Carbon dioxide EPA

BOOM! Supreme Court ruling : EPA doesn’t have power to regulate carbon dioxide

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
95 Comments

This is a YUUUUGE win!

The court’s decision in the West Virginia v. EPA case decided that the EPA doesn’t have the power to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

The vote was 6 to 3, with the court’s three liberal members dissenting.

Chief Justice John Roberts, said that Congress had not explicitly given the EPA the authority to regulate emissions.

Excerpt from Justice Roberts:

But the only interpretive question before us, and the only one we answer, is more narrow: whether the “best system of emission reduction” identified by EPA in the Clean Power Plan was within the authority granted to the Agency in Section 111(d) of the Clean Air Act. For the reasons given, the answer is no.

Here’s the final paragraph of the Opinion of the Court:

Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible “solution to the crisis of the day.” New York v. United States, 505 U. S. 144, 187 (1992). But it is not plausible that Congress gave EPA the authority to adopt on its own such a regulatory scheme in Section 111(d). A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body. The judgment of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is reversed, and the cases are remanded for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.

95 Comments
Andy Pattullo
June 30, 2022 7:44 am

Some uncommon good sense at a time when it is severely needed. Truth floats, lies and deceit can only tread water so long.

Pat Frank
Reply to  Andy Pattullo
June 30, 2022 8:23 am

Not for progressivist Justices, evidently.

Don Perry
Reply to  Pat Frank
June 30, 2022 8:34 am

The ONLY thing they think about is control. Thank heaven for Donald Trump’s time in office.

Drake
Reply to  Don Perry
June 30, 2022 8:57 am

If Hilbillary had won, it would be 6-3 for the government over the people and states, and an activist 6 to 3, and with wishy washy Roberts is would often be 7 to 2.

Richard Brown
June 30, 2022 7:47 am

Great news and hopefully, the first of many victories! Unfortunately, there is still nobody able or willing to say “carbon dioxide does not need reducing”…..

TEWS_Pilot
Reply to  Richard Brown
June 30, 2022 8:14 am

Will Happer just made a great presentation in the Netherlands on that very topic.

CLINTEL lecture William Happer in Amsterdam
19,432 views Dec 3, 2021 William Happer, well-known climate optimist, founder of the CO2 Coalition visited The Netherlands. On 15 November he gave a public talk in Amsterdam. This version has Dutch subtitles.
If you enjoy the video and our work please consider to become Friend of CLINTEL or make a donation. See http://www.clintel.org

https://youtu.be/PblYr-KjOVY

Rick C
Reply to  Richard Brown
June 30, 2022 8:25 am

Good news indeed. Next, do the endangerment ruling. Can’t wait to see Rud Istvan’s and Francis Menton’s take on today’s ruling. Seems like a major chink in EPA’s and other regulator’s armor.

Crispin Pemberton-Pigott
Reply to  Rick C
June 30, 2022 8:54 am

The next target should be the equitoxicity rule, by which the EPa says that there is no information available on the toxicity of individual species of airborne particles therefore they are assumed to be equally toxic.

Another target is the “linear no limit” concept meaning that if something is know to be toxic/harmful at a given concentration or exposure, there is an automatic assumption that at ALL concentrations and exposures, there is harm, even at one part per trillion.

These two “rules” are behind much of the anti-science that oozes through the halls of the EPA. One of the most important consequences of tossing the latter rule is the effect of low levels of ionizing radiation which have been shown repeatedly to confer health benefits. Similar exposures are probably going to be shown for pets, farm animals, “dirt” and a host of environmental agents. Children exposed to farm animals have far lower risk of asthma, for example.

To achieve these advances the courts should demand that the EPA justify their “rules” and not say, “We can do what we want”.

Marty
Reply to  Richard Brown
June 30, 2022 8:49 am

“Unfortunately, there is still nobody able or willing to say ‘carbon dioxide does not need reducing.'”

Have faith in the truth Richard. It is coming. Web sites like WUWT deserve a lot of praise for helping to spread the truth. In time as more people realize that nothing is changing in the climate this phony global warming issue will gradually fade away. I just wish that the evil and the misguided people who have perpetrated this junk science could be punished for all the damage they have done.

4E Douglas
June 30, 2022 7:50 am

Make sure you carry a bottle of glue solvent on your morning commute.😁

Tom Halla
Reply to  4E Douglas
June 30, 2022 7:52 am

Nail polish remover should work, as it is usually acetone, which works on superglue

HotScot
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 30, 2022 8:32 am

Alternatively, adopt the French Police’s approach. A sharp tug, followed by protester screaming. 👍

Keitho
Editor
Reply to  HotScot
June 30, 2022 8:58 am

That is my preferred approach. The screams were most satisfying.

Scissor
Reply to  Keitho
June 30, 2022 9:24 am

ResourceGuy
Reply to  4E Douglas
June 30, 2022 7:58 am

and a bag of manure from the farm or garden center

Richard Page
Reply to  ResourceGuy
June 30, 2022 8:12 am

If you know a farmer, it’d be best to drive to work in a muckspreader – you could get the entire protest that way. They really, really don’t like that response!

TEWS_Pilot
Reply to  ResourceGuy
June 30, 2022 8:18 am

Good point. I hear it also works as a lip balm for chapped lips. It does nothing to mitigate the chapping of the lips, but it stops the individual from LICKING them.

Drake
Reply to  ResourceGuy
June 30, 2022 9:00 am

Use the fresh stuff right off the pasture, the in store variety has been composted, so has lost most of its allure!

MarkW
Reply to  4E Douglas
June 30, 2022 7:59 am

Or you could just use the French solution.

TEWS_Pilot
Reply to  4E Douglas
June 30, 2022 8:16 am

Would a snow shovel work?

Greg61
Reply to  TEWS_Pilot
June 30, 2022 8:26 am

A plow would be better

TEWS_Pilot
Reply to  Greg61
June 30, 2022 8:37 am

AND it would reduce the down time PLUS only require one pass, thus saving fuel and reducing overall “emissions.”

Shoki Kaneda
Reply to  4E Douglas
June 30, 2022 8:33 am

French Police have a better approach that discourages similar, future activities.

Mr.
Reply to  4E Douglas
June 30, 2022 8:39 am

I reckon a packet of Kool-Aide neutralizer lozenges is very helpful.
(not yet approved by the FDA, and probably never will be)

Don Perry
Reply to  4E Douglas
June 30, 2022 8:40 am

Oh, just pull their glued hands off the pavement. They’ll never forget it. They’ll really have skin in the game then. Also, gives the ants something to eat.

Glen
Reply to  4E Douglas
June 30, 2022 8:58 am

Or not.

Neo
June 30, 2022 7:51 am

But the only question before the Court
is more narrow: whether the “best system of emission reduction” iden-
tified by EPA in the Clean Powe r Plan was within the authority
granted to the Agency in Section 111(d) of the Clean Air Act. For the
reasons given, the answer is no.

There had been some rumblings that the SCOTUS might overturn the entire administrative state, but it didn’t.

chadb
Reply to  Neo
June 30, 2022 7:53 am

Take a look at Gorsuch’s concurring opinion. I think that may be coming. If Roberts has his way it will be a slice at a time.

chadb
Reply to  chadb
June 30, 2022 8:06 am

Just thinking now…
The Supreme Court has been moving more and more towards originalism, and has required a historical reading for things like the 2nd amendment. A historical reading of the commerce clause would be far more sweeping of a change than simply overturning Chevron. It would mean the the Federal Government is restricted to meddling in commerce except in instances where the good/service crosses state lines.
I suspect that is coming in the next year or two.

Duane
Reply to  chadb
June 30, 2022 8:29 am

This decision is not rooted in the Constitution, other than the requirement that the President must faithfully execute the laws enacted by Congress and signed into being by a President. This decision simply determined, logically, that Congress never enacted a law identifying carbon dioxide as an air pollutant and authorizing the President, via the EPA, to regulate CO2.

Gums
Reply to  Duane
June 30, 2022 8:53 am

Salute!
My understanding is that EPA determined CO2 regulation was under its purview after the terrible ruling back in the Bush administration when several states sued the Government.
From then on it was “Katie, bar the door” for the greenies.

Gums sends…

Neo
Reply to  chadb
June 30, 2022 8:21 am

From Gorsuch’s final paragraph: But the Constitution does not authorize agencies to use pen-and-phone regulations as substitutes for laws passed by the people’s representatives.

whiten
Reply to  Neo
June 30, 2022 8:55 am

Maybe meaning, that the states now can legislate independently to force off the EPA, without contradicting or conflicting a SCOTUS decision.

When states can now freely and independently decide to whether waste tax payers funds or not in chasing unicorns.
As it should be constitutionally.

cheers

H. D. Hoese
Reply to  Neo
June 30, 2022 9:02 am

Regardless of the legal arguments give Kagan credit, at least she wrote the dissent, but it sounds like a power play degrading the court. Her final statement–“ And let’s say the obvious: The stakes here are high. Yet the Court today prevents congressionally authorized agency action to curb power plants’ carbon dioxide emissions. The Court appoints itself—instead of Congress or the expert agency—the decision-maker on climate policy. I cannot think of many things more frightening. Respectfully, I dissent”

Early on she concluded that the science is settled, IPCC said so.

John Hultquist
Reply to  H. D. Hoese
June 30, 2022 9:22 am

How did she get to a position on The Court with such faulty reasoning?
“<i> The Court appoints itself—instead of Congress or the expert agency—the decision-maker on climate policy.</i>”

The decision doesn’t make “climate policy.”
It says <b>elected people</b> should be making climate (and other) policies.
Maybe before this gets sorted out, more elected people will learn there is no need for an energy transition, there is no climate emergency, and there will be a popcorn shortage as exciting events happen so rapidly. 

Rick C
Reply to  H. D. Hoese
June 30, 2022 9:37 am

Kagan’s decent reads like it was ghost written by the EPA with some help from the IPCC. Their argument is entirely based on supposed far in the future harms supported by nothing more substantial than conjecture and unvalidated computer models.

Drake
Reply to  Neo
June 30, 2022 9:08 am

And thus why he voted with the libs and Roberts to allow Brandon to end TRUMP!S remain in Mexico rule, that was not specifically defined by Congress and the executive branch has discretion.

Due to 60 years of activist SCOTUS rulings making laws or “constitutional rights” out of whole cloth, I wish TRUMP! had known Gorsuch was a true believer in the law, and had, instead, appointed a true conservative.

What am I saying? The times Gorsuch has ruled with the leftists and Roberts, he was probably mostly right, although I would have preferred he had sided with the conservatives.

TEWS_Pilot
Reply to  chadb
June 30, 2022 8:22 am

Clarence Thomas also dropped a big hint in his Roe v Wade decision remarks. He wants to dismantle “Substantive” Due Process.

Justice Clarence Thomas on the End of Roe and the Continuing Despotism of “Substantive” Due Process

When the Court uses “substantive due process” to justify a result, they become policy makers rather than judges.
https://amgreatness.com/2022/06/26/thomas-on-the-end-of-roe-and-the-continuing-despotism-of-substantive-due-process/

substantive due process
https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/substantive_due_process

Substantive due process is the principle that the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments protect fundamental rights from government interference. Specifically, the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments prohibit the government from depriving any person of “life, liberty, or property without due process of law.” The Fifth Amendment applies to federal action, and the Fourteenth applies to state action. Compare with procedural due process. 

Drake
Reply to  TEWS_Pilot
June 30, 2022 9:13 am

Thanks for the links.

So my interpretation of “substantive due process” is anything liberals and big government wants the constitution to mean, as in the famous living, breathing constitution.

Duane
Reply to  Neo
June 30, 2022 8:24 am

“Administrative state” overturned? Are you serious? What, you think Congressmen and Senators are going to stop legislating and instead start processing permits and issuing violations and such?

Administration of any law that ever was enacted by any nation at any time in history was always the responsibility of hired and appointed bureaucrats, not elected officials. There was never any question about the authority of the Executive branch of our Federal government to administer and execute the laws passed by Congress – check it out, it’s in the Constitution, Article II. Going back to the administration of George Washington.

But administrators cannot write laws. They can write and enforce regulations as they are so authorized by statutory authority.

Derg
Reply to  Duane
June 30, 2022 8:38 am

Exactly so the EPA needs to stand down and not write laws. It’s not their job.

chadb
Reply to  Duane
June 30, 2022 8:44 am

What, you think Congressmen and Senators are going to stop legislating and instead start processing permits and issuing violations and such?

Of course not. If the law in a state authorizes a Department of Motor Vehicles and requires the DMV to then license drivers that means the executive branch needs to oversee the licensing of drivers through the DMV. However, it doesn’t then mean the DMV gets to decide whether they should also be licensing boats, bicycles, go-carts, lawnmowers, golf carts (and golfers at the driving range). The problem in this instance is that Congress authorized the EPA to do something, and this is far outside of what was actually authorized. Whether the CO2 should be regulated is a question left for Congress to decide, not the EPA.

Drake
Reply to  chadb
June 30, 2022 9:14 am

The problem is the US court system took 14 YEARS to shut this crap completely down.

chadb
June 30, 2022 7:52 am

Looking forward to the chipping away at Chevron Deference until it is no longer a thing.

ResourceGuy
June 30, 2022 7:52 am

It’s the thought that counts at EPA for brownie points in the progressive left mind and donations to the Party. When does Jenn get nominated to the Supreme Court anyway?

Tom Halla
June 30, 2022 7:55 am

If they apply this principle generally, it will have other consequences. They defacto overrode the “endangerment” ruling in Massachusetts v EPA, that CO2 was a danger.

Duane
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 30, 2022 8:32 am

SCOTUS didn’t rule on the merits or demerits, endangerment or otherwise, of the EPA rule … SCOTUS ruled only that EPA has no authority from Congress to regulate CO2 as a pollutant under the 1990 Clean Air Act Amendments.

Derg
Reply to  Duane
June 30, 2022 8:38 am

It’s coming Duane and CO2 is life.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Duane
June 30, 2022 8:40 am

Congress can fix that very quickly, if they so desire.

Drake
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
June 30, 2022 9:16 am

60 votes in the Senate, unless the Dems end the filibuster, which Brandon is now calling for over abortion.

bob boder
Reply to  Duane
June 30, 2022 8:42 am

But more broadly on an agencies ability to right regulations not grant by the law passed by congress. This is a huge step to restoring the rule of law and forcing congress to actually do their damn job and take the power away from arbitrary rules created by bureaucrats.

T Gasloli
Reply to  Duane
June 30, 2022 8:55 am

It is even more narrow than that; they can’t regulate CO2 emission with this sort of program.

Gums
Reply to  Duane
June 30, 2022 9:19 am

Thanks, Duane….
The whole issue will only be resolved if that SCOTUS ruling back from the Bush administration is canned like the ROE one.
If we take away CO2, party over.
Regulate big stuff as EPA did with “clean air/water”, which seems very obvious to see, smell, taste, etc.
Gums sends…

MarkW
June 30, 2022 7:58 am

A trifecta from the Supreme Court this week.

TomB
June 30, 2022 7:58 am

Wow, upholding the 2nd amendment, throwing the abortion question back to the states, now telling the EPA they don’t have unlimited power just because they want it. I amazed.

Call me a skeptic
June 30, 2022 7:59 am

Finally, some level of sanity prevails. Congress will never be able to pass laws limiting CO2 emissions. The midterm results will stop them dead in their tracks.

ResourceGuy
June 30, 2022 8:00 am

Thank you, Supremes, for saving us from tyranny and overreach government on a massive scale.

Ron
Reply to  ResourceGuy
June 30, 2022 8:41 am

The “founders” of your country had amazing foresight and intelligence.

DMacKenzie
June 30, 2022 8:02 am

EPA factional power grab by declaring a normal component of human breath and the atmosphere to be a “pollutant” falling under their authority is now over.

Last edited 1 hour ago by DMacKenzie
Mario Lento
Reply to  DMacKenzie
June 30, 2022 8:28 am

DmacKenzie: I was just waiting for triathletes/marathoners to be imposed limits on their training e.g. capping the length of the highest CO2 per mile events such as running vs biking.

Carlo, Monte
June 30, 2022 8:05 am

The three-letter agencies will simply ignore the supreme court.

Dennis G. Sandberg
June 30, 2022 8:06 am

Accurate ruling, but three of the justices continue to disregard an obvious interpretation of the law, Very telling. Biden is going to get a lot of renewed pressure to expand The Court,

Mario Lento
Reply to  Dennis G. Sandberg
June 30, 2022 8:33 am

The blatant political split in the SCOTUS has been laid bare. It’s not based in logic or fact. The job of a judge is to interpret the law, not re-interpret the law, not de-facto create law.

It shows to me the futility of debating the LEFT. .

TEWS_Pilot
June 30, 2022 8:07 am

What a way to end “Pride” month! Now we have a reason to be “proud” again. Let the dismantling of the UNCONSTITUTIONAL alphabet soup agencies begin in earnest.

Wayne Raymond
June 30, 2022 8:10 am

I hope the EPA ruling that CO2 is a pollutant can now be revisited and revoked, stopping a whole lot of political madness.

Ron Long
June 30, 2022 8:11 am

Looks like the Supremes (Stop In The Name Of Love) are the only sector of government that is functioning anywhere near correct.

rah
June 30, 2022 8:16 am

Not as Yuuuge as I would have liked but it also paves the way to question the authority of any and all Federal Agencies which try to make policy on subjects outside of that specifically stated in the acts that they were founded under.

I’m no expert, it would seem to me that this ruling sets president that could effect a wide range of rulings by the various agencies of the Federal Government

Last edited 1 hour ago by rah
bob boder
Reply to  rah
June 30, 2022 8:44 am

it does and it is huge

chadb
Reply to  rah
June 30, 2022 8:49 am

I think this decision was written this way to invite a lot more suits. The idea would be to have conflicting opinions in the lower courts on a broad series of topics that the Supreme Court can then merge into a consolidated case. If every regulatory requirement that is outside the bounds of the statutory charter of an agency is challenged we should expect to see dozens of cases over the next few years in the 5th and 9th circuit generating very conflicting opinions. Then the Supreme Court would be called on to clear the water.

Duane
June 30, 2022 8:19 am

This is very good news, even if not surprising given the current makeup of SCOTUS. CO2 is not a “pollutant” as defined in the 1990 Clean Air Act Amendments, and the power to regulate carbon as such is not authorized by Congress. Only Congress has the power to make law, and any implementing regulations must be tightly tied to statutory authority.

The warmunists can yak all they like, but we are a nation of laws not preferences.

Steve Z
Reply to  Duane
June 30, 2022 9:41 am

The 1990 Clean Air Act Amendments were the last laws actually passed by Congress granting power to the EPA to regulate air pollution. There were separate laws governing six “criteria pollutants” (SO2, carbon MONoxide, nitrous oxides, lead, Volatile Organic Compounds, and particulates), and other regulations concerning over 100 various “Hazardous Air Pollutants” (mostly organic chemicals that have known toxic effects if inhaled), which are all listed in the statute itself, with “threshold quantities” that trigger the application of the law to an industry that produces or uses them. Carbon dioxide does not appear on either list, so that Congress did not grant authority to the EPA to regulate CO2 emissions.

The “criteria pollutants” are governed by a “cap and trade” policy, where total emissions targets are set by state regulatory agencies, and industries that reduce emissions well below their limit can sell the “right to emit” pollutants to other industries that may be over the limit, giving all industries the incentive to install pollution control equipment that can capture (and convert to harmless materials) a large percentage (usually >95%) of the emitted pollutants. Industries that are over the limits must install “Best Available Control Technology” (defined in the statute) or face hefty fines.

In 2010, when Democrats held the Presidency (Barack Obama), a majority in the House, and a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate, they attempted to pass a “cap-and-trade” law for CO2 through Congress. The bill passed the House, but failed to gain even a 50-vote majority in the Senate, because several Democrat Senators came from coal-producing states such as PA, OH, WV, VA, and MT, who refused to vote for a bill that would damage their states’ economy. Some of those Senators have since been replaced by Republicans, and three Democrat Senators (Casey of PA, Tester of MT, and Manchin of WV) still represent coal states, so that such a bill could not pass Congress now.

Obama tried to do an end-run around Congress, relying on the Supreme Court’s 2007 “endangerment finding” about CO2. The EPA’s rules were very ambiguous and counter-productive, because they only applied to facilities emitting over 100,000 tons/year of CO2, which is equivalent to generating about 38 MW of electricity using natural gas. This meant that small, inefficient generators producing less than 5 MW were exempted, while larger, more efficient power plants, using gas turbines that generate 250 MW each, struggled to reach the targets, despite the fact that natural gas emits less CO2 per MW than coal. There was also the problem of defining Best Available Control Technology when very little such technology was available for capturing CO2 emissions!

The latest SCOTUS decision rightfully puts this question to Congress, not the EPA, since the role of the Executive branch is to “faithfully enforce” the laws, but all “legislative authority” is vested in Congress. There aren’t enough votes in the current Senate to pass such a law, and Congress is likely to be more Republican next year, so that the laws governing EPA are unlikely to change through the rest of Biden’s term. SCOTUS has stripped away the ability of wannabe-king Biden’s EPA to create “laws” without a mandate from Congress.

Now if there was a way to force Biden to allow more drilling and fracking for more oil and gas in this country, that would be a huge improvement! It wouldn’t hurt the environment, since burning fuel from North Dakota or west Texas doesn’t produce any more CO2 than burning fuel from Saudi Arabia, and less fuel is burned transporting it to where it is used.

Ricker
June 30, 2022 8:20 am

Amen, three in a row!

Bryan A
June 30, 2022 8:21 am

That nasty Endangerment finding needs to be overturned

T Gasloli
Reply to  Bryan A
June 30, 2022 8:57 am

And until it is EPA & other agencies can continue to find other ways to regulate it.

Steve Case
June 30, 2022 8:21 am

The overturning of Roe vs Wade was a gift for the Democrats because there are a lot of people who will vote Democrat on that issue this November that might have voted otherwise. This will occur in those states that have ancient laws on the books that could be enforced. Those would be conservative “Red” states. Privately the Democrats probably jumped for joy.

Couple that with the thousands of mules that won’t be carrying cell phones this time around, and it looks very unlikely that there will be a tsunami of Republican votes on election day.

The new 2023-24 Congress will no doubt write law that the EPA is prevented from doing. And there will be plenty of help from the stupid party to help get this done.

I certainly hope I’m wrong.

Besides all that, we are going to endure Democrat incited riots, and we all know what those look like.

rah
Reply to  Steve Case
June 30, 2022 8:31 am

Besides all that, we are going to endure Democrat incited riots, and we all know what those look like.

Lately those riots and demonstrations look to me like a bunch of mostly fat and ugly white chicks screaming and having temper tantrums.

Derg
Reply to  rah
June 30, 2022 8:39 am

My body my choice 😉

Call me a skeptic
Reply to  Steve Case
June 30, 2022 8:36 am

I think you are dead wrong. The only thing that could stop a red tsunami from happening is many more than 2000 mules in many states. Not going to happen this time around. Sure, they will be successful in blue power states but the Dems were going to win those seats anyway. The new Congress will swing red by 50 seats.

Steve Case
Reply to  Call me a skeptic
June 30, 2022 8:47 am

I certainly hope you are right.

AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Call me a skeptic
June 30, 2022 9:38 am

Hope so! But I don’t think the abortion decision will necessarily be helpful in that regard, as Steve pointed out.

chadb
Reply to  Steve Case
June 30, 2022 8:52 am

How many people do you think are going to be persuaded to vote for Democrats based on Dobbs, and in which states? I seriously doubt that there are more swing voters in Georgia that care about abortion than care about gas cost. Ditto for Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida…
The places people care deeply are New York, Oklahoma… where the outcome is already known.

Yooper
Reply to  chadb
June 30, 2022 9:00 am

Not many it seems: https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/republicans-actually-gaining-in-generic-ballot-after-roe/

William Teach
June 30, 2022 8:26 am

The thing here is, it’s good to stop the administrative state from pushing their cult agenda without express approval in legislation from Congress. It also rolls back the admin state in everything else, where agencies cannot just make up rules on big things that affect We The People without express authorization from Congress. So, lawmakers need to spend less time posturing and preening and twittering and virtue signaling and stuff, and spend time crafting specific legislation

Steve Case
Reply to  William Teach
June 30, 2022 8:50 am

 …and spend time crafting specific legislation
_____________________________________

And you might not like what the huge number
﻿of believers in the CO2 crisis will come up with.

marlene
June 30, 2022 8:28 am

Just like the SCOTUS ruling on abortion that Biden defied by continuing to squirt mandates against it, this court’s ruling will also be ignored while the armed EPA continues to regulate CO2. There is no rule of law, no due process, no constitutional authority, and no Republic. Can you smell it?

Marc
June 30, 2022 8:32 am

When finally have a court that can read the Constitution and understands that Congress must explicitly delegate authority to an agency before they have the authority to promulgate a regulation.

DHR
June 30, 2022 8:34 am

It would be interesting to read of what the dissenters said. More “substantive due process?”

HotScot
June 30, 2022 8:35 am

Sadly, like everything else it seems, the Biden administration will be ahead of this and will have numerous alternative means of achieving the same end.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
June 30, 2022 8:36 am

Careful – it has been remanded. It ain’t over yet.

Duane
June 30, 2022 8:44 am

I think that in addition to clipping EPA’s wings on regulating CO2, it is virtually certain that there will be a SCOTUS ruling nullifying SEC’s new requirement for companies to disclose their CO2 emissions and their actions to reduce CO2, a new rule that was just proposed in March of this year. If EPA does not have the authority from Congress to regulate CO2 as a pollutant, then certainly SEC also does not the authority from Congress to regulate disclosures of CO2 emissions by companies. Again, no such Federal law authorizes that action, and now there is no basis even to claim that CO2 emissions present any threat to anybody at all.

However, given that SEC’s current membership has proposed this rule, it seems likely they will still attempt to impose it, only to be challenged in Federal court immediately, with courts staying the rule until SCOTUS finally overturns it.

And this also calls into question the authority of States to attempt to regulate CO2, because CO2 obviously crosses all state and international borders. Expect a slew of lawsuits filed by interstate companies against states like California and New York seeking to overturn their laws attempting to regulate CO2 via the “Federal preemption” requirement in the Constitution.

This ruling is only the first domino to fall in the warmunists failed attempts to regulate CO2 in America. It will all fall apart within the next several years.

Last edited 53 minutes ago by Duane
ferdberple
June 30, 2022 9:04 am

This ruling has much wider implications. Well beyond climate questions. The SC has given The People a mechanism to control the Beaurocracy.

Kpar
June 30, 2022 9:08 am

All I can say is… Thank God for Donald J. Trump!

Gunga Din
June 30, 2022 9:08 am

The EPA, IRS, etc. are part of the Executive Branch of the US Government under The Constitution.
Being part of the Executive Branch, they do not have the authority to legislate, enact regulations that have the effect of Law.
(Even “Executive Orders” in the absence of a clear and present danger have gone too far. If Congress has time to act to address an emergency, there is no need for an “Executive Order”.)
Laws are for Congress, another Branch, to pass.
Our 3rd Branch of Constitutional Government has taken a step to correct the imbalance that has gone of for way too long!

(I sense another temper tantrum coming on!)

Mark BLR
June 30, 2022 9:13 am

For those who want to read it for themselves.

Link to the ruling : https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/20-1530_n758.pdf

The above PDF file is 89 pages long and contains :

  • A “Syllabus”
  • The (majority) “Opinion of the Court” (by Chief Justice Roberts, from page 7)
  • A concurring opinion (by Justice Gorsuch, from page 38)
  • The dissenting opinion (by Justice Kagan, joined by Justices Breyer and Sotomayor, from page 57)
fretslider
June 30, 2022 9:33 am

I’m willing to bet 6 of the justice’s also know what a woman is

