petroleum

Claim: Oil Markets Face a “Doomsday Scenario” Supply Shock

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
20 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Think you have already seen high gasoline prices? OilPrice.com claims chronic underinvestment, excessive taxation, and growing political turmoil in producer nations, could trigger a “Doomsday Scenario” as demand outstrips supply.

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

By Cyril Widdershoven – Jun 28, 2022, 7:00 PM CDT

Expect lots of oil price volatility in the coming months as markets finally discover just how much spare capacity OPEC members really have.

Oil production outages in Libya and the continued impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are going to push oil prices higher if new supply isn’t found.

While some analysts are predicting oil demand destruction in the near future, there is little evidence to back up those claims.

This week, a possible doomsday scenario could emerge in oil markets, based not only on OPEC+ export strategies but also due to increased internal turmoil in Libya, Iraq, and Ecuador. Possible other political and economic turmoil is also brewing in other producers, while US shale is still not showing any signs of a substantial production increase in the coming months. 

Global oil markets have long believed that OPEC has enough spare production capacity to stabilize markets, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE just needing to open their taps. There is ,however, no real evidence to suggest that OPEC has increased production capacity in place in the short term. A research note by Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Tobin Gorey already noted that OPEC’s two leaders are producing at near-term capacity limits. At the same time, UAE Minister of Energy Suhail Al Mazrouei put even more pressure on oil prices as he stated that the UAE is producing near-maximum capacity based on its quota of 3.168 million barrels per day (bpd) under the agreement with OPEC and its allies. That comment could still indicate that there is some spare capacity left in Abu Dhabi, but the remarks were made after French President Emmanuel Macron had stated to US president Biden during the G7 meeting that not only is the UAE producing at maximum production capacity, but also that Saudi Arabia only has another 150,000 bpd of spare capacity available. 

Pressure will build in the coming days, as Al Mazrouei’s remarks seem to rebuke claims of a spare capacity shortage, but as always “where there is smoke, there is a fire”.  A possible spare production capacity shortage, or non-availability at all, combined with an expected force majeure of Libya’s NOC in the Gulf of Sirte, and a suspension of Ecuador’s oil output (520,000 bpd) in the coming days due to anti-government protests, are likely to lead to an oil price spike. 

Read more: https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Oil-Markets-Could-Face-A-Doomsday-Scenario-This-Week.html

If only there was a major oil pipeline project the Biden administration could approve, to provide Americans with a capacity buffer against what could be a nasty additional supply shock, on top of all the oil price pain people have already experienced.

Thankfully the USA’s green energy transition federal government is on the case. If you find the next gasoline price hike utterly unaffordable, if you are struggling to pay the bills, you could follow Democrat advice, and borrow $50,000 to buy an EV. /sarc

roaddog
June 30, 2022 10:05 am

We’ve seen no evidence of long-term demand destruction, other than the normal consumer constraints resulting from high prices.

The projected “transition” is a liberal fairy tale.

jeff corbin
Reply to  roaddog
June 30, 2022 10:42 am

LNG, CNG and Coal could destroy some of the demand for oil if the politicians get out of the way.. Even Trudeau stepped aside with some short environmental mumbo jumbo to allow Canadian Oil Sands to go full tilt export. Money talks and BS does the business. I have been considering transition from heating oil to coal in my home. It’s a no brainer now. I could put in a system that can also use CNG with as a coal adjunct. I live in PA makes sense right?

AGW is Not Science
June 30, 2022 10:06 am

Hopefully, the spike in gas prices will peak right around the time of US midterm elections.

That way, even the most deluded will see what the Dimbulbcrats have planned for them.

ResourceGuy
June 30, 2022 10:08 am

Yes, the media and voters have not picked up on the concept of sustained high prices driven by sustained bad public policy in energy, refining and processing, mining and materials for the EV push etc. All of these areas of consumption will be hurt by permanently elevated prices– fuels, electricity, cars, housing, and food. Sorry but consequences either unintended or advocacy-intended do take time to unfold.

Richard Greene
June 30, 2022 10:14 am

The US was oil independent until 1948. We’ve been importing oil since then. We import a lot of oil from Canada and Mexico. which seem like safe suppliers. I don’t trust any other oil producing nations. It seems like a good idea to stop importing oil from nations other than Canada and Mexico.

There’s no shortage of oil in the US now — there may be a shortage of oil refineries. But there could be problems in the future as oil exploration and development investment has not kept up with inflation since 2014 … as the US population grows.

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Richard Greene
June 30, 2022 10:31 am

If Mexico ever gets its act together, North American energy independence would be very achievable.

Rud Istvan
June 30, 2022 10:14 am

Bad news is this will persist for quite a while. Good news is, it guarantees a US red tsunami come November. Better news is, now that the stolen 2020 election methods have been revealed, we can guard against the left ever using them again to that extent.

Fran
June 30, 2022 10:18 am

The EV owners are going to be cross when they are banned from charging during peak periods due to oil and gas needed for electricity generation. They better start hoping the wind blows at convenient periods.

As far as ICE are concerned, serious shortages seem to be worst for diesel.

Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Fran
June 30, 2022 10:44 am

If we managed to place a few windmills in the room for the J6 hearings, then it would be possible to power much of the Atlantic coast.

There is a massive and steady stream of BS being spewed that appears to be quite consistent in its current production.

Surely we can put something so predictably reliable to good use!

David Middleton
Editor
June 30, 2022 10:29 am

Related news…

Shell Warns Spare Oil Capacity Is Running Very Low

By Tsvetana Paraskova – Jun 29, 2022

Global spare capacity is running very low, which will keep oil and gas markets on edge for some time, according to the chief executive of supermajor Shell.

“Spare capacity is running very, very low,” Shell’s CEO Ben van Beurden said on Wednesday, as carried by Reuters.

While global spare energy capacity continues to deplete, demand for oil and gas is still recovering despite the current economic and pandemic challenges, van Beurden told reporters.

“I do believe that we’re going to be facing quite a bit of uncertainty in markets for some time to come,” Shell’s top executive added.  

Global spare capacity for crude oil production is believed to be held mostly by the large producers in the Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude oil exporter, has never tested the 12 million bpd capacity it claims to have, while it has never produced more than 11 million bpd for a prolonged period.

In addition, global refining capacity lost around 3 million bpd of processing capacity in the wake of COVID and the crash in demand, as refiners opted to close some money-losing facilities, also because of uncertain oil demand trends going forward. 

[…]

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Shell-Warns-Spare-Oil-Capacity-Is-Running-Very-Low.html

IanE
June 30, 2022 10:34 am

I do wonder when/if TPTB will finally understand what they have unleashed on us all and whether it is genuinely due to extreme stupidity (certainly a possibility) or if they are deliberately crucifying the plebs (also quite conceivable).

Vuk
June 30, 2022 10:34 am

Business TV prog today: Electricity charger for a battery powered larger trucks may cost more than the truck itself. Using a L2 charger, the charging would take well over ten hours.
﻿
comment image
Mobile charging unit, coming to your neighbourhood soon

Last edited 1 hour ago by Vuk
Doonman
Reply to  Vuk
June 30, 2022 11:00 am

What a good idea. The batteries that charge batteries are charged by lightning, just as it says on the side of the trailer.

fretslider
June 30, 2022 10:43 am

Doomsday Scenario #2

They’re all crying out for a windfall tax…

“Windfall tax will deter North Sea oil and gas investment and risks higher energy prices, Rishi Sunak warned”

https://inews.co.uk/news/business/windfall-tax-denorth-sea-oil-gas-investment-energy-prices-rishi-sunak-1703722?ico=most_popular

mark from the midwest
June 30, 2022 11:03 am

There’s no hope. It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of middle and low income folks that rely of fuel oil, diesel, propane and gas. Not to mention the coming increase in food prices as grain futures adjust to reflect the number of acres that were taken out of production this past year due to diesel and fertilizer costs.

jeff corbin
June 30, 2022 11:04 am

Does any one really know who has what capacity? Maybe no one here on WUWT with it’s data resources likely knows but the industry knows. You would think that oil over $100 would incentivize rapid investment in increased capacity. Maybe they are forecasting oil going back up to $140 or higher or hovering with little volatility while it can be all blamed on Putin. Why blow capital at the peak price in the short run. As time goes the producers will get itchy to cut political deals they want and get in on the tail end of the profit storm. Biden doesn’t make the Saudi Prince itch much. Remember these markets are colluded…supply and demand is only part of the picture. Also remember in our day, market collusion doesn’t require a hand shake because the oil industry has it’s quants with all the deep learning projection models and all shorts of proxy indexes and clandestine info gathering. They are also very sophisticated at ‘narrative” and lying by omission and allusion. The big lie in 1974 and 1975 was oil was quickly and permanently running out. This began the big push for dream high tech solutions for cheap, clean energy that apart from nuke power never happened. Instead we got smart phones and online pseudo life. The oil crisis of 1974-1980 was totally political and American Oil companies made out like bandits. Nixon and Ford both got wind fall profit taxes passed on the oil companies. Then the Texas oil man juggernaut collapsed into a savings and loan debacle. By 1996 gas was 76 cents after being over a dollar since 1974. OPEC had plenty of oil. Pledge to protect the Sunni’s from the Shiites and oil will go down.

jeff corbin
Reply to  jeff corbin
June 30, 2022 11:22 am

Also, Iran is a huge NG exporter via LNG. India runs its transportation on CNG from Iran. As central Asia industrializes and consumerizes under the leadership of RUSCHI-COM, OPEC may see giant long term destruction of demand via geographical market partitioning by the COM’s and their energy producing friends. So it makes sense for OPEC to realign. I think this is part of the long term political picture that is unfolding that is impacting supply as well. But I am guessing at best.

marlene
June 30, 2022 11:16 am

If only we weren’t on the brink of UN Agenda 2030 – no private vehicles for the masses. Codified by the WEF.

CD in Wisconsin
June 30, 2022 11:24 am

Meanwhile, the KXL pipeline remains shut down due to Brandon’s executive order and, according to an oil exec who was interviewed on one of the news channels, no new oil refineries have been built since 1977 due to (I would imagine) govt dictates.

Government is more the problem here than it is a solution. We are our own worst enemy for as long as we do not realize that.

Neo
June 30, 2022 11:32 am

zerohedge: at the current record pace of SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserve) drainage, one way or another the Biden admin will have to end its artificial attempts to keep the price of oil lower some time in October (or risk entering a war with China over Taiwan with virtually no oil reserve). This means that unless Putin ends his war some time in the next 5 months, there is a non-trivial chance that oil will hit a record price around $200 – precisely the price the White House is bracing for – a few days before the midterms. Which translates into $10+ gasoline.

https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/white-house-quietly-modeling-shock-200-oil

And while one can speculate how much longer Democrats can continue the “Jan 6” dog and pony show as the entire economy implodes around them, how America will vote in November when gas is double digits should not be a mystery to anyone.

