwin glued themselves to the top of the tanker at a petrol station in Bayswater, near Paddington this morning.

It a video clip seen on Sky News on Thursday, a interviewee claimed the group had mistakenly stopped a tanker that was carrying cooking oil, rather than fossil fuels.

