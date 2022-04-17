"Thats Cooking Oil" - Beat that Monty Python. Source Daily Mail, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject.
Ridiculae

“That’s Cooking Oil” – UK Extinction Rebellion Blockades the Wrong Truck

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

UK climate protestors have allegedly plumbed new depths of raw stupidity, but blockading the delivery of cooking oil.

Eco-rabble shut down Marble Arch: Extinction Rebellion mob cause traffic NIGHTMARE in London as they glue themselves to a limousine and eco-warrior Swampy scales the monument

  • Extinction Rebellion protesters have blocked off roads around the Marble Arch near Speaker’s Corner
  • Earlier today the eco fanatics climbed onto a Shell oil tanker at a petrol station in Bayswater, London
  • Along with eco-mob Just Stop Oil, XR have brought 16 days of disruption to traffic, oil depots and commuters
  • Comes after activists blocked four of London’s busiest bridges on Good Friday – causing traffic chaos
  • Several oil firms secured injunctions to stop environmental protesters from targeting fuel processing sites 

A mob of Extinction Rebellion protesters have swamped London’s Marble Arch, glueing themselves to a limousine and bringing traffic to a standstill.

The eco-fanatic rabble have once again brought chaos to the streets of the capital as they launched a series of ‘disruptions’ on a sixteenth days of protests alongside Just Stop Oil activists.

XR members convened in Hyde Park earlier today before one group – which included two former Olympians – climbed onto a Shell oil tanker at nearby Bayswater, leading to six arrests.

Gold medal-winning slalom canoeist Etienne Stott and sailor Laura Baldwin glued themselves to the top of the tanker at a petrol station in Bayswater, near Paddington this morning. 

It a video clip seen on Sky News on Thursday, a interviewee claimed the group had mistakenly stopped a tanker that was carrying cooking oil, rather than fossil fuels. 

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10724033/Eco-mob-Extinction-Rebellion-glue-oil-tanker-near-Hyde-Park.html

The video of the Extinction Rebellion cooking oil truck occupation is available here.

I think it is becoming clear why most of them chose to be climate protestors.

Derg
April 17, 2022 6:02 am

Why can’t this extinction rebellion group just be nice humans ?

0
Reply
writing observer
Reply to  Derg
April 17, 2022 6:13 am

Why can’t they just live up to their name?

3
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Derg
April 17, 2022 6:18 am

These are idiots who strongly believe that life owes them something, that don’t have the wit or intelligence to change the world for the better so just want to smash and burn it all down so that nobody has anything.

1
Reply
AWG
April 17, 2022 6:07 am

Simple reminder. These lunatics can be uncivilized only for as long as they disrupt civilized society. If that switch is flipped, clubs, whips and blow torches will quickly end their luxury.

1
Reply
Richard Page
April 17, 2022 6:07 am

All the intelligence of an amoeba and none of the charm – what a bunch of incompetent, moronic losers.

1
Reply
Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
Reply to  Richard Page
April 17, 2022 6:59 am

what a bunch of incompetent, moronic losers”

You’re being too kind, Richard.

Regards,
Bob

0
Reply
Alan M
April 17, 2022 6:44 am

A mob of Extinction Rebellion protesters have swamped London’s Marble Arch, glueing themselves to a limousine and bringing traffic to a standstill.

When I read these items about these clowns glueing themselves to all sorts of things I wonder what the glue they use is made from? Wouldn’t be hydrocarbons would it?

0
Reply
Danley Wolfe
April 17, 2022 6:45 am

Note that this also applies to all “oils”… which includes cooking oils, lubricating oils (on electrical vehicles and machines), women’s cosmetic and skin care oils. Latter think “Oil of Olay), women’s skincare product long produced by Proctor & Gambol, a.k.a., Oil of Ulay in UK, Oil of Ulan in Australia, Oil of Olaz (France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Germany); oil materials used for medical purposes, such as mineral oils, fatty acids and lipids, lubricating waxes and greases … ban them all !!!!!

0
Reply
